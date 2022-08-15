Read full article on original website
Related
nbcrightnow.com
The Pit Bull Pen aims to show people Pit Bulls are 'fat-headed babies'
BENTON CITY, Wash. - The Pit Bull Pen in Benton City is overflowing with dogs and is participating in Clear the Shelters in efforts to get some of their dogs adopted out. Trish Trickit the Executive Director of the Pit Bull Pen said they've had a larger number of surrenders this year because of unexpected deaths or medical issues. They also have a lot of strays and dogs coming in from other shelters. Right now, the pen has over 80 dogs under their care, which is double their capacity.
nbcrightnow.com
Paws in the Pool event lets owners swim with their dogs
YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima Parks and Recreation is throwing the 16th annual Paws in the Pool event on August 21, from 2-4 p.m., when swimmers can bring their dogs to Franklin Pool. Every year on the last day that Franklin is open, the event is put on for dogs and their owners.
nbcrightnow.com
Rabid bat found in Kittitas County
KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash.- A rabid bat has been identified in Kittitas County. The Kittitas County Public Health Department (KCPHD) received the bat for testing from a community member. The female who found the bat received post-exposure care and is expected to be fine. Her dog was also exposed, but is...
nbcrightnow.com
It's national nonprofit day
YAKIMA, Wash.- It's National nonprofit day. Officially declared in 2017, nonprofit agencies are honored today for their dedication to confronting challenges and promoting community welfare. The individuals within an agency are its backbone and generally, those in nonprofit organizations have hearts and minds that see the best, and want the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbcrightnow.com
Yakima's Clean City Program helps clean more than 2,000 graffiti incidents
YAKIMA, Wash.- In just six months the City of Yakima has seen cleared over 87 tons of trash cleared. The Yakima Clean City Program was first developed in 2019 to address visual trash and graffiti, address the lack of trash clean up, clean-up homeless encampments and more. One of which...
nbcrightnow.com
Yakima police hold memorial for officer who died on the job
YAKIMA, Wash. — A memorial will be held August 17 in honor of officers who died in 2021, an annual remembrance that will include a police officer from the Yakima Police Department for the first time ever this year. Sergeant Joe Deccio died in August 2021 after having a...
nbcrightnow.com
Missing Kittitas hiker found dead near Lake Lillian
KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash.- On Monday, a 24-year-old from Seattle was reported missing after he didn't return home Sunday night. His family says he was hiking in the area of Lake Lillian near Snoqualmie Pass in Kittitas County. He was found dead on Wednesday morning after three days of searching for...
nbcrightnow.com
Yakima Police Department honors its first ever fallen officer, Sgt. Joe Deccio
YAKIMA, Wash.- Yakima Police officer pay their respect to the department's first fallen officer, Sgt. Joe Deccio. He died on August 3, 2021. Sgt. Deccio served the City for an honorable 15 years. He's the first YPD Officer to die on duty in YPD history. YPD shared in a Facebook...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbcrightnow.com
AG files civil rights lawsuit against Sunnyside mushroom farm
OLYMPIA, Wash.- Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson has filed a civil rights lawsuit against Ostrom Mushroom Farms in Sunnyside. The lawsuit, filed in Yakima County Superior Court, asserts that Ostrom discriminated against its workers on the basis of gender, citizenship, and immigration status, in violation of Washington Law. Between...
nbcrightnow.com
Woman killed by truck in Ellensburg
ELLENSBURG, Wash.- Ellensburg Police, the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office, and Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian accident at the Pilot Truck Stop at 1307 N. Dolarway, around 7:45 last night. A 65 year old female from Riverside, California was hit by a truck in the...
nbcrightnow.com
DNR is trying to combat Diseased Trees in the Ahtanum State Forest with Seedlings
AHTANUM STATE FOREST, WA - The Department of Natural Resources is trying to combat a tree-killing disease attacking native Whitebark Pines in the Ahtanum State Forest and all along the Pacific Northwest. Blister Rust is a deadly fungus introduced from China to North America in 1900, according to Britannica. This...
nbcrightnow.com
UPCOMING: Step into the shoes of Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies with its Citizen's Academy
YAKIMA, Wash. -- The Yakima County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) is hosting its first Citizen's Academy in four years. Participants will get to ride-along with a deputy, meet the K-9 unit, sit with a 911 dispatcher, hit the firing range and more. "If people out there do not believe in our...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nbcrightnow.com
Excessive heat warning in the forecast in Kittitas County
KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash.- According to the National Weather Service, the next couple days in the Kittitas County are going to be dangerously hot until 11:00 p.m. Long periods of hot weather increases the chance of heat related illness such as heat stroke and heat exhaustion. According to the Centers for...
nbcrightnow.com
Covid test site moving from YVC to 16th Ave in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash.- The community COVID-19 test site at Yakima Valley College (YVC) is moving to a new location in the parking lot of the former Orthopedics NW Clinic at 1211 N. 16th Avenue on Tuesday, August, 23rd. The site, operated by Yakima Valley Memorial, Signal Health, and the University of...
nbcrightnow.com
Scam calls appear as Benton County Sheriff's Office
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is warning community members about another spark in scam calls. People have received calls claiming there are warrants out for their arrest, asking for money and asking for personal information. While the BCSO office number is 509-735-6555, it is...
nbcrightnow.com
West Richland man charged with negligent driving for fatigue-caused crash
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. — A 24-year-old man from West Richland is being charged with second degree negligent driving after causing a collision on State Route 395 around 11:45 p.m. on August 15. He had been driving north on 395 about nine miles north of Pasco, near milepost 32 in...
nbcrightnow.com
Machine recount required in Benton County Commissioner election
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — The Benton County Canvassing Board will recount votes for one office after final numbers showed two candidates 33 votes apart for the second spot. The board completed their count August 16, seeing the spot for Benton County Commissioner District 2 showed a 33-vote difference between William “Bill” Jenkin and Barry Bush.
nbcrightnow.com
Fire causing road closures on Old Naches Highway
NACHES, Wash.- Update August 17, 5:48 p.m. The fire is now fully contained. Roads remain closed. Original August 17, 4:11 p.m. Crews are on scene of a fire off 14400 Old Naches Highway since about 2:00 p.m. Wednesday. The Department of Natural Resources has 2 helicopters on scene for water...
nbcrightnow.com
Many School Districts Across the Country are Experiencing a Staffing Crisis, but NOT Yakima Schools
YAKIMA, WA - The staffing crisis continues across the nation for teachers. Media outlets across the nation have been reporting school districts facing a crisis with teacher shortages. Rural school districts in Texas are switching to four-day school weeks this fall, while other places in Florida are asking veterans with...
nbcrightnow.com
Disabled vehicle fire closes I-90 for 18 hours
KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol responded to a disabled vehicle fire on Eastbound I-90, near milepost 76 on Sunday. The semi-truck driver, a 65 year old British Columbia man, observed smoke from his trailer and pulled onto the right shoulder. The trailer was disconnected from the tractor before...
Comments / 0