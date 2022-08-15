Adam Sandler and Happy Gilmore were so happy for Will Zalatoris after his first PGA Tour win

Will Zalatoris picked up his first PGA Tour victory in a thrilling playoff win over Sepp Straka on Sunday at the first round of the Tour’s FedEx Cup Playoffs and his former “boss” was very happy for him.

You remember Adam Sandler’s classic golf movie Happy Gilmore, right? One of the fun storylines in golf has been how Zalatoris looks like Happy Gilmore’s caddie. The two had some fun with it back when Zalatoris almost won the Masters in 2021.

Zalatoris, who has finished second in three major championships, sank a couple of huge putts down the stretch and won the playoff with a 7-footer on the third playoff hole to pick up a victory that made LIV Golf look so dumb.

Sandler and Happy Gilmore were pumped for him:

Too good.

Zalatoris does kind of look like Happy Gilmore’s caddie: