Louisville, KY

Barn 8 Delivers Culinary Treats In A Delightful Farm Setting

If you haven’t made your way out to Barn 8 Restaurant at Hermitage Farm in Goshen, take my advice: You ought to give it a try soon. You’ll be glad you did. Walk in the front door of the black, red-trimmed former horse barn on U.S. 42, and one of the first things you see will be a small painting of local art enthusiast and 21c hotel founder Steve Wilson, showing a big smile and his trademark red glasses.
GOSHEN, KY
leoweekly.com

10 Things To Do In Louisville This Week Under $10 (8/15)

It’s Monday, that’s reason enough to headbang to some metal. This week’s show is a special birthday show for bartender Fergie and will have music by Shi (described as Depressive Suicidal Stoner Doom Metal) and REDIVIDER (described as Slamming Death Metal). Mag Bar. $10 | 5 p.m.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Fast Casual

Taziki's opens 100th location

The first Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe opened in 1998, and on Tuesday, nearly 25 years later, it celebrated its 100th opening in Jeffersonville, Indiana. Festivities included a VIP event featuring members of the chain's executive team as well as a 100 Cent Menu. "I can't say enough about how much each...
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
WLKY.com

Kentucky State Fair 2022: Everything you need to know before you go

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's that special time of year again where Kentucky's heritage is celebrated for 11 days straight at the state fair. As always, it'll feature blue ribbon competition, concerts, special exhibits, carnival rides and of course, food. Here's everything you need to know:. When and where. The...
KISS 106

These 11 Kentucky Glamping Sites Are Fall-Ready…Just Like You, Right? [PICS]

I haven't camped a whole lot in my lifetime, but I've enjoyed it every single time. There's nothing like cutting yourself off from the world and vegging out. Whether it was in a cabin in a ravine in southwestern New Mexico or on a large plot of land in Grayson County that had to be "bush-hogged" before we could use it, it's an amazing time. (Seriously, at the Grayson County site, NONE of us could get a phone signal. I guess that's what disconnecting and decompressing is all about.)
GRAYSON COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

WATCH: Louisville first responders escort 9/11 memorial to fairgrounds

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — First responders in Louisville escorted a mobile exhibit commemorating 9/11 through Louisville on Tuesday. Watch it move through town in the player above. The truck housing the "9/11 NEVER FORGET" mobile exhibit started its escort at 1:30 p.m. and made it to the Kentucky Exposition Center around 2 p.m.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Kentuckian wins $225,000 in Cash Ball lottery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville, check your Cash Ball tickets!. One lucky ticket sold in the River City matched all four winning numbers and the Cash Ball to win the game's top prize of $225,000. According to Kentucky Lottery officials, the Cash Ball ticket for Wednesday night's drawing was purchased...
