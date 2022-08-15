Read full article on original website
Atlas Obscura
Podcast: The Honey Island Swamp Monster
Listen and subscribe on Stitcher, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and all major podcast apps. In this episode of The Atlas Obscura Podcast, we join Atlas Obscura reporter Sarah Durn as she ventures deep into the Louisiana swamp in search of a legendary monster. Our podcast is an audio guide to the...
Phone Arena
Spotify may give you the ability to react to music and publish your reaction as a podcast episode
Spotify is known for running interesting tests of new features here and there: sometimes they make it to the final version of the music-streaming service, sometimes, they don't. Nevertheless, it's always interesting to look into what new features apps are working on. XDA-Developers reports about a new feature that's now being tested for Spotify which will give you the option to record your reaction to music and upload it on the platform as a podcast.
Facebook's Home Page Works Differently Now. Here's How To Use It
Facebook is launching a new feature that will allow users to see posts from their friends, groups, and pages in chronological order, Facebook parent company Meta announced on Thursday. When users open Facebook after receiving the update, they’ll be greeted with the Home feed. This is a tab that shows...
Facebook has a midterm strategy. Trump won’t be part of it.
Facebook will not move up its timeline for reviewing its decision to suspend Donald Trump, regardless of whether he announces he’s running again for president, a top company executive told POLITICO. In sticking to its January timetable, Facebook has decided to keep Trump off the world’s largest social media...
What Happens When You Block Someone on Facebook?
There are all sorts of ways to shut down interactions with someone on social media these days, but what happens when you block someone on Facebook, specifically?. Well, it goes a few steps beyond unfriending. They won’t get a notification that they’ve been blocked, but they also won’t be able to interact with you or friend you on Facebook. Read on…
Woman Breaking Into Refrigerator to 'Sample' Partner's Food Shocks Internet
Even a lock could not keep her from taking one bite of everything.
technewstoday.com
How to Do a Facebook Search Without Account?
Although you are not much of a social media savvy person, there can be times when you are intrigued to look for someone’s profile. Or, you might have deactivated Facebook and want to search your account for surety. Whenever you look for a Facebook profile, you might be prompted...
komando.com
How to take a break from Facebook
You may have noticed some of your online friends doing it. It pops up in your Facebook feed. It’s a message that goes something like this: “Hi everyone! I’m taking a break from Facebook to focus on the real world. If you need me, please text or call my phone. I won’t be checking anything on here for a while.”
"Classified": Why Publish with a Conservative Press? And a Review and Podcast Update
A reader asked a reasonable question. You claim, he said, that your new book Classified: The Untold Story of Racial Classification in America, is a non-polemical, scholarly look at the modern history of racial classification in the United States. If so, why didn't you publish the book with an academic press, which would be the logical place for an academic to publish a non-polemical, scholarly book? Why instead publish with a conservative publisher that, whatever its other virtues, publishes some "right-wing" polemics, making it more likely that people will dismiss your book as such without even picking it up?
How to unblock someone on Facebook
IF you've blocked someone and you're regretting it, it's easy enough to reverse. Maybe you've forgiven that annoying friend, awkward ex or one-time troll – and now it's time to let them back into your life. How to unblock someone on Facebook. If you have already blocked someone on...
The Reason Rundown With Peter Suderman
You already know Peter Suderman as a panelist on The Reason Roundtable. But now Suderman also has a podcast of his own, The Reason Rundown, which features a single Reason journalist talking about a single big issue every Friday. This week's guest is another Roundtable member—Matt Welch, who's talking about...
Can University-Run Social Media Accounts Block You?
The question of whether then-President Donald Trump could block people on Twitter focused a lot more attention on a curious little world of how politicians behave on social media. In our brave new world, government officials have social media accounts, as do governmental entities. Government officials and governmental entities are bound by the First Amendment. Blocking people on Twitter mostly raises questions about social media etiquette, but courts are increasingly being asked whether it also raises questions about constitutional law.
Google Search is changing, in a big way
Google is readying a wide-reaching search engine update that it says will improve the quality and authenticity of results. In a new blog post, the company describes a series of changes set to roll out in the coming months, the broad objective of which is to crack down on “SEO-first” content designed to perform well in search rankings instead of directly addressing the needs of human readers.
10 Free Ways to Promote Your Content on the Web
Imagine the ideal world of online business: you create content that is well thought out, you publish it on a functional website with an adaptive design, and readers find it on their own. But in reality, it takes more time to promote the content than to create it. The valuable content for the target audience is simply drowning in competition. Even steelworks has a blog and accounts on social networks.
How to delete your Facebook account forever – and download everything you need before you go
There are currently around 2.8 billion Facebook users, but backlash against the world’s largest social media site continues.Since it began in 2004, Facebook has been accused of mishandling data and helping contribute to misinformation.For those that would prefer not to remain a part of Facebook’s network, for whatever reason, there is an easy way to deactivate, as well as completely deleting, their account. Deleting a Facebook account will completely remove it from the site, while deactivating will make the account inoperable for anyone else on the platform, but the information it has collected will be retained by the company.While deleting...
Engadget
Google will downrank click-farm garbage and aggregators to improve search results
Google says it's doing more to downrank low-quality content that's designed primarily to generate traffic through search engine optimization. Over the coming months, it will roll out several updates to Search aimed at making it easier for people to find helpful content created primarily for humans rather than the attention of algorithms.
Android Central
Google Search update will make clickbait less visible in search results
Google is updating Search to make "high quality content" more discoverable. The new update will penalize websites that primarily focus on attracting clicks instead of informing readers. Google will begin rolling out the new ranking update for English searches worldwide next week. Google is dealing a small blow to websites...
TechCrunch
Google will roll out new updates to reduce low-quality and unoriginal content in search results
The company’s tests have shown that the update will improve the results users find when searching for content like online educational materials, as well as arts and entertainment, shopping and tech-related content. “If you search for information about a new movie, you might have previously encountered articles that aggregated...
The Windows Club
Best Niche Search Engines to find content not available on Google Search
If you want to find something that is very specific, then we suggest taking advantage of niche search engines that were designed for such things. Now, because they focus on a particular topic, for example, coding, one should be able to find relevant content more so than when Google or Bing are used.
The Verge
Google search updates will prioritize real reviews over clickbait
Google is making a series of updates to Search that aim to tackle clickbait and improve the relevancy of search results, prioritizing original and authentic reviews over recycled information that passes around aggregator sites. The changes in the form of two updates are being rolled out in the weeks ahead, according to a blog post announcing the ranking updates.
Reason.com
