milwaukeerecord.com
Here’s who’s playing the X-Ray Arcade Stage at Bay View Bash
Even though most of Milwaukee’s major festivals are now in the rear view mirror, one of the city’s biggest and best undertakings is still on the horizon. Yes, Bay View Bash will make its long-awaited return to Kinnickinnic Avenue on Saturday, September 17. Though it’s still more than a month away, you’ll want to make sure you’re around to take in the sights and sounds of the behemoth block party.
milwaukeerecord.com
Mandatory Milwaukee: County Clare greets visitors with “a hundred thousand welcomes”
Some places come and go, while some places become icons. Mandatory Milwaukee is all about the latter. Join us as we revisit beloved and well-worn local staples with fresh eyes, and explore how they might figure in the city’s future. This week: County Clare Irish Inn & Pub!. Throw...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | REAL ESTATE | Copper River Bar & Grill set to open in West Bend, Wi
West Bend, WI – Copper River Bar and Grill, LLC, 111 N. Main Street, West Bend, WI is prepping for its grand opening August 24, 2022. Below is a first look at the new interior. Washington County Insider on YouTube. Tracey Serwatt, owns the building with his wife, Rebecca.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Castlecade, family amusement center, opens in Brookfield Square
BROOKFIELD — A new arcade, Castlecade, has opened inside Brookfield Square Mall. All Castle Games (A.C. Games) is a family-owned amusement operator founded in 2010 by Sean and Sarah Mc Dermott. Mc Dermott described the Brookfield location as a traditional amusement space. There are also locations in East Towne Mall and West Towne Mall in Madison.
CBS 58
MATC move-in day underway as fall semester approaches
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The migration of college students is underway in Milwaukee. Freshmen students arrived at their new apartments at MATC Monday, pushing the traditional blue carts carrying their belongings at the Westown Green apartments on Martin Luther King Drive. The new students were greeted by food trucks and...
spectrumnews1.com
Milwaukee students get red carpet treatment as school resumes
MILWAUKEE — The first day of school is officially in the books for many Milwaukee Public School students. Schools that are on the early start calendar resumed class on Monday. Those schools in the traditional calendar will not return until after Labor Day, like most other districts around the state.
CBS 58
'It hurts everybody': More local restaurants close their doors
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- After 25 years, Milwaukee Ale House announced they won't be renewing their lease in the Third Ward when it ends in September. It's a decision more and more local restaurants are making. Dave Dayler, the owner of Saloon on Calhoun in Brookfield, said financial fallout...
WISN
Several Milwaukee bars, restaurants announce closings
MILWAUKEE — Within the couple of weeks, at least four bars and restaurants in Milwaukee have announced they are closed or will be closing. WISN 12 News went by The Brown Bottle in Schlitz Park and found a sign on the door that said, "As of 8/13/2022, the Brown Bottle is permanently closed. The Alice is still available."
Wisconsin Restaurant Dubbed One of America’s Best Hole-in-the-Wall Pizza Joints
The term "hole-in-the-wall" can be viewed as somewhat negative. However, when I hear that word thrown around to describe a restaurant I immediately get interested. Not sure if it's because I'm always looking for a great diner that is a bit off the beaten path or if it's just the way I grew up in the inner city of Chicago, but I love a great hole-in-the-wall restaurant.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee's Blue Ribbon Loft windows shattered by rocks
MILWAUKEE - For two days, residents of Milwaukee's Blue Ribbon Lofts said Tuesday, Aug. 16 someone has been throwing large rocks through the windows of their downtown apartment building. The rocks have shattered glass and scared those inside. According to residents, the same man has been picking up rocks outside...
CBS 58
Franklin's new Luxe Golf Bays takes tee time to the next level
FRANKLIN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A new sports complex in Franklin takes tee time to a whole new level. Golfers can now take advantage of the Luxe Golf Bays Driving Range at Ballpark Commons. This Topgolf-style facility just had its soft launch last week. It consists of 57 heated bays, 3 levels, and a 250 yard turf range. There are VIP suites and an event space. Those behind the concept say this place isn't just for the skilled pros. It's for anyone.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Spaulding Clinical looking for healthy postmenopausal female volunteers 40-65
West Bend, WI – Spaulding Clinical in West Bend has a new study available for women; successful applicants could earn up to $10,555. Spaulding Clinical is currently looking for healthy female postmenopausal volunteers between the ages of 40 and 65, who have a Body Mass Index (BMI) below 32 to participate in a research study consisting of 1 in-house stay, lasting 17 days/16 nights and 1 follow up phone call. Those who qualify and complete the study may be eligible to receive payment of up to $10,555 for study-related time and travel.
CBS 58
Big cheese: Giant cheese sticks bring attention and customers to West Allis pizza shop
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Wisconsin has no shortage of cheese stories and one West Allis pizza shop is carving out their own with a big help from social media. "It's so busy. I can't even control it," said Timothy Szuta, owner of Alphonso's the Original. The pizza shop he opened on the corner of 92nd and Greenfield sits as a tribute to the 80's and a man who was Szuta's mentor.
yieldpro.com
Sale of multihousing community in North Milwaukee suburb closes
JLL Capital Markets announced that it has closed the sale of Bevy Apartments, a brand-new, 175-home apartment and townhome community in the fast-growing North Milwaukee suburb of Brown Deer. JLL worked on behalf of the seller, Fiduciary Real Estate Development, Inc. JVM Realty Corp. acquired the asset. Built in 2020,...
5 things to know and do this week in Milwaukee: Aug. 15 to Aug. 19
It’s Monday in Milwaukee, and here are some things we think you should know about. If you would like your event to be considered for this column, please submit your news by clicking here at least two weeks in advance. 1. Deadline for comments on Bronzeville Zoning Overlay Study:...
Milwaukee Tool Hosts Pipeline Event
Milwaukee Tool welcomed end users and social media influencers to its Brookfield, Wis., and newly opened West Bend, Wis., facilities for its 2022 Pipeline event on Aug. 10. "Milwaukee Tool aims for disruptive innovation: investing in innovation that will disrupt the market cordless technology," said Shane Moll, president of power tools at Milwaukee Tool. "The future is cordless."
MATC Times
1245-47 N Cass St.
Historic Milwaukee Apartment - Located in the heart of the Eastside, this apartment is incredibly charming and perfect for grad students, young professionals, or anyone looking for a quaint and quiet place to live while still being close to all the fun Milwaukee's Eastside has to offers. This apartment includes parking and ALL utilities except for water/sewer and internet. This is a fantastic place with tons of Milwaukee charm!
CBS 58
'Sense of disappointment:' Students, parents express concern after Kettle Moraine School Board bans use of Pride flags, pronouns by district staff
WALES, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Pride flags and pronouns have created a lightning rod of attention and concern in the Kettle Moraine School District after the district board upheld its decision to prohibit the use of displays of support for the LGBTQ community -- as well as other things -- among district staff.
CBS 58
A first look at Milwaukee County's new Mental Health Emergency Center
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- We got our first look Tuesday at Milwaukee County's newest Mental Health Emergency Center. The new facility is replacing the one in Wauwatosa which is set to close in a few weeks. The emergency center will now be located at 12th and Walnut. It focuses on...
