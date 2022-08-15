Read full article on original website
Beware a Man on a Blue Bicycle Near the Western Prom in Portland, Maine
This type of article is getting written too much. Seriously. I'm sitting here yet again writing about how local Maine and New Hampshire women -- OUR FEMALE NEIGHBORS/FAMILY MEMBERS/FRIENDS -- can't do something as simple as watching a sunrise or sunset in peace without being harassed somehow. Not even two...
hotradiomaine.com
(5TYNTK) Thursday, August 18, 2022
1. Portland’s water district will start testing its wastewater for monkeypox, the flu and RSV. Maine has 3 confirmed cases of monkeypox. 2. MaineHealth and Anthem have reached an agreement to keep Maine Medical Center in Anthem’s network for the next two years. MaineHealth originally announced in April that Maine Med would leave Anthem’s network by the end of the year.
Maine Pizza Place Picked As One Of The Ten Best In The U.S.
If you are a foodie, put this pizza on your list for that next Maine road trip!. BabbleTop is the go-to source for all food lovers. They highlight Top 10 lists on all the biggest food topics, food brands, restaurants, fast food, snack foods, sodas, drinks, nostalgic brands, forgotten menu items, food shows, food tv personalities, popular chefs, and more.
Maine Things To Do | Wiscasset Schoonerfest, Machias Wild Blueberry Festival, Maine Highland Games
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Things To Do: Aug. 16 to Aug. 22. When: Doors open 7 p.m., Showing begins 7:30 p.m. When: 4:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. For the latest breaking news, weather, and traffic alerts, download the NEWS CENTER Maine mobile app.
8 Reasons Why Lewiston, Maine, Is Amazing and Doesn’t Deserve All the Hate
Recently, there was an article posted on Reddit called, "Lewiston, Maine, Named One of the 15 Cities in America to 'Stay Far Away From'. Lewiston is my city and I am proud of to live here. This city has had its share of contentious critics throughout the years. The article describes the city as dirty and you feel the need to shower after you drive through.
railfan.com
Finger Lakes Takes Maine’s Rockland Branch
ROCKLAND, Me. — The Finger Lakes Railway began operation of the state-owned Rockland Branch between Rockland and Brunswick, Me., on August 1. The former Maine Central branch had previously been operated by Canadian Pacific. Finger Lakes dispatched B23-7 locomotive 2308 wearing the short line’s New York Central-inspired paint to...
Facebook Event Incorrectly Claims Great State of Maine Airshow is Coming Next Month
Facebook users are getting excited after having seen an event page promoting the Great State of Maine Airshow in September. Unfortunately, even though the page claims to be the "official Event Page of the 2022 Air Show," it most definitely is not. The Great State of Maine Airshow has been...
WPFO
Two Maine communities make Realtor.com's hottest zip codes list
The top 10 hottest zip codes are out with two Maine towns making the list, according to realtor.com. Windham took the 5th spot, and Auburn took the 10th. The list is based on good bang for a buyer’s buck, demand from out-of-state buyers looking to relocate, and opportunities for aspiring millennial homeowners.
WMTW
"I knew it was the right thing to do": Maine nurse adopts cat to help patient make care transition
BATH, Maine — A nurse at a skilled nursing facility in Bath is going the extra mile to help one of the facility residents feel at home. When Bill Dodge moved to Winship Green Center for Health & Rehabilitation he had to give up his cat, Polly, and said he missed her very much.
mainebiz.biz
2 Maine ZIP codes rank among top 10 'hottest' for home sales in US
A new analysis of ZIP codes says Windham and Auburn are among the “hottest” areas for home sales in the U.S. According to an annual ranking by website Realtor.com, the Windham ZIP code of 04062 was No. 5 and the Auburn code of 04210 was No. 10. Data...
hotradiomaine.com
(Event) Uncork Me – Wine Festival in Portland
WHAT – Uncork Me. WHERE – Portland Expo Center (239 Park Ave Portland, ME 04102) The second annual Uncork Me is Saturday, October 1st at the Portland Expo Center! Taste the finest wine, mead and cider Maine has to offer with unlimited pours! Enjoy live music from dueling pianos while you sip the day away at a wine lover’s paradise. You’ll take home a commemorative sampling glass too! 21+
mainebiz.biz
Happy Wheels revival is on a roll in Westbrook as long-awaited rink prepares to open
Nearly three years after Portland’s only indoor roller-skating rink closed, and nearly a half-century since the business began, the wheels are in motion for its successor to open this Saturday. Happy Wheels Skate Center is now located in Westbrook, at 3 Chabot St., but less than 2 miles from...
Want to Be an Extra in a Movie? Well, You Can Starting Next Week in Maine
Lights, camera, action. Have you ever wanted to be in a movie? I mean, honestly, who wouldn't want to be a star, even if it just means that you are an extra? Yes, I know extras are not always really noticed by moviegoers, but I am not going to lie sometimes it looks like they are having so much fun. Not to mention, they even sometimes get paid for having that small role.
I'm a Southerner who visited Portland, Maine, for the first time. Here are the 9 things that surprised me most.
I'm from Alabama and I took a road trip to Portland in the winter to try fresh local lobster, visit iconic lighthouses, and fit in some beach time.
mainepublic.org
A group is offering the memoir 'Gender Queer' to Maine students after it was banned in their school
The Maine Writers & Publishers Alliance is raising money to provide copies of the book "Gender Queer" to students in the Dixfield area after it was banned from the local high school's library last week. Earlier this year, some community members in Regional School Unit 56 called for a review...
WMTW
With a surge of bats in houses, one Maine city is offering suggestions on keeping homes bat free
Animal control in one Maine town is seeing an increase in bats in households this month. Bath Animal Control released a list of what you should do if you find a stray bat or a colony roosting inside your home. Mainers may be more apt to encounter bats inside their...
WPFO
Maine restaurant owner resigns after video appears to show him take inappropriate photo
SKOWHEGAN (BDN) -- A co-owner of a Skowhegan restaurant has resigned after a video shared on Facebook appears to show him taking a photo up a woman’s skirt. In the video, Eric Dore, co-owner of Old Mill Pub, is seen positioning his phone below a young woman’s skirt while she fills out paperwork.
Portland, Maine Police Arrest Two Accused of Stealing $20K Worth of Copper at Construction Site
Two people were arrested in Portland after they were found hauling off over $20,000 worth of copper and $8500 worth of tools from the construction site of the new Homeless Services Center on Riverside Street late Monday night. The Portland Police Department posted the information about the arrest on their...
wabi.tv
264 new COVID cases in Maine, 1 additional death
Maine (WABI) - COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state have not chnged much in the last 24-hours. The Maine CDC says 130 people are in the hospital with the virus. 17 people are in critical care. One person remain on a ventilator. There are also 264 new cases of the virus....
'I want my life back' | Maine mom with MS to go to Mexico for treatment
BROWNFIELD, Maine — It's a disease that affects 2.3 million people around the world and about one million people in the U.S. Multiple sclerosis impacts the brain and central nervous system, causing a number of symptoms that can include vision loss, pain, fatigue, numbness, and neurological problems. A mom...
