Ultrahuman Ring smart fitness wearable promises to track metabolic health in real time
Track your metabolic health from the comfort of your finger with the Ultrahuman Ring smart fitness wearable. This smart ring promises to track your sleep and movement. The M1 glucose monitoring patch helps provide in-depth metabolic tracking and blood glucose levels. Additionally, this wearable has a heart rate sensor, temperature sensor, and motion sensor. In fact, it can monitor sleep stages, heart rate, heart rate variation (HRV), and body temperature. One of the most interesting features of this ring that makes it different from other fitness trackers is the fact that it comes with no screen. You will get all of your notifications on the Ultrahuman app. Finally, the Ultrahuman ring offers up to 6 days of battery life, making it a fitness wearable you can wear for nearly a week.
Business Insider
How to screen mirror your Android to a TV or computer, even without a Chromecast
To mirror your Android's screen, you'll need a Chromecast or another compatible device. If you have a third-party app like Tenorshare, you can mirror your Android's screen to a Mac or PC too. While you're screen mirroring your Android, anything you do on the phone will appear on the other...
20 Gadgets under $20—the best tech gadgets to buy on a budget
Need a last-minute gift? Or maybe you want to upgrade a few things around the house. Whatever your shopping goals, you can still stay on budget with these 20 gadgets under $20. Yes, even when everything’s getting more expensive, you can get great prices on everything from Wyze products to Mr. Coffee.
REDMAGIC 7S Pro mobile gaming smartphone delivers with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor
Get speed and performance from the REDMAGIC 7S Pro mobile gaming smartphone. Boasting the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, this gamer phone also has an upgraded GPU and CPU. So you not only get speed but also power—the power you need to win. Beyond this powerful chip, the 7S Pro also has a no-notch 6.8″ FHD AMOLED display for a full-screen experience. In fact, it also delivers a 120 Hz refresh rate and 960 Hz touch sampling response. Moreover, its ICE 10.0 Multi-dimensional Cooling System keeps it at the right temperature even with you game with intensity. Incredibly, it also has a 20,000 RPM built-in turbofan with 4 energy-saving coils, a noise-dampening metal cover, and a Shark Fin Vortex cut-out design. Choose from Mercury, Supernova, and Obsidian color options, this phone has a transparent back and RGB LED lights for added personality.
teenage engineering OP–1 field synthesizer has a low aluminum frame & 100 new features
Enhance your setup with the teenage engineering OP–1 field synthesizer. An evolution of the OP–1, it incorporates technological advancements, ideas, and improvements. In fact, it has a low aluminum frame, a field color palette, a glass screen—and 100 new features. These include an all-glass high-resolution flush display, 4 different tape styles, a 24-hour battery life, and more. Furthermore, it has stereo throughout the whole signal chain, as well as Bluetooth MIDI and USB Type-C connectivity. Not only that, but it also has a speaker system with a passive driver plus multiple tapes and recording formats. With an internal FM antenna for RX and TX, it has a new reverb effect, a new synth engine, and dual VELCRO fasteners. Beyond all this, the OP-1 field has 20 new preset synth patches, pro-quality 32-bit audio, and drum sample stacking.
Pave 1 efficient eBike provides up to 65 miles of range and a 30 mph maximum speed
Ride for hours on end with the Pave 1 efficient eBike. Giving you a whopping 65-mile range when you use Eco mode, it also offers Cruise mode for daily commuting. Moreover, if you choose Sport mode, you can accelerate to 30 mph in only 3.7 seconds. Designed with performance hydraulic brakes, it even has built-in regenerative braking that allows you to extend your range. Ride without a clutch so you never have to shift gears. Blending the best of a bicycle and a motorcycle, the Pave 1 has a soft foam folding seat in a long bench style. Additionally, extra foot support keeps your passenger comfortable. The battery charges at any standard outlet and gives you up to 30 miles of range in an hour.
CNET
Android 13 Is Here: How to Download Google's New Phone Software Right Now
Android 13 is now available to download and install -- as long as you have a compatible Android device. Google released the first Android 13 developer beta back in February, following that up with the first Android 13 public beta in April. In June, the tech giant dropped the fourth and final Android 13 beta -- and now the official Android 13 release is finally here.
LG CineBeam HU915QB & HU915QE Premium 4K UHD Laser UST Projectors provide vibrant images
Watch your favorite shows with the LG CineBeam HU915QB & HU915QE Premium 4K UHD Laser UST Projectors. With a stylish design, both produce a sharp 90″ image when only 5.6 centimeters from the wall. Incredibly, they produce a huge 120″ picture at a distance of only 18.3 centimeters. Offering advanced projection technology, they give you amazing at-home cinematic experiences. First, the HU915QE offers 3,700 ANSI lumens and a 2,000,000:1 contrast ratio. Then, the HU915QB delivers 3,000 ANSI lumens. Offering 3-channel laser technology, they have a separate light source for each RGB color, producing vivid images even in bright conditions. Furthermore, they use HDR Dynamic Tone Mapping, Brightness Optimizer II, Adaptive Contrast, and more. Enjoy the webOS smart platform for streaming services and wirelessly stream via Screen Mirroring, Apple AirPlay 2, and Bluetooth. Finally, they have a built-in 2.2-channel 40W speaker and connect to up to 2 speakers simultaneously.
