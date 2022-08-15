Read full article on original website
Jenna Jameson Denies Having HIV As She Continues to Battle Mystery Illness
While JennaJameson's months-long illness is yet to be diagnosed, the former adult film star has definitively ruled out HIV.
Former Pop Idol star Darius Campbell Danesh has died aged 41
Scottish singer Darius Campbell Danesh has tragically passed away at the age of 41. The former Pop Idol contestant's family confirmed the news, saying he'd been found dead in his US apartment room on 11 August. While the cause of death is currently unknown, police said there were no signs...
Zac Efron is starring in one of the biggest guy movies ever
How far would you go to pick up some beers for the lads? The answer: probably not as far as Zac Efron does in his new movie. Have a look at the trailer:. The Greatest Beer Run Ever tells the incredible, and almost unbelievable, story of John "Chick" Donohue, who went to extreme lengths to hydrate his mates.
Nick Cannon Dances to Ex Mariah Carey’s Song ‘Emotions’ With Their Daughter Monroe: Watch
It was a daddy-daughter day! Nick Cannon and his daughter Monroe had a blast while dancing around in their living room to Nick’s ex and Monroe’s mom Mariah Carey’s hit “Emotions” in a hilarious TikTok video on Thursday, August 18. It looked like Nick, 41, and Monroe, 11, were looking for the best way to jumpstart their morning. “No better way to start our day! All in our emotions,” he captioned the post.
New Line Cinema is 'keen on making a standalone Dr. Evil movie'
New Line Cinema reportedly wants to make a Dr. Evil spin-off movie from the Austin Powers universe. According to a report from Puck, Matthew Belloni suggests the raunchy comedy franchises are set to make a comeback, and you can have a discussion about the film genre without mentioning the beloved spy parody series.
Man gets full-size Stella tattoo on the back of his head to dedicate his love to drink
Connor Davidson never expected the tattoo on his head to be his claim to fame. But then again, it was posted to TikTok, and anything is possible there. However, the 27-year-old’s tattoo in question is none other than the Stella Artois logo - as you do - which has racked up 2.3 million views (and counting) on the site in just one week. Check out the video below:
The Tinder Swindler’s victim ‘joins Celebs Go Dating'
Cecilie Fjellhoy, one of the women swindled out of thousands by internet con artist Simon Leviev, has reportedly signed up to Celebs Go Dating. Fjellhoy starred alongside Pernilla Sjoholm and Ayleen Charlotte in Netflix’s bombshell documentary The Tinder Swindler, which unearthed Leviev’s criminal antics, and revealed how he manipulated women into sending him hundreds of thousands of dollars while posing as the billionaire heir to a diamond fortune.
