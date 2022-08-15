ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Souderton, PA

Almac Group expanding Souderton facility

By Melina Druga
Pennsylvania Business Report
 4 days ago

Almac Group, an Irish-based contract development and manufacturing organization, recently announced plans to expand its North American headquarters in Souderton by 60 percent.

The company will invest $65 million to expand the location’s clinical supply operations by 100,000 square feet. Plans include the addition of just-in-time processing capabilities and cold and ultra-low storage.

“It’s a thrill to be here today to see first-hand what Almac has planned for their expansion, and I’m glad that DCED (Department of Community and Economic Development) and the (Tom) Wolf Administration could assist with these plans and invest in this project,” Acting Secretary of Economic and Community Development Neil Weaver said. “This project is bringing good paying jobs to the region and shows what Pennsylvania has to offer to companies, especially in the life sciences. This state, and this area, continues to be a worldwide leader in the biotech and life sciences industries.”

In July, Almac announced it was investing $93.5 million over the next three years in its Pennsylvania operations and facilities.

Forecasted company growth will create 355 Montgomery County-based jobs, Almac estimates.

Almac Group employs more than 6,500 workers at 18 facilities in Europe, the United States, and Asia. It provides an extensive range of integrated services to the global pharmaceutical and biotech sectors.

Pennsylvania Business Report, a publication of Macallan Communications, is your daily must-read source for news about the latest business and policy developments that serve as a catalyst for economic growth in the state of Pennsylvania. Our team of experienced journalists deliver topical articles on issues that shape the business climate and impact the wide array of industries and businesses operating in Pennsylvania today.

