Camden's special Strawberry Hells lager returns to mark Tank Party celebration

Camden Town Brewery has announced one of its best-selling throwback beers, Strawberry Hells Forever, is returning to mark the 10th anniversary of its famous Tank Party after a two-year absence. A fruity twist on its iconic Hells Lager, Strawberry Hells Forever is a full-bodied strawberry-flavoured pink lager perfect for enjoying in the summer months.
Janet Jackson song could crash laptops, Microsoft exec reveals

Janet Jackson had the power to crash Microsoft laptops, according to the computer giant. Her song Rhythm Nation could crash some of the company's older laptops when played. Raymond Chen, a senior software engineer, said a colleague recently shared a story with him from his days working in Windows XP product support. It turned out the video for Jackson's 1989 song contained one of the “natural resonant frequencies” of the hard drives that both Microsoft and some competitors were using at the time.
Extreme eaters demolish 100 chicken nuggets and 60oz burger

'Extreme eaters' took on two food challenge records scoffing a 60oz burger and 100 chicken nuggets. The two Canadian competitive eaters were on tour in the UK and visited a British pub on Wednesday (August 17). Joel Hansel, also known as 'Model v Food', and his fellow foodie competitor Scott...
