Camden's special Strawberry Hells lager returns to mark Tank Party celebration

Camden Town Brewery has announced one of its best-selling throwback beers, Strawberry Hells Forever, is returning to mark the 10th anniversary of its famous Tank Party after a two-year absence. A fruity twist on its iconic Hells Lager, Strawberry Hells Forever is a full-bodied strawberry-flavoured pink lager perfect for enjoying in the summer months.
A-Level students with 'bad' exam results offered free day out

A leading UK attraction is offering A-Level students with 'bad' results a free day out. The London Dungeon said it wanted them to see there are 'scarier things in life than short-term exam result setbacks'. Those scoring all Ds or under are being invited to explore London’s most horrible history...
Mr Kipling's, Ambrosia and Angel Delight ice cream are Iceland exclusives

Three of the country's iconic sweet treat brands, Mr Kipling, Ambrosia and Angel Delight are now available in ice cream tubs exclusively at Iceland and The Food Warehouse. The sharing tubs offer a twist on the classic British treats, with fans able to choose from a variety of flavours. The...
New Co-op vegan chocolate bar is indulgent sweet treat for grown-ups

Convenience retailer Co-op has introduced its first 100 per cent vegan chocolate bar made from premium, Fairtrade sourced Peruvian cocoa, which makes for an indulgent treat that is perfect for grown-ups. The new GRO Gianduja Chocolate Bar is a rich and velvety smooth hazelnut chocolate creation. Emily Haworth, Co-op Product...
Extreme eaters demolish 100 chicken nuggets and 60oz burger

'Extreme eaters' took on two food challenge records scoffing a 60oz burger and 100 chicken nuggets. The two Canadian competitive eaters were on tour in the UK and visited a British pub on Wednesday (August 17). Joel Hansel, also known as 'Model v Food', and his fellow foodie competitor Scott...
