Columbus police arrest 92 people in Franklinton, Hilltop operation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police made more than 90 arrests, recovered eight illegal guns, issued 69 liquor citations and seized more than 50 grams of cocaine as part of an operation in Franklinton and Hilltop. In response to violent crime trends in the two areas, police completed its fifth “Operation Unity” to address violent […]
sciotopost.com
Update: Stolen Car with 1 1/2 Year old in Lancaster
Lancaster – A vehicle was stolen out of Lancaster that has a 1 1/2-year-old inside. News broke just recently of a BOLO (Be on the lookout) for a 2008 Black Ford Taurus that was last seen going northbound on Cherry street in the city. The vehicle is described as having a dent in the hood and missing the mirror on the passenger side. A license plate is HZF8240. A child was reported to be in the back seat.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Chillicothe woman threatens to kill local judge
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Chillicothe woman found herself in hot water after allegedly threatening to kill a local judge. According to a report obtained by the Guardian, dispatchers received a call from a woman who stated that another female subject was demanding to see Judge Jeff Benson. Benson presides over the Probate and Juvenile Division of the Ross County Court of Common Pleas.
myfox28columbus.com
92 people arrested, 58 vehicles impounded in 5th 'Operation Unity'
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police conducted its fifth Operation Unity Wednesday, leading to the arrests of 92 people. Operation Unity is a collaboration of law enforcement and social services working together in specific neighborhoods in response to recent violent crime. Focusing on Franklinton and the...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Police search for missing Piketon teen
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — The Piketon Police Department is searching for a missing 14-year-old girl. Madison Sutton was reported missing. She is described as having brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen, reports say, leaving Piketon High School today. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked...
WSYX ABC6
Woman suspected to be connected to large drug trafficking organization sought by police
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Investigators are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman suspected of being a part of a large drug trafficking operation in Central Ohio. The Central Ohio High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area and Ohio Organized Crime Investigation Commission said the group is known for the...
sciotopost.com
Hocking County Wanted -Search for Man Who Fled Traffic Stop
HOCKING – On Friday, August 19, 2022, Corey James Kelly, 32-year old, fled from a traffic stop, along Chieftain Drive, Logan. Kelly is wanted for weapon violations from another state. Hocking County Sheriff’s Office, Hocking County EMS (Drone Unit), Logan Police Department, and Ohio Department Natural Resources Officer were unable to locate Kelly in a wooded area.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ross County Sheriff’s Office searching for local man
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance in locating a local man. 34-year-old Lincoln Bray was last seen yesterday in the area of route 159 and route 23. He is described as 5’ 4”, weighing 160 lbs., with red hair...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
DUI checkpoint scheduled in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Ohio Highway Patrol, in partnership with the Ross County Sheriff’s Office and the Chillicothe Police Department, will be conducting a DUI checkpoint starting at 7 p.m. this evening. According to the Ohio Highway Patrol, the checkpoint will be along Western Avenue in Chillicothe. Residents...
Columbus police identify 21-year-old as May homicide suspect
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police filed a warrant Friday for the arrest of a man accused of killing a 32-year-old in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood. Paul R. Harris III, 21, is suspected of fatally shooting 32-year-old Trey L. Glover and injuring another man on the 700 block of Gibbard Avenue on May 29, according to […]
Man arrested in Mason County, West Virginia robbery, pursuit
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man has been arrested after an armed robbery led to a pursuit in Mason County. According to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began when deputies were called to the Hot Spot Cafe in Gallipolis Ferry, around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9 regarding an armed robbery. Deputies say […]
WSAZ
Hocking County accident under investigation
ATHENS, OH. (WSAZ) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that happened Thursday in Hocking County. It happened on US 33 near SR-374 just after 11:30 p.m. on August 18. Troopers said Arthur William Harris, 74, of Columbus, Ohio, was driving eastbound when he struck a truck...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
VIDEO: Details emerge that Chillicothe’s meter maid beat victim unconscious, pistol whipping her 7 times
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Police have released additional information about the city’s top meter maid who was arrested after he allegedly beat his ex-girlfriend unconscious. Gerald Logan, 55, was arrested for domestic violence last week after the mother of his child reported to police she had been hospitalized from a beating at the hands of Logan.
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County Investigation Leads to Arrest and Conviction of Breaking and Entering
Pickaway County – Pickaway County Sheriff detectives were able to solve a breaking and entering case of a local well-known company after months of work. According to the Pickaway County sheriff’s office, on 08/23/2021 at 1550 hours, they were dispatched to Roese Brother’s Paving Inc. When they arrived they met with one of the owners who told the Investigators that over the weekend they had some items stolen from one of their trucks.
sciotopost.com
Patrol OVI Checkpoint on Western Avenue Tonight
Chillicothe – The Ohio State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with the Ross County Sheriff’s Department and the Chillicothe Police Department, announced today that an OVI checkpoint will be held from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. tonight on Western Avenue in Ross County. The OVI checkpoint, funded by federal...
Teen in foster care linked to stolen car, fatal crash; foster parent who reported stolen Mercedes no longer fostering
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ten months after a crash killed a woman who was struck nearly head-on by a stolen car driven by an unlicensed teen in foster care, the Columbus Division of Police has forwarded its work to the juvenile prosecutor’s office. The foster parent who reported the...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Chillicothe’s parking enforcement officer arrested for alleged beating
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The top meter maid for Chillicothe was arrested last week after it was alleged he beat the mother of his child. Gerald Logan, 55, was taken into custody on Thursday after the woman reported to police that she was beaten so badly that she was hospitalized. According to law enforcement, the woman had serious injuries and had to seek medical treatment. Once she was released from the hospital, she reported the alleged beating to the Chillicothe Police Department. It was alleged that during the beating, Logan “pistol-whipped” the victim.
OVI crash hospitalizes Ohio highway trooper, sees man arrested
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An Ohio State highway trooper was hospitalized Thursday morning after being hit by a suspected drunk driver. Around 1:18 a.m., 39-year-old Warsame A. Warsame, of Columbus, was driving eastbound on State Route 161 west of Interstate-270 in Franklin County. His Honda Accord then hit an Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser driven […]
17-year-old injured in Lexington Avenue shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating a shooting that left a 17-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound. Police were dispatched to the 2000 block of Lexington Avenue around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers found a 17-year-old boy boy suffering from a gunshot wound. A second […]
iheart.com
Patrol Reporting on Fatal Brown County Crash from Last Friday
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal vehicle accident in Brown County from last Friday, August 12th. The Patrol says the two-vehicle crash shortly before midnight was on Meeker Road, near Elm Corner Road in Brown County's Pike Township. They say 29-year-old Justin T. Faulkner, of Bethel, was...