SEPTEM HUNT MINI rechargeable EDC flashlight also has a tiny little pry bar on one end
Use a small, powerful gadget: the SEPTEM HUNT MINI rechargeable EDC flashlight. With a tiny pry bar on the opposite end of the flashlight, it lets you open anything as you light your way. Not only that, but the pry bar also works as a flat-head screwdriver. Moreover, this USB Type-C rechargeable flashlight offers fast charging to 100% in just an hour. Additionally, its ternary lithium battery has a long runtime. And the Grade 5 titanium material has either a Polished Finish or Stonewashed Finish. Choose from 3 LED color options: white, UV, and Red. The Red provides better nighttime vision for stargazing, navigation, and reading. And the UV light verifies currency and IDs, while also protecting you with germ and ﬂuid detection. With a built-in resistor to prevent overheating, this gadget is also easy to rotate when turning on/off and using the pry bar.
CORSAIR XENEON 32QHD240 32″ IPS QHD gaming monitor brings your games and media to life
Play your favorite games without missing any details on the CORSAIR XENEON 32QHD240 32″ IPS QHD gaming monitor. Its ultra-slim 32″ panel offers 2560 by 1440 resolution. Additionally, the IPS display ensures that you never wait for the next frame or are distracted by blurs. Not only that, but the amazing refresh rate of 240 Hz also gives you an immersive gaming experience. Additionally, Quantum dot technology gives this monitor more vivid, natural colors for superior playtime no matter what game you play. So keep up with your HDR content or play blazing-fast games—because this gaming monitor can do it all. Also, if you want, you can control every setting of your monitor with CORSAIR’s own iCUE software. Finally, enjoy a super-fast 1-millisecond response time to beat the competition.
Spider M1 laser engraver & cutter has a portable design and an infinite Y-axis work area
Change the way you create with the Spider M1 laser engraver & cutter. This advanced gadget is both a laser engraver and cutter, and its incredible design gives it an infinite Y-axis. In fact, its work area of 200/400 mm*∞ means that you don’t need to constantly reposition it for long items. Yep, it works infinitely along the Y-axis to engrave and cut on any project! You’ll get highly accurate creations from this easy to use and portable device. Boasting infinite possibilities for hobbyists and professionals alike, it’s a powerful tool for artwork, DIY, and business. A compact laser engraver and cutter, it features an integrated design. Moreover, it doesn’t require much setup, meaning it’s convenient to take outdoors, on the go, or from one production facility to another. Use it to engrave on hundreds of materials, from paper to bamboo and wood to leather.
SmartWind automated window senses the temperature for an eco-friendly fresh air solution
Cool your home with fresh air using the SmartWind automated window. It monitors the outdoor air temperature, lowering your cooling costs and improving your air quality. So it’s not only eco-friendly but also a money saver. This cost-effective retrofit provides you with clean energy by pulling cool air from outside into your home. It installs in your wall near the ceiling, operating like a vent. However, unlike a standard vent, it won’t lose energy when it sits idle because it shuts its valve. This gadget complements your cooling system, saving you significant money on moderate days in the long run. Moreover, it reads the forecast on a continual basis, knowing when warm days are coming. In that case, it automatically activates its thermostat beforehand! Overall, it’s also compatible with home assistants such as Google Home Assistant, Alexa, and Siri, and it comes in 4 models.
hardgraft Bear Hug snug iPhone case has a classic design and a slim fit for your phone
Give your iPhone a comfy case with the hardgraft Bear Hug snug iPhone case. Its side-seam-free design provides your phone with a truly snug fit. Thanks to the opening on both sides, it lets you comfortably access your iPhone. And that’s when it has this case on. Choose either the traditional leather or vegan leather option, which are both made to the highest of standards. Locally sourced from Italy, the leather used comes in a classic color. Together with the timeless design and aesthetic, this case is something that will age beautifully over time. Additionally, the push buttons won’t touch your iPhone. So, if you plan to upgrade your iPhone case or give someone a new case, this is a great one to go for.
Insta360 Link AI-powered 4K webcam provides crystal-clear calls for work and personal use
Enjoy super crisp video quality when you have the Insta360 Link AI-powered 4K webcam. Boasting 4K resolution, it ensures you are seen and can be seen with a realistic and stunning Ultra HD quality. Moreover, this gadget offers AI tracking to keep you in focus. Its gesture controls let you use your hands to manage your calls—no clicker, no device, just fingers. Available for both Mac and Windows, its industry-leading 1/2-inch sensor has a high dynamic range for lifelike details. Use HDR mode to balance highlights and shadows, and avoid blurry shots thanks to its Phase Detection Auto Focus and auto exposure technology. Furthermore, with a 3-axis gimbal, its lens rotates and follows your every movement. Finally, automatic zooming and framing keeps you center stage.
