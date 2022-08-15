Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
DC announces one-time $1,000 payments for families heading back to school
Low-income families in Washington, D.C., are set to receive a one-time payment of $1,000 as they prepare to return to school later this month, according to a new initiative announced by Mayor Muriel Bowser on Thursday. Families who are enrolled in the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families are set to...
Press Release: Mayor Bowser Announces New Kids Ride Free SmarTrip Cards for the 2022-2023 School Year
News Release — Executive Office of the Mayor; Office of the Deputy Mayor for Education; and District Department of Transportation. (WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that new Kids Ride Free SmarTrip cards for the 2022-2023 School Year will be available for pickup by students by the week of August 29, which marks the first week of DC Public Schools. New students will be given first priority at their schools to pick up new Kids Ride Free SmarTrip cards. School year 2021-2022 Kids Ride Free SmarTrip cards (purple cards) will remain valid through September 30, 2022. Students who have lost or misplaced their 2021-2022 card can request a replacement card from their School ID administrator. Replacement cards will also be distributed at District Department of Transportation (DDOT) headquarters (250 M Street SE) on Wednesdays through August 24 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Students will need to bring their student ID number.
WJLA
Amid teacher shortage, Prince George's County schools welcomes hundreds of new educators
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (7News) — Students don’t return to Prince George’s County Public Schools (PGCPS) until Aug. 29, but for new teachers, the classwork is underway. PGCPS still faces a teacher shortage which numbers in the hundreds. The stresses of the pandemic have driven educators into retirement or new careers but that isn’t the whole story says the system’s director of professional learning and leadership.
rockvillenights.com
Convicted January 6 attendee to host event at Montgomery County Executive Building in Rockville
Conservative influencer Brandon Straka, founder of the #WalkAway campaign that encourages voters to abandon the Democratic Party, will hold an event discussing what happened at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021 at the Montgomery County Executive Office Building in Rockville on September 11, 2022. Straka himself attended the January 6 rally supporting President Donald Trump, but later pled guilty to a misdemeanor charge, for verbally egging-on rioters during the siege of the Capitol that followed.
Press Release: Mayor Bowser Highlights Financial Close for DCHA’s First On-Site Housing at Barry Farm
News Release — Executive Office of the Mayor and the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development. In Ward 8, Barry Farm, a New Communities Initiative Project, Will Deliver 108 Affordable Senior Homes with its First On-Site Building, The Asberry. Construction will start in September 2022.
WTOP
Prince George’s Co. schools, teachers union reach tentative agreement on new contract
The teachers union in Prince George’s County, Maryland, said Wednesday it has reached a tentative agreement with the school system on a new contract. Donna Christy, the president of the Prince George’s County Educators’ Association, said the deal will empower teachers to lead Maryland’s second-largest school system and help improve student outcomes.
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland schools 'lower bar' amid shortage, despite more money to attract better teachers
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — In just a few weeks, students across Maryland will return to school. Yet, despite a massive influx in new education dollars, more classes will be taught by teachers who do not have professional certifications. The job postings are everywhere. In these final weeks of summer, Maryland...
Washington Examiner
Bowser contradicts her own vaccine data to defend anti-science mandates for children
Washington, D.C.’s COVID policy is promoting "systemic racism," and Mayor Muriel Bowser is lying about it. The city is banning children 12 and older from attending school if they have not been vaccinated for COVID. According to the city’s own website, only 60% of school-aged black children over 12 are vaccinated. This means that 40% of them won’t be allowed to attend school.
Howard University Welcomes Freshman Class During ‘Bison Week’
Members of Howard University's incoming freshman class spent the past few days learning about one another, meeting professors, administrators and student leaders and getting acclimated to campus life during what’s touted as Bison Week. The post Howard University Welcomes Freshman Class During ‘Bison Week’ appeared first on The Washington Informer.
