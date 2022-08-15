Janet Jackson had the power to crash Microsoft laptops, according to the computer giant. Her song Rhythm Nation could crash some of the company's older laptops when played. Raymond Chen, a senior software engineer, said a colleague recently shared a story with him from his days working in Windows XP product support. It turned out the video for Jackson's 1989 song contained one of the “natural resonant frequencies” of the hard drives that both Microsoft and some competitors were using at the time.

COMPUTERS ・ 17 HOURS AGO