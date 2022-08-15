Read full article on original website
Two Friends Went For A Boat Ride From The East Chicago Marina And Never ReturnedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChicago, IL
One of the Best Flea Markets in the Midwest Can Be Found in IndianaTravel MavenCedar Lake, IN
Loven Oven Pizza Announces New Owners, Renewed Commitment to Town of LowellBuilding Indiana BusinessLowell, IN
Three Promotions Announced at CLH, CPAs & ConsultantsBuilding Indiana BusinessLa Porte, IN
Advanced Gadgets at Hoosier HospitalsBuilding Indiana BusinessIndiana State
thelansingjournal.com
J’dejean Fashion Cafe cuts ribbon on downtown Ridge Road storefront
LANSING, Ill. (August 17, 2022) – There’s a new cafe on Ridge Road, but it’s not for food. It’s for fashion. Owner Joi Houston treated family, friends, and members of the Lansing community to a taste of J’dejean Fashion Cafe on Wednesday as she cut the ribbon on her new clothing boutique. Located at 3431 Ridge Road, the clothing store has affordable clothes for women and will soon have similar offerings for men.
valpo.life
10 Fun Things To Do in Northwest Indiana this weekend, August 18 – 21
Yet another wonderful, warm weekend of August is here, and there are tons of awesome events that you could get up to. Whether it’s biking, concerts, or festivals, there’s something for everyone to choose from. Take a look at our list of 10 Fun Things To Do in...
hometownnewsnow.com
Oktoberfest Returning to Michigan City
(Michigan City, IN) - Michigan City Special Events is proud to announce the entertainment line-up for the return of Michigan City's most requested event, Oktoberfest. The four-day festival in Washington Park over Labor Day weekend will feature over 40 music and entertainment groups, as well as local and regional food, art, craft, and merchandise vendors.
abc57.com
South Bend chosen as site of historic preservation conference
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - South Bend has been chosen as the site of a statewide historic preservation conference held September 27 to 30. The Preserving Historic Places: Indiana's Statewide Historic Preservation Conference takes place at the University of Notre Dame and at the Scottish Rite Masonic Temple in downtown South Bend.
22 WSBT
Market Basket: Local restaurant closes
After four years of creating upscale Southern style food, local restaurant Bantam Chicken and Seafood will close in the coming weeks. Owner Dont’e Shaw opened the restaurant as a pop-up in downtown South Bend before eventually moving the concept into a full-fledged restaurant in 2020 on South Bend Avenue near Notre Dame.
buildingindiana.com
Two-County Merger Creates The Salvation Army NWI
The Salvation Army announced the merging of operations in Northwest Indiana that will link services in Lake and Porter Counties. The Salvation Army Northwest Indiana Area Command will continue to serve residents of both counties through existing facilities in East Chicago, Gary, Munster, and Valparaiso while pooling talent and resources. Headquarters for The Salvation Army’s Northwest Indiana Area Command will be based in its Munster facility.
Douglass Park Neighbors ‘Sad’ And ‘Ignored’ As Music Fests Ruin Their Park All Summer — And Cleanup Won’t Come Until Fall￼
NORTH LAWNDALE — Douglass Park has sweeping fields, prairie habitats that attract hundreds of colorful birds and magnificent willow trees towering over the edge of the park’s lagoon. But it has seen better days, neighbors said. The southern half of Douglass Park has been damaged by large crowds...
Body discovered near shore of northwest Indiana park, authorities say
A body was pulled from Lake Michigan after someone discovered it near the shore of a northwest Indiana park, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
$300,000 Luxury Container Homes Are Coming To The South Side This Winter
GREATER GRAND CROSSING — A team of investors has joined forces to bring luxury, energy-efficient container homes to the South Side — and neighbors could move in as soon as this winter. Vincennes Village, a collection of 12 40-foot-long modern, eco-friendly container homes, will be built at 7231...
