ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Smart Home Essentials: Amazon’s Popular Echo Show 5 Is Over 50% Off Right Now

By Nishka Dhawan
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uLtz9_0hHpsvlN00

Smart displays are an easy way to monitor your home. make video calls to your family or browse recipes while you learn a new skill in a kitchen. Amazon is well known for its Echo Show series and right now, you can get the latest Echo Show 5 (2021) for a major 59% discount, bringing its price down to only $34.99 (originally $84.99). This is just one of many Prime Day Early Access deals live right now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tuA3D_0hHpsvlN00

Buy: Echo Show 5 (2021) $34.99

The Echo Show 5 is available in three colors and boasts a 5.5-inch 960 x 480 resolution display. You’ll be able to access all your favorite streaming apps, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Spotify. With this, you can easily catch up on new movies and TV show trailers or stream your favorite music on this smart display.

When your Echo show 5 is not in use, you can also convert it into a digital photo frame and display pictures using Amazon Photos or Facebook. Plus, when it’s not in use you can even enable privacy controls including a built-in camera shutter and a mic and camera on/off button.

That’s not all — Amazon’s Echo Show 5 will easily integrate into your smart home ecosystem. Turn off lights, check on your video doorbell and adjust your smart thermostats on any Alexa-compatible device. If you got another Amazon Echo device in your home you can even use the Echo Show 5 to make announcements — call your family to dinner, check on your kids or wake up your roommate.

This smart display is super easy to set up too: just plug it in, connect to the internet and you’re good to go. Shop the Amazon Echo Show 5 now for just $34.99 while stocks last. This is the lowest price we’ve seen this Prime Day.

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Ben Shapiro: Kanye Declaring War on Jews Is Bad, But…

Daily Wire founder and conservative podcast host Ben Shapiro took to Twitter on Wednesday to downplay rapper Kanye West’s head-first dive into antisemitism. West had his Twitter and Instagram accounts restricted last week after lobbing various attacks at the Jewish community. On Tuesday, Vice revealed that Fox News had cut a series of antisemitic statements made by West out of a two-part interview aired last week on the network.   Shapiro, a practicing orthodox Jew, gave a qualified critique of West’s screed. “Two things can be true at once,” Shapiro wrote. “Kanye’s moves toward pro-life, faith, and family conservatism are encouraging;...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Trump Aide Caught on Tape Moving Mar-a-Lago Docs: Report

Mar-a-Lago security footage shows Walt Nauta, an aide to Donald Trump, moving boxes out of a storage room where the Justice Department alleges the former president kept hundreds of classified documents he was not authorized to retain, The New York Times reported on Thursday. The footage allegedly shows Nauta moving materials both before and after the DOJ ordered Trump with a May subpoena to return all classified material being retained at his Palm Beach estate.
POTUS
Rolling Stone

Trump’s Official Response to Jan. 6 Subpoena Is as Unhinged as His Truth Social Posts

The Jan. 6 committee concluded its final hearing on Thursday by voting unanimously to subpoena Donald Trump, the man Vice Chair Liz Cheney described as the “central cause” of what happened that day. The former president responded with a furious Truth Social posting spree, calling the committee a “BUST” that is dividing the country while pinning the blame for the violence on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (who, unlike Trump, spent the riot trying to marshall forces to stop it).
POTUS
People

Amazon Is Teasing Its First Prime Early Access Sale with These Member-Only Deals That Are Up to 72% Off

Members can start shopping Amazon’s October Prime Day-like sale now The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is live! Click here to see the best Prime member deals happening on Amazon October 11 and 12. If you want a preview of what's to come when Amazon kicks off its first-ever pre-Black Friday event, officially known as the Prime Early Access Sale, consider this your sneak peek.  Amazon released droves of teaser deals that are just for Prime members a week before the start of its Prime Early Access Sale. There are many...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Echo Show#Home Audio#Smart Home Essentials#Amazon Prime Video#Amazon Photos
The Independent

Amazon Prime Day 2 Amazon devices deals: Best Early Access Sale offers Echo dots, fire tablets and more

Calling all deal hunters, the Prime Early Access Sale is here. After months of speculation, the online giant is officially hosting a second Prime Day shopping event for 2022.With deals dropping until midnight tonight, the 48-hour event offers whopping discounts on big-ticket items spanning everything from air fryers, robot vacuums, mattresses and beauty to gaming consoles, laptops, and other big-name tech.Follow live: Read our Amazon Prime Day 2022 liveblogHowever, given that it’s an Amazon event, some of the most competitive deals are found on its own-brand devices. Prices have been slashed across all of Amazon’s gadgets, including Echo speakers, Ring...
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

White Supremacists Are Doing Backflips Over Kanye West’s Antisemitism

Online white supremacist forums and prominent reactionary figures are lauding rapper Kanye West’s turn to antisemitic conspiracy mongering with a barrage of memes, praise, and calls for escalation. Across Telegram, 4chan, and neo-Nazi forums, posts reviewed by Rolling Stone show that West’s statements have been received with nothing short of utter glee by the far-right’s most vitriolic figures.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Smart TV
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Recipes
Fox Business