Razer DeathStalker V2 Pro wireless gaming keyboard has a low profile & optical switches
Add a super-slim gadget to your desk: the Razer DeathStalker V2 Pro wireless gaming keyboard. Designed for gaming but great at everything else, too, this optical keyboard has low-profile switches and boasts Razer HyperSpeed Wireless technology. Moreover, its ergonomic design and super-fast response time lets you perform quicker keystrokes. Made with switches that have a shorter actuation height, it’s also backed by a 70-million keystroke lifespan! Enjoy Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, ultra-low-latency gaming, and a 2.4 GHz connection. Then, you can pair a compatible mouse to the same wireless USB dongle used by the keyboard. When you travel or don’t want to use the dongle, store it in the hidden compartment underneath. Providing you with a 40-hour battery life, it also resists fading and scratches. Finally, it has backlit secondary legends as well as per-key RGB lighting that creates 100% RGB backlight.
Porsche Design Headphones PDH80 consist of high-quality materials & create hi-res sound
Wear a high-quality gadget when it’s the Porsche Design Headphones PDH80. Offering not only a functional design, they also produce an immersive sound experience. With racetrack-shaped earcups, they provide comfort for all-day wear. Additionally, the ear cushions incorporate viscoelastic foam. Their 50 mm neodymium drivers and Active Noise Cancellation ensure you hear just what you want to and with accurate qualities. Select from 4 different modes—ANC Off, ANC High, ANC Low, and Ambient Sound—to adapt these headphones to your situation. Moreover, their integrated microphone has echo cancellation for hands-free calls. Offering user-friendly touch controls for playing and pausing audio, going forward or backward, adjusting the volume, and accepting or rejecting calls. And they automatically switch off when you remove them. Finally, their whopping 75-hour battery life keeps you listening for days.
Logitech Aurora Collection G715 wireless gaming keyboard his LIGHTSPEED wireless connectivity
Express yourself while you play with the Logitech Aurora Collection G715 wireless gaming keyboard. It features ultra-responsive LIGHTSPEED wireless connectivity, switching to Bluetooth mode with just 1 button. What’s more, LIGHTSYNC brings your gameplay to life with an ethereal halo perimeter and under-key lighting. Switch between 4 preloaded Play Mood animations or customize your lighting with the 16.8M programmable RGB colors. Moreover, you’ll play comfortably on this keyboard thanks to the comfy palm rest, shaped like a dreamy cloud. Furthermore, the compact design and adjustable height keep you playing conveniently all day long. Even better, the satisfying mechanical GX switches, wired/wireless design, and full media controls keep everything you need at your fingertips. Finally, the 25-hour battery life lets you play on your lap, couch, or while traveling.
Ultimate Ears UE DROPS wireless earbuds use a FitKit process to create customized molds
Go for custom-fit earbuds with the UE DROPS true wireless earbuds. These earbuds use a patented FitKit process to create fully customized molds made for your unique earprint. No matter your style, these true wireless earbuds will match your everyday look and feel. Additionally, the app helps you use custom sound profiles and controls. In fact, the earbuds also come with a transparency mode that lets you pass audio through your device so you can stay in touch with your surroundings. With a 22-hour playtime, they are also compatible with Apple and Android products. You can pair them with up to 8 different devices at the same time. Overall, these earbuds suit your daily life and make a great addition to your everyday carry setup.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 folding smartphone has a shape-shifting design & immersive displays
Enjoy multiple immersive displays on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 folding smartphone. With a customizable form factor, this phone boasts a shape-shifting design that includes the 7.6″ Main Screen with a 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate and discreet Under Display Camera. The large screen optimizes social media apps and streaming services—even watch shows hands-free with Flex mode. Then, use the Flex Mode Touchpad to pause, rewind, and play. Furthermore, this is a great phone for multitasking thanks to its Taskbar, which provides a layout similar to a PC and provides access to your favorite and recent apps. It offers swipe gestures to instantly switch full-screen apps to pop-up windows or split your screen in half. Moreover, Google apps support drag-and-drop, while Google Meet lets you participate in virtual co-activities. And Microsoft’s Office suite provides more information on the screen. Finally, the S Pen functionality enables on-the-go drawing and notetaking.
The James Brand The Midland minimalist key solution carries your items with a slim design
Attach your keys to your backpack or belt loop using The James Brand The Midland minimalist key solution. It may have a minimal design, but this key management solution also offers everything you need. Additionally, milled from a solid block of Billet 6AL4V titanium, it has no moving parts whatsoever. This not only adds to its minimalism but also its durability. Moreover, the flat-profile design fits easily in your pocket without adding any unnecessary bulk. Beyond holding your keys, this useful everyday carry gadget also has a bottle opener. So you can pop open those caps wherever and whenever you like. Measuring 3.4 inches long, it’s big enough to hold your items without taking up too much space. Finally, its deep-carry proprietary belt loop design works with any loop or strap.
