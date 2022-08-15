ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The DC Line

Washington Examiner

DC announces one-time $1,000 payments for families heading back to school

Low-income families in Washington, D.C., are set to receive a one-time payment of $1,000 as they prepare to return to school later this month, according to a new initiative announced by Mayor Muriel Bowser on Thursday. Families who are enrolled in the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families are set to...
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Mayor Bowser Announces New Kids Ride Free SmarTrip Cards for the 2022-2023 School Year

News Release — Executive Office of the Mayor; Office of the Deputy Mayor for Education; and District Department of Transportation. (WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that new Kids Ride Free SmarTrip cards for the 2022-2023 School Year will be available for pickup by students by the week of August 29, which marks the first week of DC Public Schools. New students will be given first priority at their schools to pick up new Kids Ride Free SmarTrip cards. School year 2021-2022 Kids Ride Free SmarTrip cards (purple cards) will remain valid through September 30, 2022. Students who have lost or misplaced their 2021-2022 card can request a replacement card from their School ID administrator. Replacement cards will also be distributed at District Department of Transportation (DDOT) headquarters (250 M Street SE) on Wednesdays through August 24 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Students will need to bring their student ID number.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Amid teacher shortage, Prince George's County schools welcomes hundreds of new educators

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (7News) — Students don’t return to Prince George’s County Public Schools (PGCPS) until Aug. 29, but for new teachers, the classwork is underway. PGCPS still faces a teacher shortage which numbers in the hundreds. The stresses of the pandemic have driven educators into retirement or new careers but that isn’t the whole story says the system’s director of professional learning and leadership.
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
rockvillenights.com

Convicted January 6 attendee to host event at Montgomery County Executive Building in Rockville

Conservative influencer Brandon Straka, founder of the #WalkAway campaign that encourages voters to abandon the Democratic Party, will hold an event discussing what happened at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021 at the Montgomery County Executive Office Building in Rockville on September 11, 2022. Straka himself attended the January 6 rally supporting President Donald Trump, but later pled guilty to a misdemeanor charge, for verbally egging-on rioters during the siege of the Capitol that followed.
ROCKVILLE, MD
WTOP

Prince George’s Co. schools, teachers union reach tentative agreement on new contract

The teachers union in Prince George’s County, Maryland, said Wednesday it has reached a tentative agreement with the school system on a new contract. Donna Christy, the president of the Prince George’s County Educators’ Association, said the deal will empower teachers to lead Maryland’s second-largest school system and help improve student outcomes.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Washington Examiner

Bowser contradicts her own vaccine data to defend anti-science mandates for children

Washington, D.C.’s COVID policy is promoting "systemic racism," and Mayor Muriel Bowser is lying about it. The city is banning children 12 and older from attending school if they have not been vaccinated for COVID. According to the city’s own website, only 60% of school-aged black children over 12 are vaccinated. This means that 40% of them won’t be allowed to attend school.
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Update: President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden Will Visit Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville For General Election Rally

A notice was sent out by the Democratic Party of Montgomery County informing residents of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden’s visit to the county on August 25th. The event, which has just named Richard Montgomery High School as the location, is to rally Democrats to vote in November’s General Election. Richard Montgomery High School is located at 250 Richard Montgomery Drive in Rockville.
ROCKVILLE, MD
The DC Line

Press Release: Statement from Mayor Bowser on the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022

(WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, in response to President Joseph R. Biden signing the Inflation Reduction Act into law, Mayor Muriel Bowser released the following statement:. “We thank and applaud President Biden, Senate Majority Leader Schumer, and House Speaker Pelosi for delivering this historic investment in the American people. The Inflation Reduction Act invests in real solutions to some of our greatest affordability challenges and turns the climate crisis into new opportunities for working Americans. This legislation is the bold action Americans nationwide have been voting for: lower out-of-pocket costs for life-saving prescription drugs, lower health insurance premiums, lower energy bills, and more attention to the increasingly catastrophic effects of climate change.
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Former Maryland MVA Employee Sentenced to Federal Prison for Providing Fraudulent Driver’s Licenses to Applicants Who Paid a Fee

Per the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Maryland: U.S. District Judge Theodore D. Chuang sentenced Marion Rose Payne, age 55, of Harwood, Maryland, on August 15, 2022, to 15 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for conspiracy to produce and transfer identification documents without lawful authority, specifically, Maryland driver’s licenses. Judge Chuang also ordered Payne to forfeit $25,000, which constitutes the proceeds of Payne’s participation in the criminal conspiracy.
HARWOOD, MD
WJLA

Enterprise Golf Course reopens to give Prince George's residents more access to the game

MITCHELLVILLE, Md. (7News) — There is a new and improved golf course in Maryland and it’s not on the Eastern shore or in Montgomery County, it is here in Mitchellville. After being closed for months in Prince George’s County, the Enterprise Golf Course has reopened. The M-NCPPC, Department of Parks and Recreation has completed an extensive Bermuda grass and tee-leveling renovation.
MITCHELLVILLE, MD
