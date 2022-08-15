Read full article on original website
Billy Balcom
2d ago
Pressured or not get over it.. stop threatening with lawsuits... You've seen the worst fire has to offer and you get your feelings hurt because of that party.. You and your lawyer are the biggest laugh
4
Black Firefighter Plans To File $4M Lawsuit Against Department and City of Rochester For Being Forced To Attend Racist Party
According to Huffington Post, a Rochester, New York, Black firefighter intends to sue the Fire Department and the city for $4 million after being forced to attend a racist party in July. Jerrod Jones, a 14-year veteran of the Rochester Fire Department, alleges that Captain Jeffrey Krywy took him and...
iheart.com
Couple Issues Statement in Defense of Allegedly Racist Party
A Rochester dentist and his wife accused of hosting a racist party last month that some city firefighters were forced to attend are defending themselves against the accusation. Dr. Nicholas Nicosia and his wife, Mary, say through their attorney they have lived in and supported a diverse Rochester community for...
ABC News
Rochester fire captain accused of forcing firefighters to attend racist party retires
A captain of the Rochester Fire Department who was accused of taking firefighters to a party filled with racist tropes has retired. Following an investigation by the City of Rochester, Capt. Jeffrey Krywy was forced to leave the department by the city, Mayor Malik Evans announced Tuesday, according to ABC News Rochester affiliate WHAM.
13 WHAM
Rochester dentist, wife who hosted party at center of RFD controversy speak out
Rochester, N.Y. — A Rochester couple is defending themselves against accusations that they hosted a racist party last month attended by some Rochester firefighters. Local dentist Dr. Nicholas Nicosia and his wife, Mary, allegedly held the event at their East Avenue mansion on July 7th. A city fireman, Jerrod Jones, says he and two other firefighters were forced to attend by their then-captain, Jeffrey Krywy, while on duty at the University Avenue firehouse.
khn.org
Her Brother Landed in a Nursing Home. She Was Sued Over His Bill.
Medical Issue: None. She was billed for her brother’s care. What Happened: Lucille Brooks was stunned to discover a nursing home in Monroe County, New York, was suing her. She had never been a patient there. Nor had her husband. “I thought this was crazy,” she said, figuring it had to be a mistake.
iheart.com
Former Rochester Fire Captain Says Racist Party Wasn't Inappropriate
The now-retired Rochester fire captain who took his crew while on duty to an allegedly racist party didn't think the party was inappropriate. That's according to the now-concluded city investigation of the captain's conduct. The details have been obtained by 13WHAM. While the city concluded Jeffrey Krywy violated its rules,...
Local pastor to jump through burning wall on bicycle in ‘Stop the Violence’ event
This weekend’s event at Frontier Field is a 'Spiritual Renewal' celebration, that will feature music, food and a fiery performance by a local pastor.
mychamplainvalley.com
Widespread looting preceded by cars set on fire, tear gas deployed at violent rally in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — What started as a peaceful Black Lives Matter rally in downtown Rochester Saturday ended with vehicles on fire, tear gas deployed, police cars being vandalized, and more destruction. “What you saw here today was chaos. Pure chaos, not a protest.” Rochester Police Chief La’Ron Singletary...
WETM
Rochester man sentenced for actions during May 2020 BLM protests
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man has been given prison time for his actions during a May 2020 protest outside Rochester’s Public Safety Building, court officials announced Wednesday. 28-year-old Dyshika McFadden was given 30 months in prison for his actions during the peaceful Black Lives Matter rally...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Rochester fire captain retires amid investigation into alleged racist party
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Fire Department captain accused of taking firefighters to a racist party mocking Juneteenth while they were on duty is retiring. Rochester Mayor Malik Evans released a statement after announcing the fire department's internal investigation into the conduct of Captain Jeffrey Krywy has wrapped up. He says the determination of the investigation required Captain Krywy to leave the service. However, as of Monday, Krywy chose to retire before termination proceedings could begin.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Local leader helping turn Rochester kids away from violence
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police say bullets were fired into a home in Rochester's 19th Ward early Wednesday morning - a reminder that the city remains in a gun violence state of emergency. Neither the two adults nor two children sleeping in the home on Earnestine Street were hurt, according...
WHEC TV-10
Fact Check: Serial killer hunting in Rochester?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A serial killer or abductor hunting in Rochester, New York. That’s a claim going around on social media. A viewer contacted News10NBC asking if it’s legit. So Nikki Rudd went to work and is checking the facts. The post includes a mug shot....
spectrumlocalnews.com
Rochester immigrant restaurateurs showing American dream is still alive
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — As more immigrants continue to make their way to the United States, some business owners in Rochester are showing their community that the American dream is still alive. Starting a business is never easy. But for Nick Vasylieva and Romal Qadiri, immigrants from Ukraine and Afghanistan,...
wxxinews.org
ReAwaken America Tour’s Batavia stop calls for overturning 2020 election, New York AG to ‘repent'
About two hours into the ReAwaken America Tour’s stop in Batavia Friday morning, the crowd of a couple thousand under a large, white revival tent got loud. They chanted, “now,” as in they want Donald Trump back as president — not in 2024 — but right now.
Rochester doctors weigh in on latest FDA guidance for hearing aids
Doctors stress the aids are meant for those over 18, who experience mild to moderate hearing loss.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Final public input Thursday for Rochester Housing Quality Task Force recommendations
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The city of Rochester is holding its final public input session for the Housing Quality Task Force recommendations this Thursday. The task force delivered a report to Mayor Malik Evans nearly two months ago, which outlined 16 recommendations across a range of topics to improve housing in the city.
WHEC TV-10
Rochester cracks down on illegal cannabis shops
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The City of Rochester just passed legislation to crack down on illegal cannabis sales. You might be thinking, “Wait a minute. I thought it was legal.” That’s not the case. The New York State Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) will begin to take applications for marijuana dispensaries next week. However, right now it is illegal to sell weed.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Field trips allow Rochester kids to escape ongoing city violence
MUMFORD, N.Y. — They are afraid to go to parks or ride their bikes. They are children who live in the three neighborhoods where Rochester's gun violence state of emergency is in effect. So what's being done to provide relief and keep children away from the life that creates...
Gunfire hits occupied Rochester home on Ernestine St.
According to police, there are no suspects in custody at this time. Anyone with further info is encouraged to call 911.
visitfingerlakes.com
Labor Day - It starts with a burning Ring of Fire!
Labor Day Weekend is the unofficial end of summer, but it really depends how you look at it. No matter how much I adore summer, fall gives me a little kick in the butt to ramp things up again and get rolling on new projects. But, before we bid adieu to those ‘lazy days of summer,’ let’s enjoy our last sun-soaked afternoons and balmy evenings with Labor Day weekend activities topped off by the awesome “Ring of Fire” celebrations on Canandaigua, Honeoye, and Keuka Lakes..
