Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Arkansas LakeTravel MavenRogers, AR
Popular restaurant chain breaks ground on another new location in ArkansasKristen WaltersSiloam Springs, AR
53-Year-Old Former College Grad Shocked After 25 Year Student Loan Repayment Plan Still Shows $47,000 BalanceSharee B.Fayetteville, AR
Take a Nostalgic Step Back in Time at This Downtown Bentonville Ice Cream Shop, Soda Fountain & MuseumChristina HowardBentonville, AR
Walmart Opens Second Health Store In ArkansasBryan DijkhuizenArkansas State
Related
Trevon Brazile erupts in Arkansas' exhibition finale
Arkansas wrapped up its foreign exhibition tour Monday with a 70-59 victory over the Bakken Bears in Como, Italy, and sophomore forward Trevon Brazile erupted for 28 points on 13-of-15 shooting from the field and nine rebounds in the winning effort. Brazile (6-10, 200) outscored Bakken, 11-5, by himself in...
Trevon Brazile Scores 28 As Hogs Wrap Up European Tour
Razorbacks coach Eric Musselman has plenty to work on before season practices start.
NFL・
Arkansas football lands one preseason CBS All-American
Most preseason all-conference and All-Americans lists have been released at this point, just about two weeks away from the big start of the college football season. In the few that do remain, though, turns out Arkansas might be well-represented. Razorbacks junior safety Jalen Catalon was named to one such list Wednesday as he was a second-team All-American for CBS Sports. The only safeties ahead of him on the first team were Notre Dame’s Brandon Joseph, Alabama’s Jordan Battle and Texas A&M’s Antonio Johnson. Catalon was a Freshman All-American via the Associated Press (the primary All-American listing of record) two seasons ago. Last year, as a sophomore, he was hurt midway through the year, finishing the season with 46 tackles, two interceptions and four pass break-ups in just six games. Catalon decided to return to Fayetteville for his junior season instead of going the NFL route, where he was projected to be a second-round pick. Now, without having played a game since, he’s already moved up to the late first round. Arkansas opens its season September 3 at home against Cincinnati. List Razorbacks depth chart projection: Arkansas' special teams could legit be special in 2022
Arkansas in SEC mix, stacked on rushing, defensive backfield
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas was last in this position — coming off a season of nine wins or more — 10 years ago. Except this offseason, there was no program-altering motorcycle crash. Sam Pittman — the antithesis, personality-wise, to coach Bobby Petrino, whose wreck in April 2012 turned into a scandal that cost him his job — led the Razorbacks to a 9-4 record last season, capping it with the Razorbacks’ first New Year’s Day bowl since 2000 and a win over Penn State. The previous four years saw Arkansas win between two and four games in a dismal stretch that cost the program fans, attention and respect. The third-year coach gets a chance at builidng momentum with his 19th-ranked Razorbacks. He has three returning players who ran for more 600 yards last season, including a potential All-SEC quarterback in junior KJ Jefferson. He has four starters back on the offensive line and a pair of potential All-Americans in linebacker Bumper Pool and safety Jalen Catalon.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Don't Expect Fakes on a Regular Basis from Hogs
Special teams coach Scott Fountain keeping them in arsenal to be used sparingly.
Will Hogs Play Three or Four on Defensive Front This Season?
Hogs’ defensive line coach Deke Adams offered some insight Tuesday morning.
Ranking the Razorbacks Five Toughest Games
After the release of the AP polls, it’s not hard to realize half of the Razorbacks’ schedule is on there. We knew the Razorbacks had a tough schedule, but the rankings expose the harsh reality of it. Five of the 12 opponents on the Razorbacks’ schedule enter the 2022 season ranked. Two of the opponents are non-conference, and two of their conference opponents are ranked in the top ten. In a five-week span during the middle of the season, Arkansas will face three ranked opponents. While the top-ranked opponents may seem like the toughest games on the schedule, the timing of these games...
Comments / 0