Texans believe state is headed in wrong direction under Gov. Abbott, poll shows

AUSTIN, Texas - A new poll from the Dallas Morning News and UT Tyler shows Texans believe the state is headed in the wrong direction under Governor Greg Abbott. Jamarr Brown, executive director of the Texas Democratic Party, and Ashley Brasher, board president of the Williamson County Republican leaders, join FOX 7 Austin's Mike Warren to discuss.
Race for Texas governor hits TV airwaves

HOUSTON — It’s a highly competitive election year and political ads will soon flood the airwaves and social media to paint differences between candidates. Gov. Greg Abbott is locked in a close matchup with Beto O’Rourke, the Democratic challenger, and with less than 90 days until election day, the incumbent governor put out his first general election TV ad.
FULL VIDEO: ‘I will never stop fighting for you here in Taylor County’ O’Rourke campaigns in Abilene

Editor’s Note: Watch the video above to view the entire town hall meeting Beto O’Rourke hosted in Abilene the afternoon of Tuesday, August 16. ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Texas Gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke addressed a crowd of hundreds at a standing-room-only town hall meeting in Abilene Tuesday afternoon. He began speaking at the event center […]
Nearly all unplanned chemical releases in Texas go unpunished

On July 26, black clouds rose from flares at a Chevron Phillips chemical plant in Baytown after a power outage hit the plant and the surrounding area. The company estimated in a preliminary report to the state that it released thousands of pounds of chemicals during the hourslong incident, including 17,500 pounds of carbon monoxide and 980 pounds and 280 pounds, respectively, of the carcinogens benzene and 1,3-butadiene.
Governor Abbott Wants Your Money to Bus Migrants Out of Texas

Governor Abbott and the Texas Public Safety who protect the borderScreenshot from Twitter. Busing migrants out of Texas costs money and Governor Greg Abbott wants your money to help out. For the past several months since April, Abbott has bused migrants out of Del Rio, Texas, and other border town locations to follow on locations, with some ending up in New York City and Washington, D.C.
Newly released second season of Tacos of Texas podcast explores the Lone Star State's taco cultura

Austin-based podcast Tacos of Texas is back for a second helping. On Tuesday, Journalist and food explorer Mando Rayo dropped the first episode of Season Dos of his online radio show, which takes listeners deep into Texas’ taco culture. In the new installments, the James Beard Award nominee talks to Texas taqueros and tortilleras while exploring the state's rich and diverse food culture.
