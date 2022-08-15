ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Man Turns The Tables & Scares The Hell Out Of A Charging Bear

This is definitely not a recommended bear aware strategy. Sweden is home to a population of brown bears, a close relative to our grizzly here in North America. That’s about all you need to know about them because there aren’t too many big differences. They come in slightly smaller in size on average but are the same ol’ brown bear we all know and love… to stay far away from.
Husky's Adorable Protest to Having a Bath Is Impossible to Resist

Huskies are talkative dogs, and they will not be shy about sharing their opinion with you. When this husky's owner took him to the pet groomers, he made it very clear that he was not happy with the circumstances. TikTok user @thehuskymoon_ recently shared a video of their husky, Moon,...
Pug's Pitiful Reaction to Realizing She's at the Vet Is So Darn Cute

Dogs hate going to the veterinarian, and sometimes, owners have to trick our pets into thinking we are going someplace more fun, like the pet store, so they willingly get in the car. However, once you pull into the vet's parking lot, they'll know they were tricked. This is exactly what happened to this pug named Pickles.
Wild Cockatoos Found Using Cutlery to Eat Seeds

Wild cockatoos have recently been observed using three different types of cutlery to extract seeds from fruits. Researchers made this discovery while observing them in Indonesia. They saw two wild cockatoos crafting tools out of tree branches to better extract seeds from sea mangoes. Source: Guardian News/YouTube. Dr. Mark O’Hara,...
Video of Couple Reuniting With Golden Retriever at the Airport Makes Us Cry Happy Tears

Seeing a friend for the first time in forever is a feeling unlike any other. The anticipation, the joy--it's the most euphoric experience!. Because we know exactly what it's like, we can totally relate to @itsevabarrera and her husband, Diego. The couple were recently reunited with their best furry friend--their Golden Retriever--after over a year apart, and let's just say, the tears are already flowing!
Watch Never-Before-Seen Footage Of Blue Crabs Ambushing Their Brethren

Believed to be the first recorded behavior of its kind, blue crabs (Callinectes sapidus) have been observed ambushing fiddler crabs (Minuca pugnax) in a salt marsh in Virginia, USA. The findings are published in the journal Ecology. Blue crabs are an aquatic species, with their Latin name Callinectes literally translating...
Labrador's Sad Reaction to Saying Goodbye to Grandma Gives Us All the Feels

Grandparents have a special kind of love, different from our parents and different from our siblings. For some of you, your grandparents might have been your first friends, which is why the bond with them is so strong. A bond that you cherish forever. As it is with any best friend, you don't want to leave their side. So after a grandparent visit, saying goodbye is always so hard. And that's no different for grand doggos.
Cat Who Insists on Mom Warming Up His Bed Each Day Is a Total Legend

Who says that cats aren't picky? Anyone who's tried in vain to get their cat to eat their food can tell you that's true. But one cat has something else that their very particular about — and TBH when you see what it is we doubt that you could blame blame him. If you ask us, Milo just has taste.
Viral Video of Kittens Watching 'Tom and Jerry' Is So Good We Can't Even

Tom and Jerry is a cartoon that has engrossed children for more than 80 years and since it first aired in 1940. Kids love to watch this cat and mouse duo battle for the upper hand, and they get a kick out of their antics. One viral video is proving that it's not only human children that love these classic characters.
Dog's Funny Reaction to Trying Zucchini Wins the Internet This Week

Dogs are always eager to try new foods, especially human foods. As pet owners, we know it's tough to say no when our fur babies ask for a taste, and sometimes we give in to their begging. One woman is embracing her dog's request for human food, and this video of him trying zucchini is too great.
Golden Retriever's Reaction to Seeing an Omelette Being Made on TV Is Just Priceless

Our pets will do anything they can to get their paws on human food. Any time we sit down to eat, they come running over. They'll be on their best behavior to get even a little nibble of our food. Maybe it's something with the smell that gets their mouths to water. Or it could be just because our looks so appetizing compared to their kibble. That's what we're going with after watching this TikTok from @skylars.the.limitt.
