Read full article on original website
Related
Eva Longoria Stuns In Gorgeous Orange Maxi Dress While Out To Eat With Friends — Get The Look
All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.Celebrities continue to draw our attention in statement styles all summer long!Eva Longoria stepped out in the most fabulous 'fit for a night on the town with friends in West Hollywood on Tuesday, August 2. The exciting evening included a dinner hosted by Casa Del Sol Tequila at Craig's restaurant with the star's closest friends — Maria Bravo, Alejandro Saez, Richie Caballero and Joaquin Ganga. The 47-year-old even showed off the most delicious,...
Tracee Ellis Ross Stuns In A $950 Dress That We Love
Tracee Ellis Ross took to Instagram to show off her $950 cold shoulder dress and we're loving it!
Halle Bailey Serves Body On The Red Carpet In A Sexy Slip Dress At Variety’s Power Of Young Hollywood Event
Halle Bailey is all that and then some!
Madonna’s Daughter Mercy James Slips on Retro Air Jordans for Disco Rollerskating Party
Madonna’s daughter Mercy James attended a roller skating disco party Wednesday in New York City, where the theme of the night was none other than her mother. Also in attendance were James’ brother David Banda and twin sisters Estere and Stella Ciccone. The family took to DiscOasis in Central Park to celebrate Madonna’s upcoming compilation album “Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones.” The 16-year-old wore mid-calf socks and Air Jordan 1 Mids as she held her mom’s hand at the Wollman Rink event. James’ sneakers were a retro pick for the discothèque. The shoe’s light blue Swoosh and back with black laces...
RELATED PEOPLE
Michelle Obama's Goddess Braids Are the Definition of Summer Chic
Image Source: Getty/52nd NAACP Image Awards/BET / Contributor. Michelle Obama is the epitome of summer chic with her latest hairstyle. On Aug. 5, the former first lady attended the premiere of "Descendant" during the Martha's Vineyard African-American Film Festival, and she looked amazing in her goddess braids. Keeping her makeup...
Today host Hoda Kotb reveals major personal news in tell-all interview amid ‘feud’ with co-host Savannah Guthrie
TODAY host Hoda Kotb has revealed some major personal news in a tell-all interview released on Tuesday. The 58-year-old has returned to work this week after taking a few days off for her birthday, with her absence coming amid her alleged feud with co-host Savannah Guthrie. In a new interview...
Business Barbie: Eva Longoria Pretty In Pink Sporting Her New Favorite Tote Bag — Get The Look
Eva Longoria's summer staples include neon fashion, high pony tails and tequila. The brunette bombshell has been hitting the streets of Los Angles in show-stopping styles lately — with her most recent outing featuring a sizzling hot matching pink blazer and shorts set. The Desperate Housewives star spent her Saturday evening on August 6 enjoying a delicious meal at Catch Steak L.A. while rocking her new favorite accessory: A tote bag featuring her very own brand's name, Casa Del Sol Tequila.The alcohol company's luxury sipping tequila was founded back in 2021 and inspired by the golden hour of the Aztec...
BET
Having the No. 1 Album in the Country Has Its Perks
Home to chart-topping hip-hop and R&B records by Ja Rule and Ashanti, the history of Irv Gotti's Murder Inc Records comes to life on The Murder Inc Story, premiering Tuesday at 9/8c. Ja Rule recalls the ego-crushing blow of being refused entry to the Sunset Strip's hottest club, Dublin's --...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tracee Ellis Ross Gives Us Fashion Goals In A Technicolor Dress
Tracee Ellis Ross recently took to Instagram to show off her style in a multi colored maxi dress that we love!
BET
Hip Hop Awards 2022: Tyler, the Creator Is Forever Influencing Fashion
Tyler, the Creator is aptly named. On stage and off he brings his own personal style and his fashion is every bit as influential and his music. Last year, the rapper was the big winner at the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards, earning the coveted "Hip Hop Album of the Year" Award, as well as the "Rock the Bells Cultural Influence" Award.
