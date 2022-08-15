Read full article on original website
Mayor Ron Nirenberg says Abbott, Texas Legislature pushing back on common-sense gun reform
San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said Wednesday that he and Texas' other big-city mayors face relentless pushback from Gov. Greg Abbott and the Republican-controlled Texas Legislature as they ask for common-sense gun reform. "Mayors are on the frontlines, and frankly, we value the lives of our community more than we...
Most Texans Want To Legalize Marijuana. Why Doesn't Greg Abbott Listen to Them?
A new poll finds that 55 percent of Texas voters favor legalizing marijuana for recreational use. That's down a bit from the 60-percent support measured last spring, but it is still a pretty striking result in a state where Republicans outnumber Democrats, control the state legislature, and occupy all statewide elected offices.
Texans believe state is headed in wrong direction under Gov. Abbott, poll shows
AUSTIN, Texas - A new poll from the Dallas Morning News and UT Tyler shows Texans believe the state is headed in the wrong direction under Governor Greg Abbott. Jamarr Brown, executive director of the Texas Democratic Party, and Ashley Brasher, board president of the Williamson County Republican leaders, join FOX 7 Austin's Mike Warren to discuss.
Race for Texas governor hits TV airwaves
HOUSTON — It’s a highly competitive election year and political ads will soon flood the airwaves and social media to paint differences between candidates. Gov. Greg Abbott is locked in a close matchup with Beto O’Rourke, the Democratic challenger, and with less than 90 days until election day, the incumbent governor put out his first general election TV ad.
New Texas Poll Has Democrats Crossing Party Lines to Support Abbott
In a recent Dallas Morning News University of Texas at Tyler poll, Governor Greg Abbott continues to maintain a strong lead over challenger Beto O’Rourke. The poll showed Abbott was ahead by 7 points.
Texas Attorney General race getting closer: Republican Ken Paxton leads by 2 percentage points
It looks like the Texas Attorney General race will be a close one. According to a new UT Tyler poll, Republican incumbent Ken Paxton is leading his opponent, Rochelle Garza, by only two percentage points. This could be huge for Democrats; the poll surveyed more than 1,384 registered Texas voters.
Gov. Greg Abbott re-deploys 'iWatch Texas' law enforcement tip program with Chuck Norris PSA
HOUSTON — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is re-deploying a program to alert law enforcement of suspicious activity at schools as kids are heading back into the classroom. It’s called iWatch Texas and it’s designed to provide law enforcement with quick tips to respond to danger. It’s one...
FULL VIDEO: ‘I will never stop fighting for you here in Taylor County’ O’Rourke campaigns in Abilene
Editor’s Note: Watch the video above to view the entire town hall meeting Beto O’Rourke hosted in Abilene the afternoon of Tuesday, August 16. ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Texas Gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke addressed a crowd of hundreds at a standing-room-only town hall meeting in Abilene Tuesday afternoon. He began speaking at the event center […]
Ex-Governor Thinks Abbott Created One of the Most Brilliant Political Strategies
Since April when Texas Governor Greg Abbott started busing migrants out of Texas to cities such as Washington, D.C., and New York City, this has turned into a bright spot for him and for the entire United States. As President Joe Biden has not provided support for border states, this has turned immigration into a hot topic nationally.
'In God We Trust' signs mandatory in Texas public schools if privately donated
CYPRESS, Texas — It’s on our coins and in some public buildings. Now there’s debate over “In God We Trust” signs on display in Texas public schools. “We just felt like it was a great opportunity to display our national motto in our public schools,” said TX Rep. Tom Oliverson of the Houston area.
‘I would invite the governor to love his people’: San Antonio archbishop’s message to Gov. Greg Abbott on Uvalde
UVALDE, Texas – Archbishop Gustavo Garcia-Siller, the leader of the San Antonio Archdiocese and one of the top two Catholic leaders in Texas, shared his thoughts about Gov. Greg Abbott’s handling of the Uvalde school shooting massacre in an emotional interview. “We don’t need to show power at...
Nearly all unplanned chemical releases in Texas go unpunished
On July 26, black clouds rose from flares at a Chevron Phillips chemical plant in Baytown after a power outage hit the plant and the surrounding area. The company estimated in a preliminary report to the state that it released thousands of pounds of chemicals during the hourslong incident, including 17,500 pounds of carbon monoxide and 980 pounds and 280 pounds, respectively, of the carcinogens benzene and 1,3-butadiene.
Governor Abbott Wants Your Money to Bus Migrants Out of Texas
Governor Abbott and the Texas Public Safety who protect the borderScreenshot from Twitter. Busing migrants out of Texas costs money and Governor Greg Abbott wants your money to help out. For the past several months since April, Abbott has bused migrants out of Del Rio, Texas, and other border town locations to follow on locations, with some ending up in New York City and Washington, D.C.
VERIFY: Wind generators turned off sometimes to prevent Texas power grid from overloading
HOUSTON — Is Texas producing more power than the grid can handle? Someone noticed some turbines at a standstill on a windy day and asked the VERIFY team to find out if the generators are turned off on purpose. Wind turbines are multiplying across the state. Texas is the...
After extremists’ arrests in Idaho, LGBTQ Texans and Pride organizers balance safety with desire to celebrate their identities
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. When 31 members of a Texas-based white supremacist group were arrested near a Pride event in Idaho last weekend, Mandy Giles worried about what it would mean for the upcoming Pride Houston event and her two nonbinary transgender 20-year-old children.
Texas ISD pulls Bible from schools, announces sweeping book removals after months-long review process
Keller ISD has opted to remove all challenged books from its schools, seemingly voiding the results of a long and meticulous review undertaken by staff and parents.
Newly released second season of Tacos of Texas podcast explores the Lone Star State's taco cultura
Austin-based podcast Tacos of Texas is back for a second helping. On Tuesday, Journalist and food explorer Mando Rayo dropped the first episode of Season Dos of his online radio show, which takes listeners deep into Texas’ taco culture. In the new installments, the James Beard Award nominee talks to Texas taqueros and tortilleras while exploring the state's rich and diverse food culture.
Oklahoma officials react to growing threats aimed at FBI
There have been no threats reported at the FBI's Oklahoma City field office in the last week, but they are still paying attention to the increased hate aimed at the agency.
Jackpot worth over $360,000 won at casino near Oklahoma/Texas border
DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone’s dream is hitting a lottery jackpot worth millions and millions of dollars or pulling the lever of a slot machine and seeing the triple sevens come across your screen and screaming jackpot at you with bright lights and sounds. That dream was a reality...
Did You Know It’s Illegal in Texas to Put This in Your Truck Bed?
You use your truck bed for hauling things, right? Isn't that the point of having a truck?. You may not realize this, but in Texas there are some rules about how to use the back of your truck. Where does the law draw the line?. Texas Truck Laws. You are...
