CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The top meter maid for Chillicothe was arrested last week after it was alleged he beat the mother of his child. Gerald Logan, 55, was taken into custody on Thursday after the woman reported to police that she was beaten so badly that she was hospitalized. According to law enforcement, the woman had serious injuries and had to seek medical treatment. Once she was released from the hospital, she reported the alleged beating to the Chillicothe Police Department. It was alleged that during the beating, Logan “pistol-whipped” the victim.

CHILLICOTHE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO