Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ON THE LOOSE: Female detainee walks out of Bronx police station
The 33-year-old woman walked out the front door of the 44th Precinct stationhouse around 8:15 p.m. She was uncuffed at the time. Police said she’d been arrested in connection with a domestic violence incident.
Man arrested for pepper-spraying girls playing on Manhattan sidewalk
The girls, ages 7 and 8, were playing on a sidewalk near the corner of Amsterdam Avenue and W. 126th Street around 5 p.m. when the man came up and pepper-sprayed them without provocation, according to police.
Police: New video surfaces of fatal attack on Bronx cab driver, 2 people in custody
Police have released new video of the attack that killed a cab driver from the Bronx allegedly by customers in Queens who didn’t want to pay the fare. Officers have also identified a suspect.
NYPD searching for man wanted for assaulting multiple people including police officer
The NYPD is searching for a 29-year-old man who allegedly assaulted multiple people, including a police officer, over the course of two years.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mother robbed at gunpoint in front of her child in Bronx
Surveillance video shows the moment the suspect got out of a white vehicle and headed to the victim's car.
News 12
Brother of assault victim voices motive concerns after police arrest suspect
Police have made an arrest in an assault that took place outside Fuego Tipico restaurant in the Bronx. The victim was walking out of the restaurant when the suspect, 55-year-old Van Phu Bui, followed the victim out of the restaurant and punched the victim while wearing gloves. Bui is now...
Brooklyn Man Dropped Victim Off At Home, Later Returned and Shot Him Twice in Face
NEW YORK, NY (PRESS RELEASE) – Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez today announced that a...
NBC New York
Woman Charged With Hate Crime in Subway Rush-Hour Punch Frenzy: Cops
A 21-year-old Brooklyn woman has been arrested in a rush-hour subway attack on a 41-year-old woman who ended up punched in the face after speaking on her phone as she sat on the train, authorities said Wednesday. Brianna Rodriguez is charged with assault as a hate crime and assault in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox5ny.com
Video: Man accused of brutally punching victim in face on Bronx street
NEW YORK - A few hours after the NYPD released disturbing video showing a brutal and unprovoked attack on a street in the Bronx last week, detectives arrested a suspect. Authorities charged Bui Van Phu, 55, with attempted murder in connection with an attack that happened in front of Fuego Tipico Restaurant at 163 E. 188th St. in Fordham Heights at about 10:45 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022.
Woman accused in ‘I hate Mexicans’ subway attack in Brooklyn charged: NYPD
PARK SLOPE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A woman was charged with allegedly attacking a subway rider in Brooklyn on Aug. 8, police said on Wednesday. Brianna Rodriguez, 21, sat beside the 41-year-old victim aboard a northbound Q train inside the Newkirk Avenue subway station, police said. She then stood up unprovoked and repeatedly punched the victim, […]
bkreader.com
Woman punches nail salon worker in Crown Heights after being asked to pay: NYPD
A woman allegedly attacked a nail salon employee in Brooklyn on Aug. 2, 2022 after he stopped her from leaving without paying. — A woman attacked a nail salon employee in Brooklyn after he stopped her from leaving without paying, police said on […] Click here to view original web page at www.mytwintiers.com.
NYPD makes dozens of gun busts in just one weekend
OLINVILLE, the Bronx (PIX11) – As Bronx residents Alex and Vanessa took their young son to the park for a Tuesday evening stroll in the Olinville section, they each offered a different take on the NYPD’s recent efforts to get more illegal guns off the streets. “It’s actually a nice neighborhood. I think it’s going […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NYPD gun crime crackdown: 57 arrested, 46 illegal guns confiscated
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The total number of shootings and murders in New York City continues to drop this year, according to police data. However, an incident on Monday evening illustrated the brazen nature of many gun crimes. Two gunmen fired shots near a crowd along Redfern Avenue near Beach 12th Street in Far Rockaway, […]
Rikers inmate allegedly stabbed a correction captain in the neck, officials say
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A Rikers Island inmate behind bars for an alleged murder stabbed a correction captain in the neck Tuesday afternoon, officials said. The incident occurred at the George R. Vierno Center at around 2:25 p.m., according to the Department of Corrections. The officer is in stable condition at a local hospital. The […]
Man Threatened Bronx Store Clerk During Robbery
NEW YORK, NY – Police in New York City are seeking to identify a man...
Suspect arrested in Manhattan robbery foiled by scrappy victim
GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A suspect was arrested Tuesday in an attempted gunpoint robbery in Greenwich Village that was thwarted when the would-be victim and his family fought back, police said. Walvince Raymond, 19, was arrested on charges of robbery, criminal possession of a weapon, and reckless endangerment in connection to the July 24 […]
Brooklyn man sentenced in 'heartless' murder of sleeping man at hotel
A Brooklyn man was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison for fatally shooting a man inside of his hotel room in 2019, District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said Wednesday.
24-year-old man shot in head, killed while standing on street in Queens
An investigation is underway after a man was shot in the head and killed in Queens Monday night, according to police.
Feds: Members of two New York crime families and a detective indicted in Mafia-led racket
Two indictments unsealed Tuesday charged nine people, including the detective, with crimes such as racketeering, illegal gambling, money laundering conspiracy and obstruction of justice. Nicknames of the defendants included “Joe Fish," “Sal the Shoemaker" and “Joe Box."
TD Bank robber still at large after last striking in the Bronx
The notorious TD Bank robber is still on the run nearly two weeks after police say he struck last in the Bronx.
Comments / 0