The Hockey Writers
Marc-André Fleury Curse Continues to Hit Teams
The NHL’s expansion protocol dictates the holding of a draft to fill out the roster of new teams. The Seattle Kraken picked apart the rest of the league to staff their team in 2021-22, just as the Vegas Golden Knights did when they began play in 2017-18. When the Golden Knights arrived on the scene, the hockey world was shocked when the defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins failed to protect franchise goaltender and former first-overall pick Marc-André Fleury.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Players Who Would Benefit the Team if Traded
If there’s one thing that the Boston Bruins want to do in the 2022-23 season, it’s to inject some youth into the lineup. With the way the roster currently stands, that’s asking a lot for first-year coach Jim Montgomery who is inheriting a roster with a surplus of veterans on expiring contracts.
markerzone.com
SAN JOSE SHARKS REPORTEDLY SHOPPING ONE OF THEIR THREE GOALTENDERS
The San Jose Sharks look to be shopping one of their three goaltenders, looking to take advantage of a seller's goalie market. There are several teams out there desperate for goaltending help, and the Sharks aren't in need of three goaltenders. They also have the highest rated goaltending prospect pool according to Hockey Prospecting's Byron Bader, making it more likely than not they move one of their goaltenders.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ Edvinsson Using 2022 WJC as Head Start for 2022 Training Camp
Isaac Newton’s first law of motion states that an object at rest stays at rest, and an object in motion stays in motion unless acted upon by an unbalanced force. Simply put: it’s easier to keep moving once you’re moving than it is to start or stop moving. This concept can be applied in many ways; for Simon Edvinsson, the Detroit Red Wings’ top prospect, this concept applies to how he’s preparing himself for his first NHL training camp.
The Hockey Writers
Panthers Have Potential Veteran 3rd String Goalie with Hammond
The Florida Panthers have a pretty solid goaltending tandem with Sergei Bobrovsky and Spencer Knight. The veteran leadership in Bobrovsky was tied with Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasivelesky in the league in wins last regular season with 39. The youth in Knight took the next step in his development with a 2.79 goals-against average (GAA) and 19 wins. However, after the final game of last season against the Montreal Canadiens, the need for a potential third-string goaltender came to a head after then goaltender Jonas Johansson let in 10 goals that night. Granted, Florida was resting players that night, but that is not a good look for any goaltender. With that in mind, general manager Bill Zito signed former New Jersey Devils goaltender Andrew Hammond to a professional tryout (PTO) in an attempt to get some veteran presence as a third option.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Have Multiple Options to Reach Salary Cap Compliance
As it stands now, the Boston Bruins are over the salary cap for the 2022-23 season after they signed Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci, and Pavel Zacha to one-year contracts on Aug. 8. Bruins general manager (GM) Don Sweeney needs to get under the $82.5 million cap by opening night on Oct. 12 against the Washington Capitals and Sweeney needs to shed about $2.3 million.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins: 3 Potential Landing Spots for Mike Reilly
The Boston Bruins are eventually going to need to clear some cap space. Although they can get away with placing players like Brad Marchand, Charlie McAvoy, and Matt Grzelcyk on long-term injured reserve (LTIR) for the beginning of the season, they will be over the cap once they all are healthy. As a result of this, general manager (GM) Don Sweeney will likely need to trade somebody from the roster.
CBS Sports
Nazem Kadri, Flames agree to seven-year contract, per report
The Calgary Flames are reportedly closing in on the top remaining free agent on the market. On Thursday, multiple reports indicated that the Flames and free agent center Nazem Kadri have agreed to a contract, which TSNis reporting will cover seven years. Kadri is coming a season in which he...
The Hockey Writers
Montreal Canadiens Must-Watch Games in 2022-23
The Montreal Canadiens open their regular season just under two months from now in October. How they progress with Martin St. Louis in his first full season as their head coach along with the vice president of hockey operations Jeff Gorton and general manager (GM) Kent Hughes will be key storylines fans will be paying attention to during the year. St. Louis, Gorton, and Hughes assumed their respective positions over the course of a turbulent 2021-22, a season after they were defeated by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2021 Stanley Cup Final.
