Valparaiso, IN

Change to come after South Bend adopts Near West Side Neighborhood Plan

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Plan Commission adopted the proposed Near West Side Neighborhood Plan Monday Night. The plan is an added amendment to South Bend’s Official Policy, which leaders said will encourage funding of projects meant to improve the neighborhood. “Infrastructure, traffic calming, land use,...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Crown Point Mayor Pete Land Announces New Chief of Staff

Crown Point Mayor Pete Land announced his new appointment for chief of staff during the Wednesday, Aug. 17, Board of Public Works and Safety meeting. Planning Administrator Anthony Schlueter will be the new chief of staff for the city of Crown Point following the departure of current Chief of Staff Greg Falkowski.
CROWN POINT, IN
Kankakee Valley REMC and CoBank Sharing Success gifts $10,000 to United Way of Northwest Indiana

Photo: Kankakee Valley REMC representative Amanda Steeb (center left) presents $5,000 check to United Way of Northwest Indiana representatives. Gift will be matched by a $5,000 CoBank Sharing Success grant. United Way staff present: Sean Steele, Director of Development (far left), Adam O’Doherty, President and CEO (center right) and Kasie Tenbarge, Chief Development Officer (far right)
KANKAKEE, IL
Valparaiso, IN
Riverfront district approved for St. John

The St. John Town Council has given the green light to create a new riverfront district. Our partners at The Times of Northwest Indiana report the move will allow the Lake County town to obtain additional liquor licenses. Councilor Mike Aurelio says the town is currently out of liquor licenses,...
LAKE COUNTY, IN
Two-County Merger Creates The Salvation Army NWI

The Salvation Army announced the merging of operations in Northwest Indiana that will link services in Lake and Porter Counties. The Salvation Army Northwest Indiana Area Command will continue to serve residents of both counties through existing facilities in East Chicago, Gary, Munster, and Valparaiso while pooling talent and resources. Headquarters for The Salvation Army’s Northwest Indiana Area Command will be based in its Munster facility.
PORTER COUNTY, IN
$300,000 Luxury Container Homes Will Arrive In The South Side By Winter

Wanting to bring luxury, energy-efficient container homes to the South Side, a team of investors have started developing a way to do so by winter. Enter Vincennes Village, a new development intent on bringing 12 eco-friendly container homes to a plot of vacant land on Vincennes Ave. The luxury homes will be built out of train shipping containers. Each structure will be 40 feet long, and 8 feet wide, with 10-foot ceilings, covering anywhere between 1,200-1,800 square feet of space. The container homes will be two stories tall and feature anywhere from three to four bedrooms per unit.  As for who’s...
CHICAGO, IL
IDOT Says NorthPoint Does NOT Have Permission For Gravel Road To Route 53

Without IDOT approval NorthPoint has constructed a cutout onto Route 53 from the construction site for the purpose of moving trucks in and out of the site. It was in June of this year that NorthPoint began construction of the 3-million square foot logistics facility west of Route 53 north of Noel Road. This was the land annexed by Joliet.
JOLIET, IL
Redevelopment commission set to buy farmland by New Carlisle

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s hoped that a huge land purchase will pay economic development dividends for St. Joe County in the near future. The county redevelopment commission is poised to buy 70-acres of farmland east of New Carlisle. The purchase price comes at $2.4 million dollars....
NEW CARLISLE, IN
CyberKnife System at St. Catherine Hospital upgrades to more advanced version, cancer patients continue to have latest treatment technology close to home

Known for high quality cancer care, the hospitals of Community Healthcare System have provided patients with some of the newest and most advanced non-surgical treatment options available in the country. To continue to provide the latest treatment technology in a setting that is convenient and close to home, the CyberKnife® system at St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago is undergoing a major upgrade. The CyberKnife S7® version combines speed and precision to plan and deliver treatments faster than before and provide care for a wider range of patients.
EAST CHICAGO, IN
Cops Change Traffic Signal to Green for 5 Minutes Due to Too Many Drivers Running the Red

The the Chicago Police Department didn’t appreciate protestors efforts to make cars actually stop at an often-run red light last week. The Chicago Police Department’s solution? Just let the light run green for five minutes. Apparently, they decided it was better to maroon pedestrians on the side of a busy 10 lane road than hold drivers accountable to existing traffic laws. And the worst part is, the city seems to have signed on with the decision.
CHICAGO, IL
Two LaPorte County students are first recipients of Franciscan Health Michigan City Medical Staff Memorial Scholarship

Two recent high school graduates are the first recipients of the Franciscan Health Michigan City Medical Staff Memorial Scholarship for students interested in pursuing healthcare careers. Zayda Messer, a LaPorte High School graduate attending Indiana University in Bloomington, and Emma Heffron, a La Lumiere graduate attending St. Mary’s College in...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
Alcohol Related Wood Pile Collision

(La Porte County, IN) - La Porte County Police say a man had too much to drink when he drove into a wood pile. Ethan Mikowski, 22, of Michigan City, is charged with operating while intoxicated. La Porte County Police said Mikowski was northbound Friday night in the 4600 block...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
Pritzker Announces $35B Billion Investment in Transportation

Heavy traffic is seen on an expressway near O'Hare airport in Chicago, Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2017. Officials with the Illinois Department of Transportation and Illinois State Police say the ramped up enforcement efforts involving more than 150 law enforcement agencies will end early Monday. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
CHICAGO, IL
House Fire in La Porte

(La Porte, IN) - Firefighters responded to a smoky haze in La Porte’s downtown area this morning from a house fire in the 600 block of East Maple Avenue. Ron Ayres said he woke up to his power out upstairs. Then after going outside to smoke a cigarette, a passerby stopped and told him his house was on fire.
LA PORTE, IN
Lake Central teachers to spend less time at Campagna Academy

The Lake Central School Corporation is reducing its presence at a residential facility, amid declining enrollment. The school district provides educational services for children at Campagna Academy in Schererville. Lake Central's director of student services, Becky Gromala, says, at one time, that involved more than 100 students, but now, that's...
SCHERERVILLE, IN

