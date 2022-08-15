ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Comments / 0

Related
ohmymag.co.uk

Shark bites the face of 13-year-old boy who barely managed to survive

In order to maintain the family tradition, 13-year-old Fischer Hricko, an American teenager, recently went on holiday to Florida with his mother and father for the lobster season. But on Wednesday 29 July, while the family was out on the water in the heart of the Florida Keys to catch...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Fears grow for missing Florida mom, 36, who vanished after boarding bus on July 8 with her pet rabbit: Family say she acted strangely in run-up to disappearance and missed appointment to see her children

Concerns are growing for a Florida mother described by her family as behaving erratically before boarding a bus on July 8 with her pet rabbit and vanishing. Detectives said that efforts to track down Erica Johnson, 36, have been hampered by the fact that she does not have a bank account or vehicle, rarely uses a phone, and does not have any active social media accounts.
CAPE CORAL, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Keys#Shark Attack#Bull Shark#Wildlife Conservation#Accident
Fox News

Florida 6-year-old dies weeks after being found unconscious with head in toilet, couple arrested

A 6-year-old in Florida who was found by officials unconscious with their head in a toilet on July 5 has died. Larry Rhodes, 22 and Bianca Blaise, 25, were arrested on July 5 after officials responded to 911 calls at the Knights Inn in Kissimmee, Florida, reporting a drowning and someone's head that was in a toilet, according to FOX 35. Rhodes is the 6-year-old's father, officials said.
KISSIMMEE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
TheDailyBeast

Ominous New Details Emerge of Night Fiji Honeymooner Died

Christie Chen, the Memphis pharmacist who was allegedly beaten to death during her luxury honeymoon in Fiji, had a drunken fight with her new husband the night she was killed, the Daily Mail reports. According to an anonymous source, Chen was heard arguing with Bradley Robert Dawson after he inappropriately danced with someone else before the couple left the resort party they were attending. The source told the Daily Mail that later that night guests in a neighboring bungalow heard more arguing followed by a scream and then silence from the private bungalow the couple booked. A butler found Chen’s body the next day stuffed between the toilet and a wall with lacerations to the sides of her head so deep she couldn’t be embalmed because the fluid would have leaked, said a lawyer for Chen’s family. Dawson, who tried to flee the resort island in a kayak, has been charged with her murder and maintains that her death was an accident.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Independent

Crocodile drags Indian man deep into water after killing him, viral video shows

A crocodile killed a man after he reportedly fell into a river in India’s western Gujarat state, after which the reptile could be seen pulling the man deep into the water with it in a viral video.The remains of the man, identified as Imran Diwan, were recovered after hours spent by officials searching across the river on Monday.The 30-year-old was pulled into the water of the Dhadar river at Sokhdaraghu village, near Padra area, which is around 15km away from Vadodara city, on Sunday afternoon, deputy conservator of forests Ravirajsinh Rathod said, according to Indian media reports.A video filmed by...
ACCIDENTS
buckinghamshirelive.com

Urgent warning as 15 beachgoers left in extreme pain by tiny venomous fish

Beachgoers are being urged to be careful amid a string of reports of people getting stung by tiny fish with venomous spines. Weever fish spend most of their lives buried in the sand, but when disturbed, they shoot up their black dorsal fin in defence, injecting a painful venom into whichever unfortunate soul has stood on them.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Desperate mum REFUSES to leave Australian tropical island where her son has been missing for 15 days - as sister issues SOS and his bizarre behaviour before disappearance is revealed

A desperate Australian mum has refused to leave the tropical island her son went missing on more than two weeks ago after he was behaving erratically. Jackie Burgess is remaining with her daughter Shiralee Rosario on Magnetic Island, in the hope that her son, Ben Chisholm, 22, will be found, even as police scaled back their search.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy