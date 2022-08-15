Read full article on original website
AdWeek
Adrianne Anderson Promoted to SVP of Content Development for ABC Owned Stations
Adrianne Anderson has been promoted to senior vice president of content development for the ABC Owned Television Stations. Anderson was the vice...
AdWeek
HBO Max Starts Layoffs, Brings in New Leadership Structure
More changes are coming to HBO Max in the wake of the merger of Warner Media with Discovery. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Casey Bloys, chief content officer for HBO Max, has laid off 14%—about 70 employees—from his teams to reduce costs under the mandate of Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav to find $3 billion in savings.
AdWeek
Week of Aug. 8 Evening News Ratings: World News Tonight Remains No. 1 with Gains Driven by Busy News Cycle
ABC's and NBC's evening newscasts gained viewers from the previous week, driven by a busy news cycle featuring the FBI search at Donald Trump's Florida residence and the attack on Salman Rushdie.
AdWeek
HBO Max to Offer Limited-Time Discount Amid Content Purge
As HBO Max continues to purge content in a cost-cutting measure, Warner Bros. Discovery hopes to keep current customers and attract new ones by offering a limited-time discount. The streamer is giving a 30% discount to customers who pay in advance for a year-long plan. There’s also a 42% discount...
AdWeek
Streaming Overtakes Cable Viewing for First Time, According to Nielsen
After four consecutive months of hitting viewership highs, streaming reigned supreme in July 2022 as it surpassed cable usage last month for the first time ever, according to Nielsen’s monthly total TV and streaming snapshot, The Gauge. A record 34.8% of all television viewing was done via streaming, compared...
AdWeek
Wunderman Thompson North America Names Tom Murphy Chief Creative Officer
Tom Murphy, one of the creatives behind the “Fearless Girl” campaign, has been named chief creative officer at Wunderman Thompson North America. Murphy spent the last 16 years at McCann—most recently as North American CCO—and has influenced creative talent over the course of his career. He has worked with brands including Verizon, Mastercard, Microsoft, Ulta Beauty, Lysol, Mucinex, MGM Resorts, NY Lottery, USPS and HomeGoods.
AdWeek
If You Want to Navigate the New TV Landscape, Start by Shifting Your Mindset
Data-driven TV is here. Impression-based ad buying is at the epicenter of the seismic shift currently transforming the TV landscape. The ability to target, measure and assess campaign ROI with connected TV (CTV) is raising the bar for all video ad campaigns, driving advertisers to invest heavily in the platform.
AdWeek
VCCP Appoints Brett Edgar as First CEO of North America
72andSunny’s loss is VCCP Group’s gain, as two former colleagues are reuniting at the New York office of the independent agency. Brett Edgar has been appointed chief executive officer, North America, the first North American CEO for VCCP in its 20-year history. Edgar will be joined by Caroline Grayson, who was named managing director of VCCP’s New York office.
AdWeek
What Should Performance Marketers Know Before Testing CTV?
Last year, the IAB released a report that showed just how much money advertisers are pumping into CTV:
NFL・
AdWeek
Comscore and Yahoo's CTV Partnership Makes Streaming Ad Campaigns Brand Safe
Comscore and Yahoo have partnered in a connected TV deal that aims to bring brand protection to streaming ad campaigns.
AdWeek
Stranger Things Drives Combined Brand Placement Value Over $27 Million
Coca-Cola received the highest placement value of any brand during the run of Netflix's fourth season of Stranger Things, with the...
AdWeek
4 Christmas Movies From Food Network, HGTV Coming to Discovery+
Discovery+ is getting into the holiday spirit with two new Christmas movies from Food Network and two from HGTV. The four films, which feature cameos from HGTV’s Home Town presenters Ben and Erin Napier, Love It or List It’s Hilary Farr and Food Network stars Bobby Flay and Duff Goldman, have all finished production.
AdWeek
Netflix Reportedly Removing Offline Viewing Downloads for Ad-Supported Tier
Could downloading Netflix shows for offline viewing be eliminated in the streamer’s new AVOD model?. Bloomberg reports that Netflix will eliminate the feature subscribers enjoy on its regular service when it launches its new ad-supported tier. Netflix could launch its ad-support tier as early as the end of the...
828 Productions to Relocate to New Mexico, Plans to Build Studio Complex
California-based 828 Productions will join Netflix and NBCUniversal and set up a new full-service film and production shop in New Mexico, the state’s governor’s office said Wednesday. Over the next six years, 828 Productions plans to invest $75 million to build a 300,000-square-foot studio and 20-acre backlot in Las Cruces. It intends to shoot its first production in the studio before the end of the year and spend $350 million on productions over the next decade. (Recent films from 828 Productions include Helen’s Dead, Those Who Walk Away and The Fallout.)More from The Hollywood ReporterThe CW Sets Fall Premiere Dates for...
Will ‘Better Call Saul’ Be the Last Basic Cable Drama to Receive Big Emmy Love?
ABC’s “Abbott Elementary” has been rightly praised as broadcast TV’s great new Emmy hope, a critically acclaimed comedy that helped the traditional networks avoid completely getting shut out in the key scripted categories this year. But while the broadcasters have lamented the loss of their competitive edge among Television Academy voters for more than a decade, now it’s basic cable’s turn to watch their fortunes fade. This year, just two basic cable series made it into the outstanding series field: AMC’s “Better Call Saul,” in drama, and FX’s “What We Do In the Shadows” in comedy. It’s a far cry from...
AdWeek
Good Morning America's claim as the No. 1 morning news show in total viewers and adults 25-54 has now stretched into its fifth straight week.
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Good Morning America’s claim as the No. 1 morning news show in total viewers and adults 25-54 has now stretched into its fifth straight week.
AdWeek
Fox Nation’s First Original Film Debuts Sept. 1
Fox News Media's direct-to-consumer streaming service Fox Nation is dipping its toes into movie production with the release of its first original film, The Shell Collector, on September 1.
AdWeek
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power to Drop 2 Episodes for Premiere
Prime Video has announced the first two episodes of the new series will drop stateside on Sept. 1 at 9 p.m. ET, premiering simultaneously around the world. The remaining six episodes...
AdWeek
HBO Max, Vice Studios to Produce Documentary on ‘Bama Rush’
HBO Max has teamed up with Vice Studios to produce a documentary about sorority recruitment week at the University of Alabama, known on TikTok as "Bama Rush," according to The New York Times. The documentary is now being made in Tuscaloosa, where rush week at the University of...