WJLA
Prince George's officials far apart on teacher shortage severity just weeks from reopening
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Prince George’s County Public Schools reopen in less than two weeks. They’ll once again be wearing masks, but for the first time since March 2020, they’ll all be in person. "We’ll all begin the first day of school teachers staff...
mocoshow.com
Update: President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden Will Visit Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville For General Election Rally
A notice was sent out by the Democratic Party of Montgomery County informing residents of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden’s visit to the county on August 25th. The event, which has just named Richard Montgomery High School as the location, is to rally Democrats to vote in November’s General Election. Richard Montgomery High School is located at 250 Richard Montgomery Drive in Rockville.
This Prince George’s County Plantation Museum Is Bringing Stories Of Enslaved People Out Of The Shadows
Walking through the steep, narrow servant staircases of Riversdale House, it’s hard not to be struck by how separated you are from the dramatic halls, dining room, and parlors in the rest of the mansion. You feel hidden. And for the approximately 55 enslaved African American workers that maintained this estate, they were.
WUSA
Giving Matters | All donations will go to "Bread for the City," oldest non-profit in the district
WUSA9 will be at the Giant Food Store in Cathedral Heights, located at 3336 Wisconsin Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20016. All proceeds will go to Bread for the City.
Press Release: Statement from Mayor Bowser on the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022
(WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, in response to President Joseph R. Biden signing the Inflation Reduction Act into law, Mayor Muriel Bowser released the following statement:. “We thank and applaud President Biden, Senate Majority Leader Schumer, and House Speaker Pelosi for delivering this historic investment in the American people. The Inflation Reduction Act invests in real solutions to some of our greatest affordability challenges and turns the climate crisis into new opportunities for working Americans. This legislation is the bold action Americans nationwide have been voting for: lower out-of-pocket costs for life-saving prescription drugs, lower health insurance premiums, lower energy bills, and more attention to the increasingly catastrophic effects of climate change.
WJLA
'She's an amazing kid': 14-year-old Md. girl to start senior year, dreams to attend Howard
WALDORF, Md. (7News) — Fourteen-year-old Morayo Owopetu is used to being the youngest in her class. This 2022-23 school year, she's heading into her senior year at North Point High School in Waldorf, Maryland. For years, she's also been taking college classes at the College of Southern Maryland. "If...
Press Release: Norton Meets with Chief Postal Inspector to Discuss Mail Theft in D.C.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) yesterday met with the Chief Postal Inspector for the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Gary Barksdale, to discuss mail theft in the District of Columbia and across the country. “Mail theft, particularly of checks, has been increasing in the District and throughout...
Brothers walk from Chesterfield to Virginia state Capital and on to Washington, D.C. to raise awareness for foster care
Twin brothers who were born into foster care are walking in all 50 states to raise awareness for adoption and they trekked through Richmond Tuesday.
howafrica.com
Washington, DC. Now The Best City To Operate In If You Are A Black-Owned Business In U.S.
If you are a Black entrepreneur, the best city to do business and maximize profit is Washington, DC. Closely followed cities that will ensure the success of Black-owned businesses are St Louis, Indianapolis, Rochester, and Cleveland among others. The worst cities, however, that Black-owned businesses must look out for when...
mocoshow.com
Former Maryland MVA Employee Sentenced to Federal Prison for Providing Fraudulent Driver’s Licenses to Applicants Who Paid a Fee
Per the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Maryland: U.S. District Judge Theodore D. Chuang sentenced Marion Rose Payne, age 55, of Harwood, Maryland, on August 15, 2022, to 15 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for conspiracy to produce and transfer identification documents without lawful authority, specifically, Maryland driver’s licenses. Judge Chuang also ordered Payne to forfeit $25,000, which constitutes the proceeds of Payne’s participation in the criminal conspiracy.
WJLA
Enterprise Golf Course reopens to give Prince George's residents more access to the game
MITCHELLVILLE, Md. (7News) — There is a new and improved golf course in Maryland and it’s not on the Eastern shore or in Montgomery County, it is here in Mitchellville. After being closed for months in Prince George’s County, the Enterprise Golf Course has reopened. The M-NCPPC, Department of Parks and Recreation has completed an extensive Bermuda grass and tee-leveling renovation.
