ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Eva Longoria Stuns In Gorgeous Orange Maxi Dress While Out To Eat With Friends — Get The Look

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.Celebrities continue to draw our attention in statement styles all summer long!Eva Longoria stepped out in the most fabulous 'fit for a night on the town with friends in West Hollywood on Tuesday, August 2. The exciting evening included a dinner hosted by Casa Del Sol Tequila at Craig's restaurant with the star's closest friends — Maria Bravo, Alejandro Saez, Richie Caballero and Joaquin Ganga. The 47-year-old even showed off the most delicious,...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Footwear News

Madonna’s Daughter Mercy James Slips on Retro Air Jordans for Disco Rollerskating Party

Madonna’s daughter Mercy James attended a roller skating disco party Wednesday in New York City, where the theme of the night was none other than her mother. Also in attendance were James’ brother David Banda and twin sisters Estere and Stella Ciccone. The family took to DiscOasis in Central Park to celebrate Madonna’s upcoming compilation album “Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones.” The 16-year-old wore mid-calf socks and Air Jordan 1 Mids as she held her mom’s hand at the Wollman Rink event. James’ sneakers were a retro pick for the discothèque. The shoe’s light blue Swoosh and back with black laces...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karrueche Tran
Person
Kelly Rowland
Person
Marsai Martin
POPSUGAR

Michelle Obama's Goddess Braids Are the Definition of Summer Chic

Image Source: Getty/52nd NAACP Image Awards/BET / Contributor. Michelle Obama is the epitome of summer chic with her latest hairstyle. On Aug. 5, the former first lady attended the premiere of "Descendant" during the Martha's Vineyard African-American Film Festival, and she looked amazing in her goddess braids. Keeping her makeup...
BEAUTY & FASHION
OK! Magazine

Business Barbie: Eva Longoria Pretty In Pink Sporting Her New Favorite Tote Bag — Get The Look

Eva Longoria's summer staples include neon fashion, high pony tails and tequila. The brunette bombshell has been hitting the streets of Los Angles in show-stopping styles lately — with her most recent outing featuring a sizzling hot matching pink blazer and shorts set. The Desperate Housewives star spent her Saturday evening on August 6 enjoying a delicious meal at Catch Steak L.A. while rocking her new favorite accessory: A tote bag featuring her very own brand's name, Casa Del Sol Tequila.The alcohol company's luxury sipping tequila was founded back in 2021 and inspired by the golden hour of the Aztec...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
BET

Having the No. 1 Album in the Country Has Its Perks

Home to chart-topping hip-hop and R&B records by Ja Rule and Ashanti, the history of Irv Gotti's Murder Inc Records comes to life on The Murder Inc Story, premiering Tuesday at 9/8c. Ja Rule recalls the ego-crushing blow of being refused entry to the Sunset Strip's hottest club, Dublin's --...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#18th Birthday#Evening Gown#Birthday Party#Happy Birthday#Dash Holcomb Of Da Shon
BET

Hip Hop Awards 2022: Tyler, the Creator Is Forever Influencing Fashion

Tyler, the Creator is aptly named. On stage and off he brings his own personal style and his fashion is every bit as influential and his music. Last year, the rapper was the big winner at the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards, earning the coveted "Hip Hop Album of the Year" Award, as well as the "Rock the Bells Cultural Influence" Award.
HIP HOP
Harper's Bazaar

Jennifer Lopez embraces affordable summer dressing on her honeymoon

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are currently enjoying their honeymoon, a week after tying the knot in Las Vegas. Over the past seven days, the couple has been pictured looking loved up in Paris, where Lopez has been embracing a typically glamorous wardrobe, but that does not mean that she has only been wearing high-end designer pieces. In fact, the musician has been spotted in two affordable summer dresses.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
BET

Teddy Ray’s Body Was Found In A Swimming Pool

The sudden death of comedian Teddy Ray sent shockwaves throughout social media over the weekend, and now authorities say that the body of the 32-year-old was found floating in a swimming pool. According to NBC News, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department said in an official statement that Ray, born Theodore...
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
Footwear News

Zendaya Shocks in Barbiecore Pink Look and Matching Sky-High Platforms in New Valentino Campaign

Click here to read the full article. Zendaya wore a full Valentino pink ensemble with their coveted platforms for the Italian luxury brand’s newest ad campaign. Creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli conceived a new campaign, entitled PINK PP, centered around the trademark Barbiecore color for the brand. The designer brand described its version of pink as a different emotional and mental space, a collateral dimension to the real that can be accessed. For the pink-filled campaign, Zendaya was one of two central stars, along with Sir Lewis Hamilton, shot by Micheal Bailey Gates. The actress was styled in an all Pink PP monochrome...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
BET

Hip Hop Awards 2022: Tyler, the Creator’s Artistic Visions Bloom in These 3 Blazing Visuals

Tyler, the Creator, amassed a total of three wins during the 2021 Hip Hop Awards ceremony—hosted by the 85 South—including “Hip Hop Album of Year,” ”Rock the Bells Cultural Influence Award,” and “Best Live Performer.” Ahead of this year’s show, we’re looking back at some of Tyler’s most eye-catching videos stretching across his musical career. Check them out below.
HIP HOP
Harper's Bazaar

Katie Holmes Pairs Her Go-To Flats with an Oversized Dress Shirt

If anyone knows how to keep a chic, edited wardrobe, it's Katie Holmes. The Coda star stepped out once again in New York City wearing her favorite flats of the season—a cornflower blue pair by Yuni Buffa—this time paired with casual baggy jeans and an oversized shirt. The high-waisted, light-washed jeans featured pressed creases in the front, and the button-up was light pink with gray stripes.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vogue

Kendall’s ’90s LBD Is Perfect For Work And Play

Kendall Jenner’s style swings between bodycon, bikinis and The Row. One minute she’s a 26-year-old Cali girl living in Heavy Manners and Fruity Booty swimwear, the next she’s in boss bitch mode, promoting her 818 brand while looking like a Paris sophisticate. For a whistlestop trip to...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy