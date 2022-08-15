ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Duluth Huskies to Battle Kalamazoo Thursday at Wade Stadium For League Championship

The Duluth Huskies have had an up and down season, but they got hot just as the playoffs began and that is exactly what every team strives for. The Huskies (37-33) began their playoffs with best-of-three series against Eau Claire, a team they failed to defeat in 8 games during the regular season. However, what happens in the regular season doesn't matter come playoff time and the Huskies pulled the upset, knocking out Eau Claire.
DULUTH, MN
Duluth, MN
