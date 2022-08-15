Read full article on original website
Related
peakofohio.com
Findlay man arrested for assault
A Findlay man was arrested after an altercation in the 14,000 block of Basswood Avenue in Lakeview, Wednesday evening, around 8:40. The Logan County Sheriff's Office received a call regarding a male, later identified as Curtis King, 40, chasing a female and then fighting another male in the middle of the street.
Police: Man arrested in connection to Englewood catalytic converter thefts
ENGLEWOOD — A Dayton man accused of stealing a dozen catalytic converters from an Englewood business has been arrested. According to the Englewood Police Department, early Saturday morning Murat Umarzhondvich Shokhzodayev, 24, was arrested for the August 10th theft of a catalytic converter from a business. Shokhzodayev was stopped...
peakofohio.com
Drunk driver arrested near Indian Lake Schools
A drunk driver was arrested after a traffic stop Wednesday night just before 9 o'clock. Officers from the Washington Township Police Department were notified about a reckless driver in the area of State Routes 274 and 235. Authorities spotted and followed behind the vehicle for a short distance and noticed...
peakofohio.com
Bellefontaine man charged with felonious assault
A Bellefontaine man was arrested for felonious assault Tuesday evening around 6 o'clock. Bellefontaine Police were called to a residence in the 800 block of Heritage Court for a domestic dispute. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the female victim and Damian Deyo, 28. Deyo stated he started arguing with the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wktn.com
Man Arrested After Domestic Disturbance in Kenton
A Kenton man was arrested after a domestic disturbance in Kenton Tuesday night. According to the report from the Kenton Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 100 block of North Market Street for a 9-1-1 hangup. When officers arrived they found the occupants to be involved in a domestic...
peakofohio.com
Morris caught after trying to elude police
A Bellefontaine man was arrested after he tried to elude police in a brief chase just outside of downtown Monday evening around 10 o'clock. Bellefontaine Police observed a vehicle with dark tinted windows traveling northbound on Walker Street. Officers were familiar with the vehicle. They knew the operator, Nicholas Morris,...
OVI crash hospitalizes Ohio highway trooper, sees man arrested
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An Ohio State highway trooper was hospitalized Thursday morning after being hit by a suspected drunk driver. Around 1:18 a.m., 39-year-old Warsame A. Warsame, of Columbus, was driving eastbound on State Route 161 west of Interstate-270 in Franklin County. His Honda Accord then hit an Ohio State Highway Patrol cruiser driven […]
Columbus teen accidentally shoots 11-year-old
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police responded to a call Monday night that a 13-year-old shot an 11-year-old. Officers arrived around 7:20 p.m. at the 600 block of E. 2nd Ave. after reports that someone had been shot. They found an 11-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound in the torso, according to the Columbus […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police: Man shot after breaking into west Columbus apartment
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 21-year-old man is hospitalized after being shot when police said he forced his way into a woman’s apartment in west Columbus Monday afternoon. Columbus police said officers arrived at the scene on the 1000 block of Pearway Lane for a report of a shooting at approximately 12:30 p.m. Officers found […]
Argument escalates to deadly stabbing in Dayton, police say; Coroner IDs victim
DAYTON — A man is dead after police say he was stabbed to death during an argument at house in Dayton Sunday. Crews received multiple calls about a fight at a house in the 800 block of Chelsea Avenue around 8 p.m. In one 911 call obtained through a...
Tip leads police to carnival ride stolen from Moraine business as search for thief continues
MORAINE — Moraine police were able to track down a carnival ride a guy stole from the Mandalay Banquet Center on Sunday. >>Newly released 911 calls detail moments following deadly shooting in Butler Twp. neighborhood. Matt McConnell owns the banquet center and he told News Center 7′s Molly Koweek...
Xenia man sentenced for raping child babysat by his family
GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A 25-year-old Xenia man was sentenced Monday for raping a child. Timothy Hagler was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison for the rape of a child under 10, according to the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office. According to court documents, Hagler repeatedly sexually assaulted a child between 2017 and […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
13abc.com
TX murder suspect arrested in Defiance
DEFIANCE, Ohio (WTVG) - A suspect wanted for murder in the Houston area was arrested Monday after being questioned by police during a domestic disturbance. Ricky Thymes, 41, was taken into custody without incident. Defiance police responded to the 1000 block of Grove Street at 8:11 a.m. on a call...
Public indecency suspect in prison after multiple incidents
According to a Facebook post by the Kettering Police Department, police are asking the public to help identify a man who police say is a suspect in a public indecency investigation. The department provided two photos of the suspect. You can see them in the gallery below.
sunny95.com
Gang member sentenced in home invasion murders
COLUMBUS – A 23-year-old man was sentenced to more than 70 years in prison for a crime he committed when he was still a teenage gang member. A Franklin County jury convicted Mario Wade, of Columbus, in the 2018 murders of Keith Williams III and Marlazia Jones-Mattox during a home invasion on the West Side while Wade was a member of the Hilltop Hot Boys, Franklin County Prosecutor Gary Tyack said.
Xenia woman pleads guilty in case involving romance scam
Sixty-one-year-old Linda Matson of Xenia pleaded guilty to a charge of making false statements to a federal agent on Monday.
Woman dead after stabbing in Dayton apartment
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman is dead after she was stabbed at a Dayton apartment building Friday. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said the incident happened on Friday at 6:53 p.m. in the Wentworth HI-Rise apartments on Wentworth Avenue. A woman was stabbed and then taken to Miami Valley Hospital where she later died. The […]
Man found dead in Harrison Township road identified
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A man found dead on the side of a road in Harrison Township Monday was identified. The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the man as 58-year-old Mark Danley, of Dayton. The sheriff’s office said deputies were sent to the 3200 block of Philadelphia Drive on the report of an unresponsive […]
‘You never think it’ll hit home;’ Clark Co. Deputy’s widow speaks about support after his death
CLARK COUNTY — It’s been 23 days since Clark County Sheriff’s Deputy Matthew Yates was shot and killed in the line of duty. For Tracy Yates, it’s been 23 days without her husband. In an exclusive interview with News Center 7, Yates said she and her...
Shots fired in north Columbus bar during fight, per police
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Shots were fired overnight Monday during a fight inside a north Columbus bar, according to Columbus police. Police say that around 2:30 a.m., they received reports of shots fired in Ledo’s Tavern on North High Street and officers discovered a bullet that went through the ceiling of an apartment above the […]
Comments / 2