Man Turns The Tables & Scares The Hell Out Of A Charging Bear
This is definitely not a recommended bear aware strategy. Sweden is home to a population of brown bears, a close relative to our grizzly here in North America. That’s about all you need to know about them because there aren’t too many big differences. They come in slightly smaller in size on average but are the same ol’ brown bear we all know and love… to stay far away from.
Pool Collapse At Sandals Resort Sweeps Newlyweds Out To Sea
A newlywed couple was hurt when an infinity pool collapsed at an opulent Caribbean resort hotel. According to reports, the glass panel swimming pool unexpectedly failed, causing them to be swept out to sea.
pethelpful.com
Husky's Adorable Protest to Having a Bath Is Impossible to Resist
Huskies are talkative dogs, and they will not be shy about sharing their opinion with you. When this husky's owner took him to the pet groomers, he made it very clear that he was not happy with the circumstances. TikTok user @thehuskymoon_ recently shared a video of their husky, Moon,...
Diver stranded at sea 30 miles off shore records his 'final moments'
A man who became stranded 30 miles out to sea captured what he thought were his final moments. See what happened:. Jacob Childs was out with a group of divers off the coast of south-east Queensland, Australia, back in 2016 when he got into a bit of trouble. As he...
(Watch) Wild Bear Joins Picnickers For Lunch
I've never claimed to be the smartest guy around. Actually, if I had a brains, I'd probably have a real job. But, I think if necessary, I could put enough brain cells together to think maybe it's not a good idea to feed a wild bear, and a big sucker at that, a sandwich.
The World’s Cutest Crossing Guard Is This Stray Dog
via YouTube | Radio Free EuropeThere are good boys, and then there's this little fella, who helps kids cross the road safely by barking at cars.
pethelpful.com
Pug's Pitiful Reaction to Realizing She's at the Vet Is So Darn Cute
Dogs hate going to the veterinarian, and sometimes, owners have to trick our pets into thinking we are going someplace more fun, like the pet store, so they willingly get in the car. However, once you pull into the vet's parking lot, they'll know they were tricked. This is exactly what happened to this pug named Pickles.
One Green Planet
Wild Cockatoos Found Using Cutlery to Eat Seeds
Wild cockatoos have recently been observed using three different types of cutlery to extract seeds from fruits. Researchers made this discovery while observing them in Indonesia. They saw two wild cockatoos crafting tools out of tree branches to better extract seeds from sea mangoes. Source: Guardian News/YouTube. Dr. Mark O’Hara,...
pethelpful.com
Video of Couple Reuniting With Golden Retriever at the Airport Makes Us Cry Happy Tears
Seeing a friend for the first time in forever is a feeling unlike any other. The anticipation, the joy--it's the most euphoric experience!. Because we know exactly what it's like, we can totally relate to @itsevabarrera and her husband, Diego. The couple were recently reunited with their best furry friend--their Golden Retriever--after over a year apart, and let's just say, the tears are already flowing!
IFLScience
Watch Never-Before-Seen Footage Of Blue Crabs Ambushing Their Brethren
Believed to be the first recorded behavior of its kind, blue crabs (Callinectes sapidus) have been observed ambushing fiddler crabs (Minuca pugnax) in a salt marsh in Virginia, USA. The findings are published in the journal Ecology. Blue crabs are an aquatic species, with their Latin name Callinectes literally translating...
pethelpful.com
Labrador's Sad Reaction to Saying Goodbye to Grandma Gives Us All the Feels
Grandparents have a special kind of love, different from our parents and different from our siblings. For some of you, your grandparents might have been your first friends, which is why the bond with them is so strong. A bond that you cherish forever. As it is with any best friend, you don't want to leave their side. So after a grandparent visit, saying goodbye is always so hard. And that's no different for grand doggos.
pethelpful.com
Cat Who Insists on Mom Warming Up His Bed Each Day Is a Total Legend
Who says that cats aren't picky? Anyone who's tried in vain to get their cat to eat their food can tell you that's true. But one cat has something else that their very particular about — and TBH when you see what it is we doubt that you could blame blame him. If you ask us, Milo just has taste.
pethelpful.com
Video of Rescued 'Tiger King' Cats Adjusting to Life in Their New Sanctuary Is Beautiful
An animal sanctuary in Sandstone, Minnesota is sharing the heartbreaking truth behind the hit Netflix show, "Tiger King." The Wildcat Sanctuary is receiving praise all over the internet after they saved several of the tigers owned by star of the docuseries, Joe Exotic. Thankfully, these tigers are now living a much different life.
pethelpful.com
Viral Video of Kittens Watching 'Tom and Jerry' Is So Good We Can't Even
Tom and Jerry is a cartoon that has engrossed children for more than 80 years and since it first aired in 1940. Kids love to watch this cat and mouse duo battle for the upper hand, and they get a kick out of their antics. One viral video is proving that it's not only human children that love these classic characters.
pethelpful.com
Dog's Funny Reaction to Trying Zucchini Wins the Internet This Week
Dogs are always eager to try new foods, especially human foods. As pet owners, we know it's tough to say no when our fur babies ask for a taste, and sometimes we give in to their begging. One woman is embracing her dog's request for human food, and this video of him trying zucchini is too great.
Video of Dogs Seeing Owner After 18 Months Away Has Viewers 'Sobbing'
Sarah Keogh surprised her dogs after spending a year and a half in Australia, and their reaction to her return did not disappoint.
pethelpful.com
Golden Retriever's Reaction to Seeing an Omelette Being Made on TV Is Just Priceless
Our pets will do anything they can to get their paws on human food. Any time we sit down to eat, they come running over. They'll be on their best behavior to get even a little nibble of our food. Maybe it's something with the smell that gets their mouths to water. Or it could be just because our looks so appetizing compared to their kibble. That's what we're going with after watching this TikTok from @skylars.the.limitt.
pethelpful.com
Video of Cat Falling in Love With New Foster Kitten Is Beyond Heartwarming
Fostering an animal can open your heart. And it can change the pets you already have for the better too. So many people were absolutely taken by a video of one cat embracing their new baby kitten foster sibling. And we have to admit the video got us a little teary too.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Carer who lost six babies in four years finds comfort in life-like dolls
A carer devastated by the loss of six pregnancies in four years turned to life-like dolls to give her comfort. Natasha Harridge says it meant a lot to her when she was able to cuddle the dolls after losing her own babies. But now she is looking forward to welcoming...
