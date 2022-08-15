ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Bestselling Swedish Dish Cloths Could Save You So Much Money

By Suzy Forman
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago

We’ll be honest: We’ve made the attempt to stop using paper towels many times in the past, but we’ve run into a few problems along the way and have gone back to our old ways over and over again. The problem is that most reusable rags and dish cloths get really gross, really fast — and they don’t do as good of a job absorbing liquids. They’re not as versatile either — we’d mostly save them for spills and not much else.

But finally — finally! — we’ve found reusable dish cloths that are going to last. These aren’t regular dish cloths or tea towels or anything like that. They’re their own force of power when it comes to cleaning your kitchen and beyond. Meet the Swedish dish cloths with tens of thousands of reviews on Amazon!

Get the Swedish Wholesale Dish Cloths, 10-Pack (originally $25) for just $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 15, 2022, but are subject to change.

These dish cloths are made of a special blend of cellulose and cotton, claiming to “pick up spills and splashes like magic.” They can absorb up to 20 times their weight in liquid, and shoppers say they’re easy to wring completely dry too. Making things even better is that they’re reusable — just toss them into the washing machine! There are 10 per pack, so even when some are in the laundry, you should be set!

These dish cloths being reusable is also big for sustainability. They’re so much more eco-friendly than disposable paper towels. They’re even marked Climate Pledge Friendly on Amazon, which means they were specifically highlighted as a product that can help “preserve the natural world”!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wGCvL_0hHq14iU00
Amazon

Get the Swedish Wholesale Dish Cloths, 10-Pack (originally $25) for just $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 15, 2022, but are subject to change.

These dish cloths are made to be safe for marble, stainless steel, tile, glass and wood surfaces. Use them on your counter, floor, fridge or to wipe a mirror or window without the streaks. They can also be used for either scrubbing or drying out dishes, cups, mugs and sinks. You can take them to the bathroom too to help clean up tubs and showers!

These number one bestselling Swedish dish cloths come in nine colors. Can’t choose? Grab the assorted pack! We recommend buying ASAP too, because the brand claims that you can save about $100 per year by switching away from paper towels!

Get the Swedish Wholesale Dish Cloths, 10-Pack (originally $25) for just $18 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 15, 2022, but are subject to change.

