Two Harbors, MN

MIX 108

Relax On A Private Lake At This Unique VRBO Rental Just North Of Duluth

If you are looking for a quick quiet getaway not far from Duluth, this Vrbo rental might be just what you are looking for. A perfect private getaway any time of the year. Located just 30 minutes from Duluth near the Fredenburg area the loft-style apartment is perfect for two people. The property is on a small, private lake surrounded by woods and trails.
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

Northland Haunted Attraction Announces Return In 2022

Another haunted attraction in the Northland has announced their return for Halloween season this year! This time around, it is a haunted attraction just a short drive from the Duluth area. It might seem early but several haunted attractions have already announced their return for spooky season. In fact, the...
DULUTH, MN
perfectduluthday.com

Northland Larder serving up cured meats on Duluth’s waterfront

New among Duluth’s food trucks and trailers this summer is Northland Larder. The “immobile mobile food trailer” is parked near the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center between the Vista Fleet and the pedestrian bridge that crosses the Minnesota Slip into Canal Park. It features a shaded dining area, synthetic turf and Loll furniture.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Subaru Holds “Love a Pet” adoption event

HERMANTOWN, Minn.– Some furry friends got the chance to go home with new loving families Wednesday, thanks to the Miller Hill Subaru’s “Love a Pet” adoption event. Tails were wagging Right in-front of the Subaru dealership in Hermantown. Where about a dozen cats and dogs, from the Babinski Foundation animal shelter in Pequot Lakes, got the chance to find their forever family.
HERMANTOWN, MN
cbs3duluth.com

City by City: Meadowlands, Cloquet, Hayward

Meadowlands, MN- The Central St. Louis County Fair starts Friday, August 19. Events kick off Friday with fireworks and live music, followed by a 5K, scavenger hunt, petting zoo, and more music on Saturday. Sunday has a parade at 11:30 a.m. followed by an enhanced car show and a coin dig for the kids. The fair is hosting a new pie-eating contest at 3:30 before the prize drawing of 125 prizes. The town of 600 expects nearly 1,000 people over the three days.
CLOQUET, MN
boreal.org

Pop-up market for BIPOC entrepreneurs reimagines empty Duluth storefronts

Every town and city has a downtown that needs some love. For decades, suburban malls have created competition for these more historic central shopping districts. In Duluth, the Greater Downtown Council is supporting a pop-up market featuring nine BIPOC entrepreneurs in storefront spaces in downtown Duluth. This isn’t the first...
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Flash Flood Warnings cover parts of the Northland Wednesday night

Heavy rain from Tuesday night through Wednesday afternoon has led to flood troubles from Grand Rapids to Cloquet to Duluth and even along Highway One in northern Minnesota. A line of at least two more lows from the west will keep rain chances going from Tuesday night to Saturday. Rain totals have run towards two inches for towns that faced flooding while the rest of us got much less than that. Tuesday night totals could go near a quarter inch. Finally by Sunday, it should clear up towards the sunny side again. The normal high is 76 this week and we will be close or a little below that.
DULUTH, MN
boreal.org

Northland weather

From the National Weather Service • Duluth • August 18, 2022. Chances for showers and thunderstorms will continue today, tonight, and into Friday. Severe thunderstorms are not expected but the storms will produce heavy rain in spots.
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

Look Inside Minnesota’s Oldest & First Abandoned Lighthouse, Found In Duluth

The first lighthouse in Minnesota was built in 1858 located right here in Duluth. Take a look inside its current run-down state. The Minnesota Point Lighthouse is absolutely historic, however, it is not in the best shape in this day and age. You can get to the landmark by boat or about a mile and a half hike through the historic pine forest at the end of Park Point.
DULUTH, MN
boreal.org

Library’s 2022 Summer Reading Program Ends on a High Note

From the Grand Marais Public Library - August 18, 2022. Grand Marais, MN, August 18, 2022─ Grand Marais Public Library is sending out a huge THANK YOU to the community for supporting the 2022 Summer Reading Program, a nationally coordinated library event recognized for improving the educational performance of its participants. It turned out to be quite a busy summer! The library gave out almost 200 reading logs for kids to track their reading and earn prizes. Over 100 people picked up outdoor activity booklets and literacy scavenger hunts, and the “Where’s Dragon” activity was a weekly hit with 92 total participants. The Pick-up Truck Opera and Celebration Picnic was a resounding success, with 130 people filling the library lawn with music, bubbles, hula hoops and laughter.
GRAND MARAIS, MN

