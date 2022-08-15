Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
leoweekly.com
Barn 8 Delivers Culinary Treats In A Delightful Farm Setting
If you haven’t made your way out to Barn 8 Restaurant at Hermitage Farm in Goshen, take my advice: You ought to give it a try soon. You’ll be glad you did. Walk in the front door of the black, red-trimmed former horse barn on U.S. 42, and one of the first things you see will be a small painting of local art enthusiast and 21c hotel founder Steve Wilson, showing a big smile and his trademark red glasses.
WLKY.com
Life-size dinosaur placed back atop downtown Louisville building after 14 years in storage
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you look up to the roofs of downtown Louisville and see a dinosaur perched, your eyes are not deceiving you. Watch video of the dinosaur being lowered in the player below. A life-size triceratops that used to be on top of the Kentucky Science Center's...
WLKY.com
ARCHIVES: In 1997, record-breaking stand-up coaster opens at Kentucky Kingdom
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Remember the days of "Chang" at Kentucky Kingdom?. When the massive, yellow, stand-up roller coaster opened in Louisville in 1997, it broke world records. It was the tallest, longest, fastest, most inverted rollercoaster in the game. It went more than 60 miles an hour. It's no...
Here’s what to expect at the 2022 Kentucky State Fair
The 2022 Kentucky State Fair begins Thursday and runs through Aug. 28 at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theprp.com
Left To Suffer, The Last Ten Seconds Of Life, Etc. Among Latest Wave Of Bands To Exit The ‘Kentucky Irate Fest’
It’s certainly been a rocky week for the inaugural ‘Kentucky Irate Fest‘. Amid disputes over the apparent buy-on practices and ticket selling expectations being put upon local bands, and even an apparent job threat from one of the co-founders, a mass exodus of artists have departed the festival.
leoweekly.com
PHOTOS: This 1910 Highlands Mansion With A Creek Sits Next To Cherokee Park
This 1910 mansion is less than a block away from Cherokee Park. The 6-bedroom, 6-bathroom mansion was built in 1910 but has had extensive renovations to modernize it since then. Inside, the home has a private gym, an entertainment space with custom wooden shelves, and a large private terrace on...
wdrb.com
9/11 Never Forget mobile exhibit will be on display at Kentucky State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new exhibit at the Kentucky State Fair this year hopes to ensure that all generations never forget 9/11. Tunnel to Towers Foundation's 9/11 Never Forget mobile exhibit was escorted by a motorcade into Louisville on Tuesday. The 53-foot trailer features artifacts from the rubble of...
wdrb.com
'The Millennium Tour: Turned Up!' featuring Bow Bow, Keri Hilson, others coming to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A hip-hop and R&B reunion is on its way to Louisville. "The Millennium Tour: Turned Up!" is making a stop at the KFC Yum! Center on Oct. 16. Headliners include Bow Wow, Mario and Keri Hilson, with performances by the Ying Yang Twins, Chingy, Dem Franchize Boys and others.
IN THIS ARTICLE
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky Humane Society urges adoptions to help animals affected by eastern Kentucky floods
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — When a natural disaster happens, it’s not just people who get displaced, pets do, too. So when the floods hit eastern Kentucky at the end of July, the Kentucky Humane Society (KHS) went down to help clear animal shelters. However, they weren’t picking up animals...
WHAS 11
20th WorldFest comes to Louisville Labor Day Weekend
There will be over 70 acts performing on three different stages. Also, 60 immigrants will become naturalized citizens during a ceremony at The Ali Center.
WLKY.com
Homeless camp pops up in Portland neighborhood, turns out to be movie set
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Residents in a west Louisville neighborhood were outraged Wednesday after learning what they believed was a homeless camp that popped up in their neighborhood was actually part of a movie set. "When I drove up on it, I looked at it and I was stunned," Portland...
leoweekly.com
10 Things To Do In Louisville This Week Under $10 (8/15)
It’s Monday, that’s reason enough to headbang to some metal. This week’s show is a special birthday show for bartender Fergie and will have music by Shi (described as Depressive Suicidal Stoner Doom Metal) and REDIVIDER (described as Slamming Death Metal). Mag Bar. $10 | 5 p.m.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fast Casual
Taziki's opens 100th location
The first Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe opened in 1998, and on Tuesday, nearly 25 years later, it celebrated its 100th opening in Jeffersonville, Indiana. Festivities included a VIP event featuring members of the chain's executive team as well as a 100 Cent Menu. "I can't say enough about how much each...
WLKY.com
Kentucky State Fair 2022: Everything you need to know before you go
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's that special time of year again where Kentucky's heritage is celebrated for 11 days straight at the state fair. As always, it'll feature blue ribbon competition, concerts, special exhibits, carnival rides and of course, food. Here's everything you need to know:. When and where. The...
These 11 Kentucky Glamping Sites Are Fall-Ready…Just Like You, Right? [PICS]
I haven't camped a whole lot in my lifetime, but I've enjoyed it every single time. There's nothing like cutting yourself off from the world and vegging out. Whether it was in a cabin in a ravine in southwestern New Mexico or on a large plot of land in Grayson County that had to be "bush-hogged" before we could use it, it's an amazing time. (Seriously, at the Grayson County site, NONE of us could get a phone signal. I guess that's what disconnecting and decompressing is all about.)
WLKY.com
WATCH: Louisville first responders escort 9/11 memorial to fairgrounds
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — First responders in Louisville escorted a mobile exhibit commemorating 9/11 through Louisville on Tuesday. Watch it move through town in the player above. The truck housing the "9/11 NEVER FORGET" mobile exhibit started its escort at 1:30 p.m. and made it to the Kentucky Exposition Center around 2 p.m.
Kentuckian wins $225,000 in Cash Ball lottery
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville, check your Cash Ball tickets!. One lucky ticket sold in the River City matched all four winning numbers and the Cash Ball to win the game's top prize of $225,000. According to Kentucky Lottery officials, the Cash Ball ticket for Wednesday night's drawing was purchased...
Wave 3
Portland residents upset they weren’t informed of gritty movie set installation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - People living in the Portland neighborhood want to know why they weren’t informed a production company would be turning one of their streets into a gritty looking movie set. “I didn’t know it was a movie set, because nobody said anything,” Portland resident Richard Meadows...
WLKY.com
Meet K9 Callie: Four-legged hero helped recover eastern Kentucky flood victims
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A four-legged hero is back in Louisville after helping recover victims from the eastern Kentucky flooding. K9 Callie is the first search and rescue dog in the entire U.S. Military and an official member of the Kentucky Air National Guard. The 5-year-old Dutch Shepherd returned to...
'There are going to be a lot of unhappy people:' Louisville subdivision pushes against concrete plant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An Eastern Jefferson County subdivision is pushing back on a concrete plant planning to build across the street. SI Ready Mix has already started clearing ground on Aiken Road near Lake Forest and the company will complete construction if given a permit to do so. It's...
Comments / 0