BET
Hip Hop Awards 2022: How Lil Baby Always Brings Diamonds and Style To The Stage
Lil Baby is one of the biggest rappers on the planet and he shows it with his performance wear. You can always find the star with ice on his neck and wrist while wearing the hottest fashions. Let’s take a look at some of his recent performance outfits as we gear up for this year's BET Hip Hop Awards 2022.
Harper's Bazaar
Jennifer Lopez embraces affordable summer dressing on her honeymoon
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are currently enjoying their honeymoon, a week after tying the knot in Las Vegas. Over the past seven days, the couple has been pictured looking loved up in Paris, where Lopez has been embracing a typically glamorous wardrobe, but that does not mean that she has only been wearing high-end designer pieces. In fact, the musician has been spotted in two affordable summer dresses.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BET
Hip Hop Awards 2022: The Coldest Bars So Far from 2021 ‘Lyricist of the Year’ Winner J. Cole
BET's Hip Hop Award's 2021 “Lyricist of the Year” winner J. Cole is one of the most revered rappers of our generation. Accolades aside, Cole’s cultural awareness, subject matter, and delivery puts him at the top of the class. The North Carolina native came up with several...
BET
Teddy Ray’s Body Was Found In A Swimming Pool
The sudden death of comedian Teddy Ray sent shockwaves throughout social media over the weekend, and now authorities say that the body of the 32-year-old was found floating in a swimming pool. According to NBC News, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department said in an official statement that Ray, born Theodore...
Zendaya Shocks in Barbiecore Pink Look and Matching Sky-High Platforms in New Valentino Campaign
Click here to read the full article. Zendaya wore a full Valentino pink ensemble with their coveted platforms for the Italian luxury brand’s newest ad campaign. Creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli conceived a new campaign, entitled PINK PP, centered around the trademark Barbiecore color for the brand. The designer brand described its version of pink as a different emotional and mental space, a collateral dimension to the real that can be accessed. For the pink-filled campaign, Zendaya was one of two central stars, along with Sir Lewis Hamilton, shot by Micheal Bailey Gates. The actress was styled in an all Pink PP monochrome...
BET
Hip Hop Awards 2022: Tyler, the Creator’s Artistic Visions Bloom in These 3 Blazing Visuals
Tyler, the Creator, amassed a total of three wins during the 2021 Hip Hop Awards ceremony—hosted by the 85 South—including “Hip Hop Album of Year,” ”Rock the Bells Cultural Influence Award,” and “Best Live Performer.” Ahead of this year’s show, we’re looking back at some of Tyler’s most eye-catching videos stretching across his musical career. Check them out below.
BET
Cardi B’s Latest Beauty Hack Has Fans Running To The Grocery Store!
Cardi B never ceases to amaze us with her beauty hacks! The rapper, who keeps fans begging for her haircare secrets, recently took to Instagram to reveal that she uses the water from boiled onions to wash her hair. “My last 2 washes I been boiling onions and using the...
Harper's Bazaar
Katie Holmes Pairs Her Go-To Flats with an Oversized Dress Shirt
If anyone knows how to keep a chic, edited wardrobe, it's Katie Holmes. The Coda star stepped out once again in New York City wearing her favorite flats of the season—a cornflower blue pair by Yuni Buffa—this time paired with casual baggy jeans and an oversized shirt. The high-waisted, light-washed jeans featured pressed creases in the front, and the button-up was light pink with gray stripes.
Vogue
Kendall’s ’90s LBD Is Perfect For Work And Play
Kendall Jenner’s style swings between bodycon, bikinis and The Row. One minute she’s a 26-year-old Cali girl living in Heavy Manners and Fruity Booty swimwear, the next she’s in boss bitch mode, promoting her 818 brand while looking like a Paris sophisticate. For a whistlestop trip to...
BET
Denzel Washington Shares ‘Training Day’ Originally Wasn’t Meant To Have A Black Lead
In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Denzel Washington shares how Training Day was not mean to have a Black lead but film director Antoine Fuqa added some color to the film, bringing the “gangster” to it. “I don’t think it was written for a Black guy,” Washington...
Comments / 0