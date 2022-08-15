ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Business Insider

Ukrainian spies snuck into Russia ahead of the invasion and found a lot of drunk Russian troops had traded supplies for alcohol: report

Ukrainian spies slipped into Russia ahead of the invasion and saw drunk Russian troops, the Washington Post reported. The troops reportedly traded fuel and other supplies for alcohol, leaving vehicles stranded. The Post's report details how intelligence failures saw Russia's war plans in Ukraine to fall flat. In the days...
POLITICS
Business Insider

Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine says troops are deliberately shooting themselves in the leg to escape the war and get a $50,000 payout

A Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine wrote a 141-page memoir about his time there. Pavel Filatyev described how soldiers were so depleted that they injured themselves in order to leave. Filatyev, who has since fled Russia, told The Guardian he couldn't "stay quiet any longer." A Russian paratrooper who...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Mexico Arrests Former Top Prosecutor in 2014 Missing Students Case

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexican officials on Friday made the first high-level arrest in the notorious 2014 disappearance of 43 students, accusing a former top prosecutor of crimes in one of Mexico's worst human rights abuses that current officials have called a state crime. Former Attorney General Jesus Murillo was arrested...
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

Unidentified Attackers Seize Control of Hotel in Somali Capital

MOGADISHU (Reuters) -Unidentified armed attackers have taken control of a hotel in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, following two car bomb blasts and gunfire, police and intelligence officers said on Friday. "Two car bombs targeted Hotel Hayat. One hit a barrier near the hotel and then the other hit the gate...
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

Russia Has No Moral Right to Sit at G20, Says Britain

LONDON (Reuters) - Russia has no moral right to sit at the Group of 20 nations while it presses on with its invasion of Ukraine, a spokesperson for Britain's foreign ministry said on Friday. "Russia has no moral right to sit at the G20 while its aggression in Ukraine persists,"...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Ukraine, UN Agreed Parameters for IAEA Mission to Nuclear Plant - Zelenskiy

LVIV, Ukraine (Reuters) -Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he agreed the parameters of a mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant at talks on Thursday with the U.N. secretary-general and Turkey's leader. Zelenskiy told a news conference after the talks in the western Ukrainian city...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

At Least 12 Killed in Somalia Hotel Siege, Intelligence Officer Says

MOGADISHU (Reuters) -At least 12 people have been killed in Somalia's capital Mogadishu after al Qaeda-linked militants attacked a hotel, seizing control in a siege that authorities are still battling to end, an intelligence officer told Reuters on Saturday. The attackers blasted their way into the Hayat Hotel on Friday...
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

UN Chief Says Electricity at Russian-Held Nuclear Plant Belongs to Ukraine

KYIV (Reuters) -U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Friday that the electricity generated at the Russian-held nuclear power plant in Ukraine's southern region of Zaporizhzhia belonged to Ukraine and demanded that principle be fully respected. Ukraine accused Russia earlier on Friday of planning a "large-scale provocation" at the vast nuclear...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Taliban Leader Says Foreign Engagement Will Be in Line With Sharia

PESHAWAR/KABUL (Reuters) - The Taliban will deal with the international community in line with sharia law, the supreme leader of the hardline Islamist group said, according to a copy of his speech shared by the information ministry on Friday. Yet to be formally recognised as a government by any foreign...
WORLD
US News and World Report

UK: Russia Bombarding Kharkiv to Keep Ukraine From Using Forces Elsewhere

(Reuters) - Russia is keeping up steady bombardment of the northeastern Kharkiv front to tie down Ukrainian forces and prevent them from being used for counter-attacks in other regions, Britain's defence ministry said on Friday. Kharkiv, some 15 km (9 miles) from Russian front lines, has been consistently shelled since...
EUROPE
US News and World Report

Israeli Forces Raid Palestinian NGOs, UN Criticises 'Arbitrary' Move

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel closed seven Palestinian organisations it accuses of channelling aid to militant groups on Thursday, drawing condemnation from the United Nations, which said the closures appeared "totally arbitrary". Security forces raided offices of the non-governmental groups in the West Bank, confiscating computers and equipment before sealing off...
MIDDLE EAST

