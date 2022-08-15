ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

ohiostatebuckeyes.com

Monica Velazquez-Stiak Named Assistant Coach

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State synchronized (artistic) swimming team welcomes back three-time national champion Monica Velazquez-Stiak as an assistant coach, Holly Vargo Brown announced Thursday. “I am very excited to welcome Monica back into the Buckeye family,” Vargo Brown said. “She possesses a wealth of elite-athlete experience and...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

Ah Chow and Nelson Travel to 2022 U.S. Gymnastics Championships

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Senior all-arounder Justin Ah Chow and junior all-arounder Kameron Nelson are slated to compete at the 2022 U.S. Gymnastics Championships this weekend. The senior men’s division is scheduled to competed on Thursday and Saturday evenings, with both sessions beginning at 7 p.m. ET. Both senior...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

Danielle Willson

Played four seasons at USC, earning bachelor’s degree in accounting in the spring. Reached as high as No. 70 in ITA singles rankings and No. 18 in doubles. Paired with Madeline Atway, finished as runner-up in ITF 25K in Columbus. Prior to Ohio State. At USC. Ranked as high...
ohiostatebuckeyes.com

Bouzakis, Feldman Wrestle for Bronze at U20 World Championships

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Nick Feldman and Nic Bouzakis, incoming Ohio State freshmen, will both wrestle for a chance at a bronze medal Wednesday at the 2022 Junior World Championships at Sofia, Bulgaria. Wrestling at 125kg in the international competition, Feldman defeated Bulgaria’s Georgi Ivanov, a 2022 U20 European silver...
