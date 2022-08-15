ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ambler, PA

morethanthecurve.com

Developer who sought to bring Wawa to Fayette Street in Conshohocken has bought the former car dealership property

Montgomery County property records show that Provco-Pineville, LLC has purchased the property at 1109 and 1119 Fayette Street in the Borough of Conshohocken and 1201 Butler Pike in the Conshohocken section of Whitemarsh Township. The sale was recorded on July 15th. The property served as a car dealership and serviced vehicles for almost 100 years under the Moore family, most recently under brothers Tim and Dennis Moore.
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
VISTA.Today

Historic Ship Inn in Exton May Have Found New Owner

After owning and running the historic Ship Inn in Exton for two decades, Michael and Gertie Person may have found the building’s new owner, writes Bill Rettew for the Daily Local News. The couple currently have a deal pending with VK Brewing of Glen Mills for the property with...
EXTON, PA
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Grocery Outlet's Opening Eliminates Food Desert in North Philadelphia

Grocery Outlet recently opened its newest location in Philadelphia’s Sharswood neighborhood, which up until this opening had been a food desert. Located at 2077 Ridge Ave. in North Philadelphia, the store is a welcome addition to the Sharswood Ridge shopping center, the extreme-value grocery retailer said in a statement.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Popular Newtown Eatery To Expand Location With Outdoor Dining

The polar Newtown eatery will be expanding into the vacant store they are connected to. A popular Italian restaurant in Newtown will be expanding their longtime location to include outdoor seating. Jeff Werner wrote about the development in the Newtown, PA Patch. Piccolo Trattoria, located in the Newtown Shopping Center,...
NEWTOWN, PA
VISTA.Today

Already Business Owners of a Phoenixville Coffee Shop, Couple Embarks on Second Successful Venture

Mont Clare Deli & Market owner Laura Vernola, right, with kitchen manager Amanda Barros. Laura Vernola and her husband Ed Simpson have run Steel City Coffeehouse and Brewery in Phoenixille for the past 6 years, and their most recent venture came alive midway through the pandemic in the village of Mont Clare, writes Donna Rovins for the Daily Local News.
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
MONTCO.Today

12 Montgomery County Towns Are Among 100 Safest Places to Live; One Town Reports Zero Violent Crimes

Twelve Montgomery County cities ranked among the 100 safest places to live in Pennsylvania in 2022, according to a list recently published by ElitePersonalFinance. To determine which places in Pennsylvania are safest, ElitePersonalFinance extracted the latest available data from the FBI crime statistics in the United States, taking violent crime as the main factor. Cities with under 5,000 residents or those that did not report crimes to the FBI were not included on the list.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WHYY

Is it time for Pa. to ban summer utility shutoffs?

It was summer, several years ago, when Villena Brown’s electricity was shut off. Her West Philadelphia row home got “very, very hot.”. “You have to see you and your kids hot,” she said. “And there was nothing you could do. I had no electric, no lights, no air.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

Eat your way through the suburbs during Main Line Today Restaurant Week

Head over to Philadelphia's western suburbs during the next two weeks to enjoy lunch and dinner deals at some of the most popular restaurants found outside of the city. Main Line Today Restaurant Week takes place from Aug. 22 through Sept. 4 in Montgomery, Delaware and Chester counties. Over 30 participating restaurants will feature lunch menus priced at $20, $30 and $35. Dinner menus are priced at $30, $45 or $55.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Five of The Best Hot Dog Spots in Delaware

Delaware has some great options if you're craving a good hot dog. The state is home to some great hot dog spots, but which ones are the best? This article explores the best hot dog spots throughout the state. While Delaware may not have as many choices as other states, its best hot dog spots are well worth checking out. There are so many great hot dog joints that it's difficult to try them all.
NEW CASTLE, DE

