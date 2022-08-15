Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
Reminder: Clear Your iPhone Cache Every Month or So
Your iPhone does a lot of work. It wakes you up in the morning, handles your texts, lets you browse through your preferred social media apps and allows you to look up any weird, one-off facts you want to know. But that web browsing adds up over time, which is why you should make a routine out of clearing your cache.
technewstoday.com
How to See Deleted Notifications on iPhone?
We receive many notifications in a day, and sometimes we clear them without even taking a look at them. If you have deleted an important notification from your lock screen accidentally, then you might be wishing to have a time machine. That’s not really possible, but we can help you retrieve past notifications in other possible ways.
These are the most searched iPhone problems in the world
Apple’s iPhone is consistently one of the most popular mobile devices on Earth. One recent report claims that Apple will order at least 90 million iPhone 14 units this fall despite the fact that the economy is still recovering. The iPhone is basically unstoppable, but if you own one, you know that the best-selling device has its share of problems as well.
CNET
iPhone SE 2022 vs. iPhone 11: How Apple's Cheap Phones Stack Up
The 2022 iPhone SE is the cheapest iPhone Apple currently sells at $429 (£419, AU$719), making it an appealing option for shoppers on a budget. But you could say the same about the similarly priced iPhone 11, which offers advantages such as a bigger screen and dual cameras for $499 (£489, AU$849).
IN THIS ARTICLE
5 new iPhone features in iOS 16 that’ll make your life easier
With August creeping up around the corner, we’re only a few short weeks away from the official iOS 16 release. Barring any unforeseen developments, iOS 16 will arrive in late September, a few days after the iPhone 14 drops. As we saw at WWDC, iOS 16 is chockfull of new features and performance enhancements that, taken together, will certainly improve the overall user experience.
TechSpot
PSA: Google advises users to update Chrome as soon as possible
In brief: This week, Google released an update for the Chrome web browser that doesn't include any new features, as it's entirely focused on fixing important security vulnerabilities, including one zero-day flaw that malicious actors are currently targeting in malware campaigns. Google's latest stable channel update for the desktop version...
CNET
iOS 16 Brings Back the Battery Percentage on iPhone. What to Know
IPhone owners, listen up. A highly missed feature is coming back with the release of Apple's latest software, iOS 16, this fall. You'll once again be able to see your iPhone's battery percentage right in the status bar. After the release of the iPhone X, which introduced the notch --...
CNBC
Your iPhone may finally show the battery percentage on the home screen again
Apple's iOS 16 beta 5 update adds battery percentage information back to the status bar. The battery percentage icon was removed when the iPhone X was released in 2017. It's unclear whether the battery percentage will make it to the final cut of iOS 16 in September. The fifth beta...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
notebookcheck.net
Apple hopes consumers will buy the iPhone 14 in troves as it reportedly orders 90 million units despite a slumping market
Apple is set to follow up the hugely successful iPhone 13 with up to four new models of the iPhone 14 in the coming months. Bloomberg now reports that Cupertino is quite confident in its customer base and expects to sell 90 million iPhone 14 units. The figure lines up with a previous report that mentioned Apple had placed an order for the production of 95 million devices.
Advertisements Could Be All Over Your iPhone Soon
It would appear that Apple is preparing to deliver more advertisements on iPhone, iPad, and desktop machines. How much will we take before we break?
How to try iOS 16 passkeys so you can log in to sites with no password
For years, tech companies have been promising to “kill the password” with limited success. More often than not, you’re probably still using passwords to log into your online accounts. That might finally change this fall when Apple introduces passkeys in iOS 16. How to use passkeys on...
9to5Mac
These are all the iOS 16 features that won’t be available at launch
Apple announced iOS 16 during the WWDC 2022 keynote, but there are a lot of features that won’t be available as soon as the operating system is available. Last year, the same happened with several functions, whether they were delayed during the beta cycles or Apple just decided they weren’t ready just yet. With that in mind, here are the features you shouldn’t expect to launch later this fall.
iPhone fans are already redesigning Apple's awful new battery icon
Of all the new features announced for iOS 16, we didn't expect a new battery icon to be the one that made the most waves among the tech community. Apple's new icon was quietly released with the most recent iOS beta – and while it's great to see the remaining percentage on the home screen again, users aren't thrilled with the execution.
Google Search update to prioritize authentic product reviews over 'unoriginal, low-quality' content after users complained that real results are pushed down in favor of ads and the engine's 'quick answers'
Google is updating Search to cut down on clickbait and make results more useful and relevant by prioritizing original, authentic reviews over information that's recycled. The Thursday announcement from the tech giant includes changes that will come in two updates in the weeks ahead that are aimed at addressing user complaints over the last year that results have become cluttered by content that's primarily aggregated and not as helpful.
ZDNet
How to use Apple Pay in stores and online
With contactless options becoming the standard in everything from deliveries to pickups to payments, Apple Pay has become many iPhone users' go-to payment option. But learning how to use Apple Pay is probably way simpler than you think. The hardest part of using Apple Pay is setting it up and...
NFL・
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro
Samsung has finally turned a corner with its Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, which forego futuristic looks in favor of great 24-bit sound, head-tracked spatial audio and a design that fits comfortably. By Tom's Guide on August 18, 2022 90. The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro deliver great sound and superb...
pocketnow.com
Apple’s new M2 MacBook Air is currently on sale
Amazon has started to apply discounts to the latest iteration of Apple’s MacBook Air. The latest offer lets you take one of these new and powerful laptops home, starting at $1,099 after receiving a $100 discount. This will get you and beautiful 2022 MacBook Air with an Apple M2 8-core CPU and more cores in the GPU section to deliver tons of power. You will also get a larger 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage space in its Starlight finish.
Phone Arena
25% Android users considering switching to iPhone, largely thanks to iOS 16: survey
Update: An earlier version of this article implied that 49 percent of Android users want to switch to iOS. The article has been updated for clarity. The Android space has a new player, Google, and it has been well received by North America, while Samsung is claiming that its new foldable phones are making people ditch other companies (Could it be hinting at Apple?). Late last year J.P.Morgan had said that the budget iPhone SE could help attract more than a billion Android users. So, what's the current sentiment? Security company Beyond Identity surveyed 1,003 Americans to find out.
Apple may be preparing to take over a whole new market
A non-profit dedicated to exposing misconduct at private and governmental organizations has raised concerns over the behavior of Apple in the enterprise device management market. In a new report (opens in new tab), Campaign for Accountability (CfA) claims that Apple is preparing to put the squeeze on businesses currently operating...
Phone Arena
With iPhone 14 coming soon, Apple changes the focus of its television advertising
Apple's Services unit is the company's second-largest business segment after iPhone. With nearly $20 billion in revenue during the fiscal third quarter, the unit is running at close to an $80 billion annual rate. One of the less-heralded but brilliant moves made during the Tim Cook era was to take advantage of the large number of active iPhones around the world and sell their users recurring monthly subscriptions that bring in revenue 12 times a year.
TechSpot
15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
518K+
Views
ABOUT
TechSpot is a computer and technology publication established in 1998. Read daily by thousands of power users, tech enthusiasts, IT decision makers and gamers, TechSpot is home to over 8 million readers every month.https://www.techspot.com
Comments / 0