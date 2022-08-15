ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Amy Grant Postpones Fall Tour Dates After Bicycle Accident

Amy Grant is postponing more shows as she continues to heal from injuries sustained from a bike accident last month. Her management announced Friday (Aug. 12) that the majority of her fall schedule will be rescheduled. The new postponement affects tour dates that were scheduled for September and October. Grant...
KLAW 101 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lawton, Oklahoma. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

