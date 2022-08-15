ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

LADbible

Zac Efron is starring in one of the biggest guy movies ever

How far would you go to pick up some beers for the lads? The answer: probably not as far as Zac Efron does in his new movie. Have a look at the trailer:. The Greatest Beer Run Ever tells the incredible, and almost unbelievable, story of John "Chick" Donohue, who went to extreme lengths to hydrate his mates.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Nick Cannon Dances to Ex Mariah Carey’s Song ‘Emotions’ With Their Daughter Monroe: Watch

It was a daddy-daughter day! Nick Cannon and his daughter Monroe had a blast while dancing around in their living room to Nick’s ex and Monroe’s mom Mariah Carey’s hit “Emotions” in a hilarious TikTok video on Thursday, August 18. It looked like Nick, 41, and Monroe, 11, were looking for the best way to jumpstart their morning. “No better way to start our day! All in our emotions,” he captioned the post.
CELEBRITIES
LADbible

New Line Cinema is 'keen on making a standalone Dr. Evil movie'

New Line Cinema reportedly wants to make a Dr. Evil spin-off movie from the Austin Powers universe. According to a report from Puck, Matthew Belloni suggests the raunchy comedy franchises are set to make a comeback, and you can have a discussion about the film genre without mentioning the beloved spy parody series.
MOVIES
LADbible

The Tinder Swindler’s victim ‘joins Celebs Go Dating'

Cecilie Fjellhoy, one of the women swindled out of thousands by internet con artist Simon Leviev, has reportedly signed up to Celebs Go Dating. Fjellhoy starred alongside Pernilla Sjoholm and Ayleen Charlotte in Netflix’s bombshell documentary The Tinder Swindler, which unearthed Leviev’s criminal antics, and revealed how he manipulated women into sending him hundreds of thousands of dollars while posing as the billionaire heir to a diamond fortune.
TV & VIDEOS
LADbible

LADbible