nwi.life
Centier Bank Promotes Chuck Dayton to Vice President of the Bank
Michael E. Schrage, President and CEO of Centier Bank, is pleased to announce the promotion of Chuck Dayton to the role of Vice President, Mortgage Loan Officer. Dayton joined Centier in 2001 working as a branch associate before following his passion for lending in the bank’s mortgage department. He works primarily in the Portage, Valparaiso, and Hobart communities where he enjoys volunteering for local organizations such as The Dunes Learning Center, Hobart Family YMCA, Humane Society of NWI, Food Bank of NWI, and JDRF.
nwi.life
NorthShore Health Centers celebrates longtime employees: Maysha Gonzalez and Bea Mitchell
NorthShore Health Centers started as a small clinic in Portage High School over 20 years ago and has grown into a pillar of healthcare in the Region with over 20 locations serving thousands of people every day, regardless of the patient’s ability to pay. That level of growth was...
hometownnewsnow.com
House Fire in La Porte
(La Porte, IN) - Firefighters responded to a smoky haze in La Porte’s downtown area this morning from a house fire in the 600 block of East Maple Avenue. Ron Ayres said he woke up to his power out upstairs. Then after going outside to smoke a cigarette, a passerby stopped and told him his house was on fire.
WNDU
Change to come after South Bend adopts Near West Side Neighborhood Plan
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Plan Commission adopted the proposed Near West Side Neighborhood Plan Monday Night. The plan is an added amendment to South Bend’s Official Policy, which leaders said will encourage funding of projects meant to improve the neighborhood. “Infrastructure, traffic calming, land use,...
fox32chicago.com
More neglected Beagles coming to Chicago to find homes
CHICAGO - More Beagles are coming to Chicago. Despite facing overcrowding, Chicago’s Anti-Cruelty Society says they are committed to taking 15 to 30 neglected Beagles. The dogs are coming from a breeding facility on the East Coast that supported labs that tested on animals. The Humane Society of the...
nwi.life
Two LaPorte County students are first recipients of Franciscan Health Michigan City Medical Staff Memorial Scholarship
Two recent high school graduates are the first recipients of the Franciscan Health Michigan City Medical Staff Memorial Scholarship for students interested in pursuing healthcare careers. Zayda Messer, a LaPorte High School graduate attending Indiana University in Bloomington, and Emma Heffron, a La Lumiere graduate attending St. Mary’s College in...
95.3 MNC
City of South Bend awarded $2.4 million in federal raise grant
The City of South Bend has been awarded a $2.4 million federal Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant to fund planning and engineering work related to the removal of antiquated highway infrastructure along the Eddy Street bridge over the St. Joseph River. The study area includes the cloverleaf interchanges on the Eddy Street bridge along with the street network around the South Bend Farmers Market.
nwi.life
CyberKnife System at St. Catherine Hospital upgrades to more advanced version, cancer patients continue to have latest treatment technology close to home
Known for high quality cancer care, the hospitals of Community Healthcare System have provided patients with some of the newest and most advanced non-surgical treatment options available in the country. To continue to provide the latest treatment technology in a setting that is convenient and close to home, the CyberKnife® system at St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago is undergoing a major upgrade. The CyberKnife S7® version combines speed and precision to plan and deliver treatments faster than before and provide care for a wider range of patients.
nwi.life
MLK PARK BASKETBALL COURTS TO CLOSE INDEFINITELY
Due to the recent spate of violence in MLK Park, Hammond Mayor Thomas M. McDermott, Jr. and the Hammond Department of Parks and Recreation have decided to shut down use of the basketball courts at MLK Park on Lyons Street. “This park is named after Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.,...
Puppy mill rescue looking for a forever home
This very shy, but very sweet dog was used for breeding at the puppy mill and didn’t get to enjoy the life of a loved and happy pet. Brownie needs to live with a resident dog who can help her relax in a new environment.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man who went missing after boat accident in Lake Michigan found dead
WHITING, Ind. - A Chicago man who went missing after a boating accident in Lake Michigan last month has been found deceased. Just before 2 a.m. Wednesday, the Lake County Coroner's Office was made aware of a drowning victim at Whihala Beach in Whiting, Indiana. During an investigation, it was...