Roku to start selling smart home products at nearly 3,500 Walmart stores

Video streamer Roku will soon start selling smart home products at Walmart stores in the U.S., the companies announced Wednesday. Consumers will be able to purchase the smart home products, developed in partnership with Wyze Labs, at nearly 3,500 Walmart stores across the U.S. beginning Oct. 17, according to a press release from the companies. Some items became available for sale Wednesday on Walmart and Roku's respective websites.
BUSINESS
Rolling Stone

Chesca Taps Villano Antillano and Corina Smith for Sexy, Bad-Bitch Anthem ‘Activa’

You can count on Chesca, Villano Antillano, and Corina Smith to hype each other in the club “cuando suena el trá.” On Thursday, the trio released their sexy and self-empowering collaboration “Activa,” along with a colorful video, shot in the middle of an extravagant house party. Chesca opens the song up with a confident verse and sings about amping up her girls — “las babies activas.” The video shows her dancing with the two other artists as $100 bills fly around them. “‘Activa’ is a song that I’ve wanted to work on for a long time, and I’m happy...
MUSIC
ETOnline.com

Amazon’s Second Prime Day Starts October 11: Everything You Need to Know to Shop Early Black Friday Deals

Amazon's first-ever Prime Early Access Sale starts in just one day. On Tuesday, October 11 and Wednesday, October 12, this year's second Prime Day sale event will kick off the 2022 holiday shopping season with category-wide deals exclusively for Amazon Prime members. You can expect to see hundreds of thousands of Black Friday-level deals during the 48-hour sale.
INTERNET
ETOnline.com

The Best Prime Day TV Deals at Amazon, Walmart, and Samsung to Shop Before Black Friday 2022

The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is officially here and for 48 hours until Wednesday, October 12 you can score huge TV deals across your favorite brands. If you are looking for a new TV before the cozy season settles in, Amazon has amazing TVs discounted right now. Similar to the summertime Prime Day, retailers like Samsung, Walmart, and Best Buy also have competing TV deals that are certainly worth of your attention, too.
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

MAGA Senator Literally Begs Mitt Romney for Reelection Help

Sen. Mike Lee is in a tight reelection race in Utah against former independent presidential candidate Evan McMullin. Lee is a Republican, as is the state’s other senator, Mitt Romney. Now, normally, senators of the same party from the state would endorse each other, but Romney has yet to throw his weight behind Lee. Romney is one of the scant few Republicans who have yet to turn their souls over to former President Donald Trump, and Lee is very much … not that.
UTAH STATE
PC Magazine

Roku Reaches Beyond Media Streaming, Launches Smart Home Line

Roku has established itself as a go-to streaming entertainment brand, producing media hubs and a smart TV platform before expanding into soundbars that enhance your home theater experience and double as media streamers. Even the Roku TV platform has focused almost purely on content compared with Amazon Fire TV and Google TV. That's changing with the company's first foray into smart home devices.
ELECTRONICS
Engadget

Roku may soon begin selling its own smart home lighting and accessories

Roku lightstrips, smart plugs, security cams and more have suddenly appeared. The home security hogging all the awards. Roku appears to be expanding into the smart home space with a smart bulbs, light strips and security cameras, according to a Reddit user and report from Zatz Not Funny. The products appear to white-labeled Wyze products, and it looks like Roku is working on a Smart Home channel and dedicated mobile app.
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

Secret Service Had Tip That Proud Boys Planned to ‘Literally Kill People’ on Jan. 6

The Jan. 6 committee during its hearing on Thursday displayed a tip relayed to the Secret Service by the FBI from a source warning that the Proud Boys planned to “literally kill people” on Jan. 6. “Their plan is to literally kill people,” the tip read. “Please please take this tip seriously and investigate further.”  The committee dedicated a significant amount of time to establishing the extent that intelligence agencies, including the Secret Service, were aware of potential violence at the Capitol and against lawmakers. In his opening statement, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) indicated that the committee found claims from certain...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Rolling Stone

M.I.A. Equates Alex Jones Lying About Massacred Children to ‘Celebrities Pushing Vaccines’

M.I.A. has decided to compare a conspiracy theorist lying about the massacre of innocent children to promoting the Covid vaccine. On Wednesday, after a jury decided that Alex Jones will have to pay the families of the children who died at Sandy Hook Elementary School nearly $1 billion in damages after spreading lies that the shooting never happened, M.I.A. shared that celebrities, too, should pay for promoting vaccines. “If Alex jones pays for lying shouldn’t every celebrity pushing vaccines pay too?” she tweeted. To back her claim, the musician tweeted a screenshot of trending topics on Twitter, including one about the Pfizer...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

84K+
Followers
23K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy