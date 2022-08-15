Read full article on original website
ohmymag.co.uk
Shark bites the face of 13-year-old boy who barely managed to survive
In order to maintain the family tradition, 13-year-old Fischer Hricko, an American teenager, recently went on holiday to Florida with his mother and father for the lobster season. But on Wednesday 29 July, while the family was out on the water in the heart of the Florida Keys to catch...
Fears grow for missing Florida mom, 36, who vanished after boarding bus on July 8 with her pet rabbit: Family say she acted strangely in run-up to disappearance and missed appointment to see her children
Concerns are growing for a Florida mother described by her family as behaving erratically before boarding a bus on July 8 with her pet rabbit and vanishing. Detectives said that efforts to track down Erica Johnson, 36, have been hampered by the fact that she does not have a bank account or vehicle, rarely uses a phone, and does not have any active social media accounts.
American newlywed killed on Fiji honeymoon so brutally beaten she had to be cremated: report
Christe Chen Dawson, the Tennessee newlywed allegedly beaten to death on her honeymoon at an exclusive resort in Fiji, has been cremated and returned to the United States, according to an attorney hired by her family. "The deceased was unable to be taken back to her home because of the...
Wife drowned after jumping into holiday home swimming pool to save millionaire husband who had fatal heart attack
A WIFE drowned trying to save her husband after he had a heart attack in the swimming pool of their holiday home, it was reported. Diana Shamash, 80, leapt into the water fully clothed to try to help her 82-year-old property tycoon husband David at the couple's holiday home in the south of France.
Moment hero bystanders save woman under attack from thug, 52, who ‘tried to drown her’ in public fountain
THIS is the shocking moment a man who tried to drown a woman in a public fountain was beaten senseless by rescuers. The 52-year-old man - now facing attempted murder charges - had been cooling off in the water with the woman on August 9. But when a passerby offered...
Family cremates woman who died on her honeymoon in Fiji because her body was badly damaged
WELLINGTON, New Zealand — The family of a Tennessee pharmacist who died on her honeymoon in Fiji decided to cremate her in the South Pacific nation rather than bring her home because her body was badly damaged, a lawyer representing the family said Thursday. Christe Chen, 36, died earlier...
travelnoire.com
Family Kicked Off Delta Flight, Threatened With Jail Time For Refusing To Give Up Toddler's Seat
A family was booted from a Delta flight after refusing to give up their 2-year-old son’s seat. According to The Wrap, the Schear family’s flight from Hawaii to Los Angeles was overbooked when an airline employee asked them to have their 2-year-old son sit on their lap for the flight instead of in the seat he was occupying in his car seat.
Shock new theory emerges in hunt for a man missing for two weeks on a picturesque tourist island after the disappearance of a small yellow boat
A shock new theory has emerged in the disappearance of a young man from one of Australia's most picturesque islands. Ben Chisholm, 22, went missing in rugged bushland on Magnetic Island off the coast of Townsville, Queensland on the morning of July 13. Intense searches across the island in the...
Nearly $2M Worth of Cocaine Washes Ashore on Florida Beach
A Good Samaritan alerted officers to the drugs, Border Patrol's Miami Sector Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar said.
Chilling clues leave family with ‘bad feeling’ after surveillance shows mom who vanished with ex & toddler on camp trip
A MISSING man's sister fears "he went off the deep end" when he disappeared with his ex-lover and their toddler three weeks ago. Nicholas Hansen supposedly took Jill Sidebotham and their two-year-old daughter Lydia on a camping trip on June 27, but the trio hasn't been seen since a trip to a Walmart in Mexico, Maine on July 2.
Original footage of vicious shark attack is so clear you can hear victim scream
Footage showing the terrifying moment a diver was attacked by a shark has been published on YouTube, and the victim can be heard screaming at the top of his lungs as the animal clamped down on his leg, filling the water with blood. The clip was captured in 2018 by...
Florida 6-year-old dies weeks after being found unconscious with head in toilet, couple arrested
A 6-year-old in Florida who was found by officials unconscious with their head in a toilet on July 5 has died. Larry Rhodes, 22 and Bianca Blaise, 25, were arrested on July 5 after officials responded to 911 calls at the Knights Inn in Kissimmee, Florida, reporting a drowning and someone's head that was in a toilet, according to FOX 35. Rhodes is the 6-year-old's father, officials said.
A toddler was playing with bubbles in the backyard. Then he spotted something unusual
A Georgia woman, who had been missing for four days, was reunited with her family after a toddler spotted her feet past his family’s fence line. CNN affiliate WGCL’s Zac Summers reports.
Ominous New Details Emerge of Night Fiji Honeymooner Died
Christie Chen, the Memphis pharmacist who was allegedly beaten to death during her luxury honeymoon in Fiji, had a drunken fight with her new husband the night she was killed, the Daily Mail reports. According to an anonymous source, Chen was heard arguing with Bradley Robert Dawson after he inappropriately danced with someone else before the couple left the resort party they were attending. The source told the Daily Mail that later that night guests in a neighboring bungalow heard more arguing followed by a scream and then silence from the private bungalow the couple booked. A butler found Chen’s body the next day stuffed between the toilet and a wall with lacerations to the sides of her head so deep she couldn’t be embalmed because the fluid would have leaked, said a lawyer for Chen’s family. Dawson, who tried to flee the resort island in a kayak, has been charged with her murder and maintains that her death was an accident.
Crocodile drags Indian man deep into water after killing him, viral video shows
A crocodile killed a man after he reportedly fell into a river in India’s western Gujarat state, after which the reptile could be seen pulling the man deep into the water with it in a viral video.The remains of the man, identified as Imran Diwan, were recovered after hours spent by officials searching across the river on Monday.The 30-year-old was pulled into the water of the Dhadar river at Sokhdaraghu village, near Padra area, which is around 15km away from Vadodara city, on Sunday afternoon, deputy conservator of forests Ravirajsinh Rathod said, according to Indian media reports.A video filmed by...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Urgent warning as 15 beachgoers left in extreme pain by tiny venomous fish
Beachgoers are being urged to be careful amid a string of reports of people getting stung by tiny fish with venomous spines. Weever fish spend most of their lives buried in the sand, but when disturbed, they shoot up their black dorsal fin in defence, injecting a painful venom into whichever unfortunate soul has stood on them.
Desperate mum REFUSES to leave Australian tropical island where her son has been missing for 15 days - as sister issues SOS and his bizarre behaviour before disappearance is revealed
A desperate Australian mum has refused to leave the tropical island her son went missing on more than two weeks ago after he was behaving erratically. Jackie Burgess is remaining with her daughter Shiralee Rosario on Magnetic Island, in the hope that her son, Ben Chisholm, 22, will be found, even as police scaled back their search.
A Tennessee man is accused of killing his wife while the newlywed couple vacationed in Fiji
A Tennessee pharmacist was found dead in a luxury Fijian resort, leading to her newlywed husband's arrest in connection to the alleged murder, officials said Wednesday. Bradley Dawson, 39, allegedly murdered Christe Chen, 38, at a Yasawa Island resort on July 9, Fiji’s Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions said in a statement.
My petty neighbour forced to me to take down the pirate ship swimming pool I built leaving my kids heartbroken
A DAD has told how he was forced to dismantle a pirate ship swimming pool he built for his kids after a petty neighbour complained to the authorities. John Konstantinidis, from Toronto, Canada, spent eight weeks carefully crafting the structure so his children would have somewhere to play during the coronavirus pandemic.
Watch: Woman stops mistaken eviction attempt through her Ring camera
Through her Ring doorbell camera, a woman in Florida interrupted police who mistakenly began an eviction attempt that was meant for her neighbor.
