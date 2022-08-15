ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, TX

Manhunt For Ex-NFL Star’s Brother Underway After Man Killed At Little League Game In Dallas

By J. Bachelor
 4 days ago

Source: Andrew Francis Wallace / Getty

Information as to what led up to the weekend shooting remains unclear, but a tragic scene of events unfolded at a Dallas County little league football game Saturday (August 13) that left one man dead.

The Lancaster Police Department made an official announcement the following day, stating that they were looking for an individual named Yaqub Talib , in connection to the shooting death of little league football coach Mike Hickmon.

Sources say Hickman was shot and killed during an argument at the close of a football game that parents were upset about.

**WARNING GRAPHIC VIDEO

The fatal shooting has now made national headlines — partially due to the alleged gunman’s relation to former NFL player Aqib Talib .

From TMZ :

The man is said to be a coach for one of the teams … there’s a name circulating online, but we’ll refrain from ID’ing him at this time until the family and/or cops confirm. In any case, he succumbed to his injuries … which police say was a direct result of a discharged firearm.

There’s video of the alleged shooting which eyewitnesses claim shows a man pull out the gun and fire. We’re told people in the crowd identified the man wearing all-black and a bucket hat as possibly being one of the Talib brothers — but it’s hard to make out who this person is, or if they have a weapon at all. What is depicted … a scuffle/apparent shooting.

An attorney for Aqib Talib made the following statement: “”Aqib was present when this unfortunate incident occurred and is very distraught and devastated over this terrible loss of life. He would like to convey his condolences to the family of the victim and to everyone who witnessed this unfortunate tragedy.”

More on this story when further information develops.

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

