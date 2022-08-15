News Release — Executive Office of the Mayor; Office of the Deputy Mayor for Education; and District Department of Transportation. (WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that new Kids Ride Free SmarTrip cards for the 2022-2023 School Year will be available for pickup by students by the week of August 29, which marks the first week of DC Public Schools. New students will be given first priority at their schools to pick up new Kids Ride Free SmarTrip cards. School year 2021-2022 Kids Ride Free SmarTrip cards (purple cards) will remain valid through September 30, 2022. Students who have lost or misplaced their 2021-2022 card can request a replacement card from their School ID administrator. Replacement cards will also be distributed at District Department of Transportation (DDOT) headquarters (250 M Street SE) on Wednesdays through August 24 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Students will need to bring their student ID number.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 3 DAYS AGO