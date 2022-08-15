ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

Comments / 0

Related
nbcrightnow.com

The Pit Bull Pen aims to show people Pit Bulls are 'fat-headed babies'

BENTON CITY, Wash. - The Pit Bull Pen in Benton City is overflowing with dogs and is participating in Clear the Shelters in efforts to get some of their dogs adopted out. Trish Trickit the Executive Director of the Pit Bull Pen said they've had a larger number of surrenders this year because of unexpected deaths or medical issues. They also have a lot of strays and dogs coming in from other shelters. Right now, the pen has over 80 dogs under their care, which is double their capacity.
BENTON CITY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Paws in the Pool event lets owners swim with their dogs

YAKIMA, Wash. — Yakima Parks and Recreation is throwing the 16th annual Paws in the Pool event on August 21, from 2-4 p.m., when swimmers can bring their dogs to Franklin Pool. Every year on the last day that Franklin is open, the event is put on for dogs and their owners.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Rabid bat found in Kittitas County

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash.- A rabid bat has been identified in Kittitas County. The Kittitas County Public Health Department (KCPHD) received the bat for testing from a community member. The female who found the bat received post-exposure care and is expected to be fine. Her dog was also exposed, but is...
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

It's national nonprofit day

YAKIMA, Wash.- It's National nonprofit day. Officially declared in 2017, nonprofit agencies are honored today for their dedication to confronting challenges and promoting community welfare. The individuals within an agency are its backbone and generally, those in nonprofit organizations have hearts and minds that see the best, and want the...
YAKIMA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Pets & Animals
Local
Washington Society
Yakima, WA
Lifestyle
Yakima, WA
Society
Local
Washington Lifestyle
Yakima, WA
Pets & Animals
City
Yakima, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Yakima police hold memorial for officer who died on the job

YAKIMA, Wash. — A memorial will be held August 17 in honor of officers who died in 2021, an annual remembrance that will include a police officer from the Yakima Police Department for the first time ever this year. Sergeant Joe Deccio died in August 2021 after having a...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Missing Kittitas hiker found dead near Lake Lillian

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash.- On Monday, a 24-year-old from Seattle was reported missing after he didn't return home Sunday night. His family says he was hiking in the area of Lake Lillian near Snoqualmie Pass in Kittitas County. He was found dead on Wednesday morning after three days of searching for...
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#American Kennel Club#Kennel#Feces#Puppies
nbcrightnow.com

AG files civil rights lawsuit against Sunnyside mushroom farm

OLYMPIA, Wash.- Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson has filed a civil rights lawsuit against Ostrom Mushroom Farms in Sunnyside. The lawsuit, filed in Yakima County Superior Court, asserts that Ostrom discriminated against its workers on the basis of gender, citizenship, and immigration status, in violation of Washington Law. Between...
OLYMPIA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Woman killed by truck in Ellensburg

ELLENSBURG, Wash.- Ellensburg Police, the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office, and Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian accident at the Pilot Truck Stop at 1307 N. Dolarway, around 7:45 last night. A 65 year old female from Riverside, California was hit by a truck in the...
ELLENSBURG, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Pets
nbcrightnow.com

Excessive heat warning in the forecast in Kittitas County

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash.- According to the National Weather Service, the next couple days in the Kittitas County are going to be dangerously hot until 11:00 p.m. Long periods of hot weather increases the chance of heat related illness such as heat stroke and heat exhaustion. According to the Centers for...
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Covid test site moving from YVC to 16th Ave in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash.- The community COVID-19 test site at Yakima Valley College (YVC) is moving to a new location in the parking lot of the former Orthopedics NW Clinic at 1211 N. 16th Avenue on Tuesday, August, 23rd. The site, operated by Yakima Valley Memorial, Signal Health, and the University of...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Scam calls appear as Benton County Sheriff's Office

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — The Benton County Sheriff’s Office is warning community members about another spark in scam calls. People have received calls claiming there are warrants out for their arrest, asking for money and asking for personal information. While the BCSO office number is 509-735-6555, it is...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Machine recount required in Benton County Commissioner election

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — The Benton County Canvassing Board will recount votes for one office after final numbers showed two candidates 33 votes apart for the second spot. The board completed their count August 16, seeing the spot for Benton County Commissioner District 2 showed a 33-vote difference between William “Bill” Jenkin and Barry Bush.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Fire causing road closures on Old Naches Highway

NACHES, Wash.- Update August 17, 5:48 p.m. The fire is now fully contained. Roads remain closed. Original August 17, 4:11 p.m. Crews are on scene of a fire off 14400 Old Naches Highway since about 2:00 p.m. Wednesday. The Department of Natural Resources has 2 helicopters on scene for water...
NACHES, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Disabled vehicle fire closes I-90 for 18 hours

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol responded to a disabled vehicle fire on Eastbound I-90, near milepost 76 on Sunday. The semi-truck driver, a 65 year old British Columbia man, observed smoke from his trailer and pulled onto the right shoulder. The trailer was disconnected from the tractor before...
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy