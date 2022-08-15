ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valparaiso, IN

thelansingjournal.com

J’dejean Fashion Cafe cuts ribbon on downtown Ridge Road storefront

LANSING, Ill. (August 17, 2022) – There’s a new cafe on Ridge Road, but it’s not for food. It’s for fashion. Owner Joi Houston treated family, friends, and members of the Lansing community to a taste of J’dejean Fashion Cafe on Wednesday as she cut the ribbon on her new clothing boutique. Located at 3431 Ridge Road, the clothing store has affordable clothes for women and will soon have similar offerings for men.
LANSING, IL
hometownnewsnow.com

Oktoberfest Returning to Michigan City

(Michigan City, IN) - Michigan City Special Events is proud to announce the entertainment line-up for the return of Michigan City's most requested event, Oktoberfest. The four-day festival in Washington Park over Labor Day weekend will feature over 40 music and entertainment groups, as well as local and regional food, art, craft, and merchandise vendors.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
abc57.com

South Bend chosen as site of historic preservation conference

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - South Bend has been chosen as the site of a statewide historic preservation conference held September 27 to 30. The Preserving Historic Places: Indiana's Statewide Historic Preservation Conference takes place at the University of Notre Dame and at the Scottish Rite Masonic Temple in downtown South Bend.
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Market Basket: Local restaurant closes

After four years of creating upscale Southern style food, local restaurant Bantam Chicken and Seafood will close in the coming weeks. Owner Dont’e Shaw opened the restaurant as a pop-up in downtown South Bend before eventually moving the concept into a full-fledged restaurant in 2020 on South Bend Avenue near Notre Dame.
SOUTH BEND, IN
buildingindiana.com

Two-County Merger Creates The Salvation Army NWI

The Salvation Army announced the merging of operations in Northwest Indiana that will link services in Lake and Porter Counties. The Salvation Army Northwest Indiana Area Command will continue to serve residents of both counties through existing facilities in East Chicago, Gary, Munster, and Valparaiso while pooling talent and resources. Headquarters for The Salvation Army’s Northwest Indiana Area Command will be based in its Munster facility.
PORTER COUNTY, IN
nwi.life

Centier Bank Promotes Chuck Dayton to Vice President of the Bank

Michael E. Schrage, President and CEO of Centier Bank, is pleased to announce the promotion of Chuck Dayton to the role of Vice President, Mortgage Loan Officer. Dayton joined Centier in 2001 working as a branch associate before following his passion for lending in the bank’s mortgage department. He works primarily in the Portage, Valparaiso, and Hobart communities where he enjoys volunteering for local organizations such as The Dunes Learning Center, Hobart Family YMCA, Humane Society of NWI, Food Bank of NWI, and JDRF.
VALPARAISO, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

House Fire in La Porte

(La Porte, IN) - Firefighters responded to a smoky haze in La Porte’s downtown area this morning from a house fire in the 600 block of East Maple Avenue. Ron Ayres said he woke up to his power out upstairs. Then after going outside to smoke a cigarette, a passerby stopped and told him his house was on fire.
LA PORTE, IN
WNDU

Change to come after South Bend adopts Near West Side Neighborhood Plan

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Plan Commission adopted the proposed Near West Side Neighborhood Plan Monday Night. The plan is an added amendment to South Bend’s Official Policy, which leaders said will encourage funding of projects meant to improve the neighborhood. “Infrastructure, traffic calming, land use,...
SOUTH BEND, IN
fox32chicago.com

More neglected Beagles coming to Chicago to find homes

CHICAGO - More Beagles are coming to Chicago. Despite facing overcrowding, Chicago’s Anti-Cruelty Society says they are committed to taking 15 to 30 neglected Beagles. The dogs are coming from a breeding facility on the East Coast that supported labs that tested on animals. The Humane Society of the...
CHICAGO, IL
nwi.life

Two LaPorte County students are first recipients of Franciscan Health Michigan City Medical Staff Memorial Scholarship

Two recent high school graduates are the first recipients of the Franciscan Health Michigan City Medical Staff Memorial Scholarship for students interested in pursuing healthcare careers. Zayda Messer, a LaPorte High School graduate attending Indiana University in Bloomington, and Emma Heffron, a La Lumiere graduate attending St. Mary’s College in...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
95.3 MNC

City of South Bend awarded $2.4 million in federal raise grant

The City of South Bend has been awarded a $2.4 million federal Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant to fund planning and engineering work related to the removal of antiquated highway infrastructure along the Eddy Street bridge over the St. Joseph River. The study area includes the cloverleaf interchanges on the Eddy Street bridge along with the street network around the South Bend Farmers Market.
SOUTH BEND, IN
nwi.life

CyberKnife System at St. Catherine Hospital upgrades to more advanced version, cancer patients continue to have latest treatment technology close to home

Known for high quality cancer care, the hospitals of Community Healthcare System have provided patients with some of the newest and most advanced non-surgical treatment options available in the country. To continue to provide the latest treatment technology in a setting that is convenient and close to home, the CyberKnife® system at St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago is undergoing a major upgrade. The CyberKnife S7® version combines speed and precision to plan and deliver treatments faster than before and provide care for a wider range of patients.
EAST CHICAGO, IN
nwi.life

MLK PARK BASKETBALL COURTS TO CLOSE INDEFINITELY

Due to the recent spate of violence in MLK Park, Hammond Mayor Thomas M. McDermott, Jr. and the Hammond Department of Parks and Recreation have decided to shut down use of the basketball courts at MLK Park on Lyons Street. “This park is named after Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.,...
HAMMOND, IN