The Hockey Writers
Flames Treliving Has Established Himself as an Elite NHL GM
Throughout his eight-year tenure with the Calgary Flames, general manager (GM) Brad Treliving has faced his fair share of criticism. Many have felt that he failed to make the big changes needed to get his club over the hump, as he instead looked to try the same thing over and over with a core that seemed to struggle every time the playoffs came around.
The Hockey Writers
3 Islanders Who Shouldn’t Be Traded
The New York Islanders are still looking to make a splash during what has been an otherwise quiet offseason. After missing out on Johnny Gaudreau early on and recently coming up short in the Nazem Kadri sweepstakes, there’s a lot of uncertainty surrounding the team. However, general manager (GM) Lou Lamoriello can still make a move, notably trading for a star who is entering the last year of his contract, like Patrick Kane or J.T. Miller.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Flames, Maple Leafs, Bruins, Oilers, Sharks
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Toronto Maple Leafs and defenseman Rasmus Sandin are at a contract standstill. What will the team do to get over the lack of progress in negotiations? Meanwhile, the Boston Bruins have been holding trade talks with teams about Craig Smith. The Edmonton Oilers...
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks News & Rumors: The Olczyks, Johnson, World Juniors
Despite an offseason that suggests the Chicago Blackhawks will be writing all the wrong types of hockey headlines throughout 2022-23, with little success expected to follow, that the franchise continues to maintain its relevance within the mainstream should at least offer some sense of consolation. It’s midway through August, yet the activity surrounding the organization has yet to take a summer break.
markerzone.com
EDMONTON RUMORED TO BE IN TALKS WITH A FORMER OILER ABOUT A POSSIBLE RETURN
The Oilers are very tight on cap space, so they have to bargain shop if they want to add depth to their lineup. It is also likely they make a trade or two for flexibility. Ken Holland's limited options leave for creative opportunities. According to Kurt Leavins of Edmonton Journal, Holland has been in talks with F Sam Gagner, gauging interest in his return to the Oilers. The 33-year old would likely sign for vet-minimum and offer the Oilers a useful-ish depth piece.
The Hockey Writers
3 Senators Hot Takes for 2022-23
The Ottawa Senators have been busy this offseason, acquiring serious offensive talent and retooling in net. However, the Canadian Tire Centre franchise is not alone: the Eastern Conference is stacked with world-class skaters and features a handful of Stanley Cup contenders. As a result, 2022-23 will provide further clarity on...
Yardbarker
2022 FlamesNation Prospect Rankings: #19 Walker Duehr
Walker Duehr took two big leaps in his hockey career in the 2021-22 season by firstly becoming a full-time professional in the AHL and secondly, earning his NHL debut. Duehr got a handful of games in with the Stockton Heat in the 2020-21 season but really kicked things into another gear straight out of training camp.
The Hockey Writers
3 Most Probable Teams to Sign Alex Chiasson
Mid-way through August is a tough time for die-hard hockey fans, as it means there is still some time to go before their favorite team is back in action. That said, we are now roughly a month away from the start of training camps, which helps feed optimism into each and every fanbase throughout the league.
The Hockey Writers
3 Maple Leafs Trade Targets Should Rasmus Sandin Be Dealt
Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Rasmus Sandin is a restricted free agent who currently does not have a contract for this upcoming season. From all accounts there has not been much ground gained between Maple Leafs general manager (GM) Kyle Dubas and Sandin’s representatives. Trading the young defenseman appears much more likely than ever before.
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens’ Defensive Improvement Will Rely on Goaltending
Looking ahead to the upcoming Montreal Canadiens season, defence will be a major issue. With a team in a rebuild, there is no surprise to see areas on the roster that will be exposed due to a lack of experience and depth. This doesn’t mean there can’t be a path to improvement, but the expectations must remain realistic.
The Hockey Writers
Flyers News & Rumors: Lindros Trade, Vigneault’s Downfall, Andrae & More
Even during a slow week in the world of the NHL, the Philadelphia Flyers have a pair of connections to a prominent issue in world affairs, and two intriguing nuggets about major events in franchise history popped up in the news. While fans wait another month for training camp to start, they can get their hockey fix with coverage of the World Junior Championship, memories of the Eric Lindros trade in 1992, and speculation about the unceremonious departure of former head coach Alain Vigneault.
