hotradiomaine.com

(5TYNTK) Thursday, August 18, 2022

1. Portland’s water district will start testing its wastewater for monkeypox, the flu and RSV. Maine has 3 confirmed cases of monkeypox. 2. MaineHealth and Anthem have reached an agreement to keep Maine Medical Center in Anthem’s network for the next two years. MaineHealth originally announced in April that Maine Med would leave Anthem’s network by the end of the year.
PORTLAND, ME
Z107.3

Maine Pizza Place Picked As One Of The Ten Best In The U.S.

If you are a foodie, put this pizza on your list for that next Maine road trip!. BabbleTop is the go-to source for all food lovers. They highlight Top 10 lists on all the biggest food topics, food brands, restaurants, fast food, snack foods, sodas, drinks, nostalgic brands, forgotten menu items, food shows, food tv personalities, popular chefs, and more.
MAINE STATE
B98.5

8 Reasons Why Lewiston, Maine, Is Amazing and Doesn’t Deserve All the Hate

Recently, there was an article posted on Reddit called, "Lewiston, Maine, Named One of the 15 Cities in America to 'Stay Far Away From'. Lewiston is my city and I am proud of to live here. This city has had its share of contentious critics throughout the years. The article describes the city as dirty and you feel the need to shower after you drive through.
LEWISTON, ME
railfan.com

Finger Lakes Takes Maine’s Rockland Branch

ROCKLAND, Me. — The Finger Lakes Railway began operation of the state-owned Rockland Branch between Rockland and Brunswick, Me., on August 1. The former Maine Central branch had previously been operated by Canadian Pacific. Finger Lakes dispatched B23-7 locomotive 2308 wearing the short line’s New York Central-inspired paint to...
ROCKLAND, ME
WPFO

Two Maine communities make Realtor.com's hottest zip codes list

The top 10 hottest zip codes are out with two Maine towns making the list, according to realtor.com. Windham took the 5th spot, and Auburn took the 10th. The list is based on good bang for a buyer’s buck, demand from out-of-state buyers looking to relocate, and opportunities for aspiring millennial homeowners.
AUBURN, ME
hotradiomaine.com

(Event) Uncork Me – Wine Festival in Portland

WHAT – Uncork Me. WHERE – Portland Expo Center (239 Park Ave Portland, ME 04102) The second annual Uncork Me is Saturday, October 1st at the Portland Expo Center! Taste the finest wine, mead and cider Maine has to offer with unlimited pours! Enjoy live music from dueling pianos while you sip the day away at a wine lover’s paradise. You’ll take home a commemorative sampling glass too! 21+
PORTLAND, ME
94.9 HOM

Want to Be an Extra in a Movie? Well, You Can Starting Next Week in Maine

Lights, camera, action. Have you ever wanted to be in a movie? I mean, honestly, who wouldn't want to be a star, even if it just means that you are an extra? Yes, I know extras are not always really noticed by moviegoers, but I am not going to lie sometimes it looks like they are having so much fun. Not to mention, they even sometimes get paid for having that small role.
ROCKLAND, ME
wabi.tv

264 new COVID cases in Maine, 1 additional death

Maine (WABI) - COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state have not chnged much in the last 24-hours. The Maine CDC says 130 people are in the hospital with the virus. 17 people are in critical care. One person remain on a ventilator. There are also 264 new cases of the virus....
MAINE STATE

