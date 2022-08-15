Read full article on original website
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Philadelphia Men Charged With Bribery, Evading Taxes on MillionsTaxBuzzPhiladelphia, PA
Cannstatter 150th Labor Day Weekend Volksfest on September 3 - 5, 2022Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Family Donates Revolutionary War SwordGregory VellnerWashington Crossing, PA
Landmark Building in West Chester, Home to Iron Hill Brewery, Sells to Boston-Based Investor
West Chester native John Barry, a real estate investor currently based in Boston, has bought the West Chester building that houses Iron Hill Brewery for $8.25 million, writes Natalie Kostelni for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Entity 1 West Gay Partners that is affiliated with Pearl Properties of Philadelphia was the...
morethanthecurve.com
Developer who sought to bring Wawa to Fayette Street in Conshohocken has bought the former car dealership property
Montgomery County property records show that Provco-Pineville, LLC has purchased the property at 1109 and 1119 Fayette Street in the Borough of Conshohocken and 1201 Butler Pike in the Conshohocken section of Whitemarsh Township. The sale was recorded on July 15th. The property served as a car dealership and serviced vehicles for almost 100 years under the Moore family, most recently under brothers Tim and Dennis Moore.
Historic Ship Inn in Exton May Have Found New Owner
After owning and running the historic Ship Inn in Exton for two decades, Michael and Gertie Person may have found the building’s new owner, writes Bill Rettew for the Daily Local News. The couple currently have a deal pending with VK Brewing of Glen Mills for the property with...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Grocery Outlet's Opening Eliminates Food Desert in North Philadelphia
Grocery Outlet recently opened its newest location in Philadelphia’s Sharswood neighborhood, which up until this opening had been a food desert. Located at 2077 Ridge Ave. in North Philadelphia, the store is a welcome addition to the Sharswood Ridge shopping center, the extreme-value grocery retailer said in a statement.
Popular Newtown Eatery To Expand Location With Outdoor Dining
The polar Newtown eatery will be expanding into the vacant store they are connected to. A popular Italian restaurant in Newtown will be expanding their longtime location to include outdoor seating. Jeff Werner wrote about the development in the Newtown, PA Patch. Piccolo Trattoria, located in the Newtown Shopping Center,...
chestercounty.com
New Garden votes to have hazardous structures demolished at Saint Anthony's
Photo courtesy of New Garden Township A former caretaker’s house at Saint Anthony’s in the Hills is just one of several structures that will be demolished, as part of New Garden Township’s long-term plans to develop the 137-acre property it owns to a community park. Staff Writer.
Main Line Today Restaurant Week Returns with 35+ Restaurants
Main Line Today and Today Media announce the 2022 Main Line Today Fall Restaurant Week, presented by Firstrust Bank, running August 22nd through September 4th, 2022. The 14-day culinary celebration will bring together and showcase the talents of top chefs, restaurants, and purveyors in Montgomery, Delaware, and Chester counties.
Visit Bucks County to Close Physical Location, Open Traveling Visitor Center in the Spring
The tourism information center will switch to a mobile location in the spring.Image via Visit Bucks County. Visit Bucks County will be taking their tourist services mobile in 2023 as they replace their brick and mortar location with a traveling visitor center. Jodi Spiegel Arthur wrote about the driving business for the Bucks County Herald.
CBS News
Bridge shutdown in Ridley Park threatening local businesses, EMS response times
RIDLEY PARK, Pa. (CBS) -- A bridge shutdown is threatening businesses in one prominent Philadelphia suburb. It abruptly closed in Delaware County. The bridge is in the center of Ridley Park and leads to its normally bustling business district. The bridge has been in existence since 1904 and was rebuilt...
Downingtown Native’s Middle-School Hobby Turns Into West Chester Business with $12 Million in Annual Revenue
A Downingtown native’s middle-school hobby has turned into a West Chester-based business that aims to distribute healthy snacks across the country, writes Lisa Dukart for Philadelphia Business Journal. In 2013, Brendan Cawley, who became interested in making jerky when he was 10 years old, founded Righteous Felon, which ships...
Already Business Owners of a Phoenixville Coffee Shop, Couple Embarks on Second Successful Venture
Mont Clare Deli & Market owner Laura Vernola, right, with kitchen manager Amanda Barros. Laura Vernola and her husband Ed Simpson have run Steel City Coffeehouse and Brewery in Phoenixille for the past 6 years, and their most recent venture came alive midway through the pandemic in the village of Mont Clare, writes Donna Rovins for the Daily Local News.
Farmers Markets to Beer Gardens, It’s a Delco Food Paradise
Big Top Favorites is one of many vendors at Booth's Corner in Garnet Valley.Image via Booth's Corner. Variety is king when it comes to the summer food choices in Delaware County, writes Cara Corridoni for County Lines Magazine.
12 Montgomery County Towns Are Among 100 Safest Places to Live; One Town Reports Zero Violent Crimes
Twelve Montgomery County cities ranked among the 100 safest places to live in Pennsylvania in 2022, according to a list recently published by ElitePersonalFinance. To determine which places in Pennsylvania are safest, ElitePersonalFinance extracted the latest available data from the FBI crime statistics in the United States, taking violent crime as the main factor. Cities with under 5,000 residents or those that did not report crimes to the FBI were not included on the list.
Geoffrey the Giraffe Resurrected! Toys R Us Bounces Back in Willow Grove
Toys R Us, and corporate mascot Geoffrey the Giraffe, are returning to the Willow Grove Mall's Macy's in time for the holiday season. After going bankrupt in 2017, Toys R Us is back in Montgomery County as a store-within-a-store at Macy’s in Willow Grove Mall. Erin Arvedlund unwrapped the story in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Is it time for Pa. to ban summer utility shutoffs?
It was summer, several years ago, when Villena Brown’s electricity was shut off. Her West Philadelphia row home got “very, very hot.”. “You have to see you and your kids hot,” she said. “And there was nothing you could do. I had no electric, no lights, no air.”
phillyvoice.com
Eat your way through the suburbs during Main Line Today Restaurant Week
Head over to Philadelphia's western suburbs during the next two weeks to enjoy lunch and dinner deals at some of the most popular restaurants found outside of the city. Main Line Today Restaurant Week takes place from Aug. 22 through Sept. 4 in Montgomery, Delaware and Chester counties. Over 30 participating restaurants will feature lunch menus priced at $20, $30 and $35. Dinner menus are priced at $30, $45 or $55.
PhillyBite
Five of The Best Hot Dog Spots in Delaware
Delaware has some great options if you're craving a good hot dog. The state is home to some great hot dog spots, but which ones are the best? This article explores the best hot dog spots throughout the state. While Delaware may not have as many choices as other states, its best hot dog spots are well worth checking out. There are so many great hot dog joints that it's difficult to try them all.
2-alarm fire destroys historic Chestnut Hill building with shop, apartment
The stand-alone building housed the El Quetzal gift shop, Masonic hall and an apartment where a woman was able to escape.
6 Delco Companies Make List of Fastest Growing Firms in 2022
Six companies in Delaware County have made the annual Soaring 76 list from Philadelphia Business Journal of the fastest growing companies in the region. Companies had to meet several criteria to qualify for the list, writes Lisa Dukart for Philadelphia Business Journal. They had to be independently owned, have sustained...
