Kentucky Man Wins ‘Granddad of the Year’ With Sweet Daily Tradition for His Grandsons [PHOTOS]
A Kentucky man should totally win Granddad of the Year. He created a daily tradition with his grandson and we think it's the sweetest thing EVER!. If you are lucky enough to still have your grandparents around you are absolutely blessed. My grandparents lived on a very large farm. From sun up to sun down, they worked in the fields and Grandmother worked around the house and in the kitchen. What I do know is every single time I came to visit my Granddaddy would stop what he was doing in the fields and come to scoop me up in his arms. It never failed. He was always right there to give me a big hug and tell me how very much he loved me.
Owensboro priest, group concerned after signs replaced
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT)- Blessed Mother Catholic Church parochial vicar Father Jamie Dennis is far from a typical priest. Fr. Dennis has dealt with vision problems as far back as he can remember, making him perhaps the first priest who is blind to come through Saint Meinrad in its over 150-year history.
Kentucky Multicultural Festival Brings Diversity, Food Vendors, and Loads of Fun
Owensboro's Multicultural Festival is a staple event in the community. It brings diversity, a variety of food, and lots of entertainment to one place for all. Angel here and I remember attending the Multicultural Festival every single year since my teen boys were just babies. They loved to go and enjoy all the food and festivities that took place each August here in Owensboro.
EXCITING! The Kentucky Headhunters and Confederate Railroad are Coming to Owensboro
Some fun concert news from the RiverPark Center in downtown Owensboro. Early next year, you'll get the chance to see two great 90s country bands in one night. The Kentucky Headhunters and Confederate Railroad are coming to town. The Kentucky Headhunters are probably best known for their 1990 hit "Dumas...
Food giveaway event happening in Evansville on Wednesday
There's a food giveaway event happening in Evansville, Indiana on Wednesday. Community organization Feed Evansville will hold its latest food share event on Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The food share is happening at the Westside Community Center, which is located at 2227 W. Michigan Street in Evansville.
Watch Hummingbirds Swarm Southern Indiana Backyard Feeder in Amazing Video
Hummingbirds are such magical little creatures. When you see one, up close, in person, it's like time stops for a moment while you listen to their tiny wings humming with mind-bending speed. They seem unreal. When my mom was alive, she loved to feed the hummingbirds. We had several feeders...
EXCITING! Blanco Brown is Bringing ‘The Git Up’ to Owensboro, KY on Friday
This is going to be an action-packed weekend in downtown Owensboro. It's HydroFair weekend and there will be two days of hydroplane racing action on the Ohio River Saturday and Sunday, August 20th and 21st. The weekend's going to be kicked off in incredible fashion at Friday After 5 on Friday evening. Owensboro is going to be welcoming Blanco Brown to town.
Locally-Owned Newburgh, Indiana Pub & Grill Featured on ‘America’s Best Best Restaurants’
If there's one thing that we can all agree on, it's the fact that the internet has made it very easy to seek out new restaurants to try. Another thing we can agree on is - If something has been determined as 'America's Best', we need to try it. What...
Whitesville, KY Teenagers Win the Friday Night Fight Talent Contest in Owensboro
The 2022 Friday Night Fight talent contest is in the books and the finale, held in downtown Owensboro last Friday night at Friday After 5, was an action-packed and thrilling fight to the finish. WBKR's Friday Night Fight is presented by the Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center and FA5. Earlier...
‘A Charlie Brown Christmas Live On Stage’ is Coming to Evansville
A holiday classic is going to be brought to life on stage in Evansville this holiday season. In 1965, the world was first introduced to the animated holiday special, "A Charlie Brown Christmas." Since then it has become a holiday tradition for families that span generations. In the 30-minute Christmas special, Charlie Brown is depressed about the commercialism of Christmas, decides to direct the school Christmas pageant, tries to find the perfect Christmas tree, and learns what the real meaning of Christmas is.
Jailer Amy Brady to retire from Henderson County Jail
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Amy Brady has announced she will be stepping down from her position as the Henderson County Jailer at the end of the month. Eyewitness News spoke with her earlier Wednesday afternoon. Jailer Brady tells us she will be retiring from her role to spend more time with her family. She has […]
Indiana Principal Welcomes Students Back to School with Hilarious Backstreet Boys Parody Song [WATCH]
If there were a list of the coolest principals around, I have to think Mike Allen would be near the top if not on the top of that list. While I don't know anyone who works at or sends their kids to Evansville Christian School, I get the impression there's rarely a dull moment when he's around based on the videos he's posted on the school's Facebook page over the years, including the newest one he posted earlier this week welcoming his students and faculty back to the building for the start of the 2022-23 school year.
Owensboro nonprofit in need of donations and volunteers for upcoming yard sale fundraiser
Owensboro, Kentucky-based nonprofit Wendell Foster is seeking donations and volunteers for its upcoming Fall Yard Sale fundraising event. The organization, which serves people with disabilities, will hold the community yard sale event on Friday, Sept. 7, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Ahead of the event, Wendell Foster says all...
Owensboro lands world’s largest geocaching event
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Owensboro has been selected to host GeoWoodstock on Memorial Day Weekend from May 22 to 28, in 2023. Geocaching involves using a mobile device to follow GPS coordinates to find geocaches throughout an area. Geocaches are hidden compartments with logs to sign and in some cases have trinkets to take and […]
Celebrate National Thrift Store Day-Kentucky Thrift Store 10 Outfits Under $10 [PHOTOS]
Happy National Thrift Store Day. We're Celebrating by sharing 10 outfits for under $10 at a Kentucky Thrift Store. Owensboro has some of the best thrift ever. In case you didn't know thrift and consignment are two different types of shops but I love them equally the same. Thrift shops are basically donated goods that are used to make money and help charitable organizations.
Jagoe Homes plans new community in Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Jagoe Homes has announced plans for a new community in Owensboro. According to a press release, Pebble Wood will be a new place for people to call home, offering the luxury of tranquil living, streetlights, sidewalks, tree-lined homesites and lakes. Pebble Wood is within minutes of...
Family sets funeral arrangements for Heather Davidson
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Funeral arrangements have been set for the woman troopers say was killed by her boyfriend over the weekend. Kentucky State Police say 47-year-old William Virgin called dispatch on Saturday saying he strangled his girlfriend, 31-year-old Heather Davidson, to death. [Previous Story: KSP: Man facing murder charge...
Woman who was at opening of old Spottsville bridge to be at new bridge ribbon cutting
HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) Tomorrow, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and others will celebrate the construction of the nearly completed new Spottsville bridge in Henderson County.
Evansville family and Webster Co. community react to loss of murder victim
DIXON, Ky. (WFIE) - An Evansville family and Webster County community members are still in shock about a murder that happened over the weekend in their area. On Saturday, troopers with the Kentucky State Police say 47-year-old William Virgin called Webster County Dispatch and told operators that he strangled his girlfriend to death. Once officials arrived on scene, they say they found the dead body of 32-year-old Heather Davidson.
