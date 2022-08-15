Read full article on original website
Hawaii's top candidates for governor outline their priorities
(The Center Square) - November's election for Hawaii's top job pits to former lieutenant governors against each other. Current Lt. Gov. Josh Green ran away with the Democratic nomination in the primary, taking 61% of the vote, according to the latest updated results from the Hawaii Department of Elections. His nearest competition was former first lady Vicky Cayetano, who took 20% of the vote. U.S. Rep. Kai Kahele received 14.4% of the votes.
Illinois Democrats rally at fair, downplay party strife
(The Center Square) – Illinois Democrats pushed for their agenda while downplaying any idea of possible strife within the party at events surrounding Governor's Day at the Illinois State Fair. A brunch was held Wednesday at the Bank of Springfield Center as part of this year's events. Many Democratic...
Report: South Carolina businesses pay less than most states to find employees
(The Center Square) — South Carolina businesses have to pay less than most states in the country to find an employee, according to a new report from Tipalti. Those workers are then facing burnout more than most of their counterparts in other states, according to a report from Lensa.
New Hampshire taps ARPA funds for school tutoring
(The Center Square) – New Hampshire education officials are planning to tap into federal pandemic relief funds to pay for student tutoring for standardized admission exams. A proposal by the state Department of Education, which was approved on Wednesday by the Executive Council, calls for spending $4.8 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to contract with TPR Education, LLC – an online tutoring firm that owns the Princeton Review – to prepare public school students for the SAT and ACT tests.
'What does he have to lose?' — Blood challenges Pillen to debate
Democratic gubernatorial nominee Carol Blood on Wednesday challenged Republican nominee Jim Pillen to "step up to the plate and do his job as a candidate for a statewide office" by participating in forums or debates with her in order to inform voters. "It's unconscionable that any candidate would refuse interviews,...
Before more gun control considered, lawmaker wants FOID card fixed
(The Center Square) – Before moving to ban certain types of weapons and gun parts in Illinois, some at the statehouse say gaps in the state’s Firearm Owner’s ID card need to be closed. During a committee hearing Wednesday, state lawmakers grilled the Illinois State Police over...
Inslee declared Washington COVID emergency 900 days ago, and never rescinded it
(The Center Square) – On Feb. 29, 2020, Gov. Jay Inslee declared a statewide emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. While the virus has since receded somewhat as a public health threat, as of Wednesday, Washingtonians were living under day 900 of that ongoing state of emergency. Earlier...
Poll: Abbott leads O’Rourke by 7 points
(The Center Square) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is leading Robert “Beto” O’Rourke by seven percentage points in the race for governor, according to a new Dallas Morning News poll. The poll was conducted in the first week of August by the University of Texas-Tyler and...
Analysis: What Washington state's primaries predict for the Midterms
As political analysts were agog over the abortion referendum results rolling in from Kansas, Washington state was quietly conducting its primary elections. They’ve largely been overlooked, in part because Washington has been so slow to complete its count, but they offer some of the best insight into what type of year 2022 will ultimately be. Right now, they are most consistent with a good, but not great, Republican year, although a very good Republican year (or a disappointing Republican year) are still in play.
Arkansas gubernatorial candidate visits Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Ark. - Chris Jones, the Democratic nominee for Arkansas governor, made a stop in Texarkana Wednesday as part of his “Walk a Mile in Your Shoes” tour. Jones is facing Republican nominee Sarah Huckabee Sanders in the race for governor. The general election is set for Nov. 8.
IFO Report: Population and economic trends favor southeast Pennsylvania
(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania’s population continues to shift to the southeastern corner of the state, and the wealth is going with it. A new report from the Independent Fiscal Office shows the pattern in the commonwealth in recent years. From 2017 to 2020, Pennsylvania’s population shrank by .03% annually. Cumberland County, across the Susquehanna River from Harrisburg, grew the most during that time: 0.87% annually. Cameron County in the north lost the most: 2.07% annually.
North Carolina taxpayers provide incentive to graphite company for $16.9M expansion
(The Center Square) — North Carolina taxpayers are giving $130,000 to Asbury Graphite to help the company with its $16.9 million expansion in Lumberton, a move critics think is nonsensical. Gov. Roy Cooper on Tuesday touted a taxpayer-funded grant of $65,000 from the One North Carolina Fund to help...
Pennsylvania driver indicted for $200K in Social Security fraud
(The Center Square) — The indictment of a Pennsylvania truck driver accused of collecting more than $200,00 in Social Security disability benefits is part of an estimated $3 billion nationwide problem. The indictment, filed in the U.S. District Court, charges Dwayne Bent with eight counts of wire fraud and...
PSC grants $7.8 million to build cell towers in rural areas of Nebraska
The Nebraska Public Service Commission on Wednesday announced $7.8 million in funding to two wireless phone companies to build cellular towers in rural areas of the state, several of them in Southeast Nebraska. U.S. Cellular will receive a little more than $5.1 million to build 11 towers, including sites in...
Flash floods also hit East St. Louis. So why aren’t residents there getting FEMA assistance?
EAST ST. LOUIS — Like hundreds of others across the region, Carole Foots is busy trying to rebuild three weeks after record-breaking rains sent water rushing into her home, ruining floors, walls and most of her belongings. But while flood victims a few miles to the west in Missouri...
Michigan schools, colleges have only spent 44% of federal COVID aid
(The Center Square) – More than two years after the COVID-19 pandemic began, Michigan K-12 schools and higher education institutions have only spent 44% of $7.92 billion of federal relief to combat learning loss. The United States Department of Education says Michigan schools and colleges have spent $3.49 billion...
Harriet Hageman Wins Big in Wyoming GOP Primary
Harriet Hageman, Republican candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives in Wyoming, tonight scored a tremendous victory over incumbent Rep. Liz Cheney, decisively winning the Republican primary election and reclaiming the state’s only House seat for the people of the Cowboy State. Hageman ran on her record as a constitutional attorney protecting individual liberties and property rights for Wyoming citizens, pledging that in Congress she will always remember who hired her for the job.
Thousands of North Carolinians who attended ITT get $93M in student loans forgiven
(The Center Square) — As the pause on federal student loan payments ends Aug. 31, thousands of North Carolinians who attended ITT Technical Institute will have their loans forgiven. Attorney General Josh Stein joined a coalition of 23 state attorneys general and the District of Columbia last year to...
Illinois school districts trying to help students catch up after remote learning loss
(The Center Square) – Illinois school districts are in catch-up mode after the COVID-19 pandemic set back the development of many students. During Wednesday’s Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) meeting, several school superintendents provided updates on methods being used to address learning loss. Last fall, ISBE reported...
Missouri student test scores still lag behind pre-pandemic levels
A day after preliminary test scores showed Missouri students’ performance on standardized tests have not bounced back from the pandemic, education advocacy groups and parents urged state lawmakers to take a comprehensive approach at crafting accountability measures for schools. On Tuesday, the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education released...
