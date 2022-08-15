ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Menominee, MI

Litigants’ file restraining order against the City of Menominee siting violation of city charter ordinance

By FrankiHab
thebaycities.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
thebaycities.com

Marijuana resolution stalls in the City of Menominee; council at odds

The resolution expressing the City of Menominee’s City Council’s desire to enact an ordinance amending the Marijuana Establishments Ordinance to authorize three marijuana retailer licenses appeared on the agenda for the second time at last evenings city council meeting. City Manager Brett Botbyl says, “what we have before us is the recommendation of our legal counsel to proceed. If we don’t do this, there is a chance that we could lose our legal defense fund. So that is part of the resolution.”
MENOMINEE, MI
doorcountydailynews.com

City's patience wearing thin on Granary project

Several Sturgeon Bay Council members shared concerns over delays In the Granary project on the City’s westside waterfront. Project Manager Nicole Matson gave a status update on the Tewels & Brandeis Grain Elevator before Tuesday night’s meeting. Worried that the project was not progressing as promised, council members Dan Williams, Spencer Gustafson, and Kirsten Reeths shared their concerns.
STURGEON BAY, WI
kaukaunacommunitynews.com

$25 million methane plant at Outagamie County landfill nearing completion

APPLETON — A $25 million methane recovery plant being built at the Outagamie County Landfill in Appleton is nearing completion. In a social media post Tuesday, the county said the $25 million investment that will collect harmful green house gasses, put more renewable energy on the grid and generate roughly $700,000 to $1.5 million for Outagamie County.
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
greenbaycrimereports.com

Daily Arrest Records - August 15, 2022

Brown County Arrest Records - Monday - August 15, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Wisconsin DOT holds public meetings on I-41 expansion

(WLUK) -- The Interstate-41 expansion project in Northeast Wisconsin continues. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is holding community meetings, Tuesday through Thursday, to update residents about the project. The billion dollar expansion is a 23-mile project that runs from Wisconsin Avenue in Grand Chute to Scheuring Road in De Pere.
DE PERE, WI
WLUC

Upper Michigan Today hits the UP State Fair

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... it’s day two of the U.P. State Fair. Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson hit the midway for a look at Tuesday’s setup. But first, elephant ears. The fair has 28 rides this year. Tia and Elizabeth try to find what’s...
ESCANABA, MI
wearegreenbay.com

Over one gram of fentanyl, $1.7K seized in Shawano County

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is in custody following deputies from Shawano County seizing over one gram of fentanyl on Tuesday. According to a Facebook Post, at around 2:20 p.m., Menominee Tribal Police was patrolling the area of Onanekwat Resort near a residence that was suspected of selling illegal drugs.
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Start of school year delayed due to construction in Oconto

OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oconto Unified School District has delayed the start of the 2022-23 school year by a few days due to ongoing construction. According to a Facebook Post, the construction is coming along nicely, but the district has experienced some issues with labor shortages and supply chains.
OCONTO, WI
Door County Pulse

YMCA CEO Heidi Erickson Resigns

Heidi Erickson, Door County YMCA CEO, has resigned her position with the organization effective September 16, 2022. Erickson will continue her dedication to the Y organization with the YMCA of the Fox Cities as the Branch Executive for the Fox West Y in Greenville, WI. “It was a difficult decision...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
gbnewsnetwork.com

City of Green Bay Announces Temporary Closure of Dousman Street

(GREEN BAY, WI 08-17-2022) – The Green Bay Public Works Department is announcing, on behalf of Canadian National Railway, the temporary closure of Dousman Street for railroad crossing repair between North Broadway and Washington Street. Traffic Impact. Dousman Street and Main Street between North Broadway and Washington Street, and...
GREEN BAY, WI
Door County Pulse

Wild Things: Fish Dismissed: Jury’s Still Out on Whether New Record Will Stand

Wisconsin pinook mark topped for second time in 10 days. The verdict is in: Wisconsin’s newest state-record salmon was a case so unusual it needed a lawyer present. Without objection, Minneapolis attorney Mark Sondreal found himself answering questions Monday night after the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) certified his 29.5-inch, 12.46-pound pinook salmon – a wild pink x Chinook cross – as a new state record.
WISCONSIN STATE
themanchestermirror.com

Rural Michigan fears airline route changes will be ‘disastrous’

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Some of Michigan’s small airports will lose nonstop service from Delta in September. New routes mean travelers may pay more, compete for seats and face overnight stays in Detroit or Minneapolis to make their connections.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

2022 UP State Fair begins

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. State Fair has returned to Escanaba. Monday evening was the opening of the fair. The week-long fair includes food vendors, rides, midway games and plenty of 4-H activities and animals. You can also find live, free entertainment every day on the midway. Grandstand entertainment...
ESCANABA, MI
WLUC

Bird scooters to leave Iron Mountain

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Bird scooters won’t be in Iron Mountain much longer. Iron Mountain’s city manager was notified by Bird Rides that the company is terminating its agreement at the end of this month. Bird Rides says it does not see an immediate path to building an enduring business in Iron Mountain.
IRON MOUNTAIN, MI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Crash on WIS 57 in Brown County has been cleared

FRIDAY 8/12/2022 – 5:22 p.m. ROCKLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that closed down all lanes of traffic on WIS 57 in Brown County. Officials say that the crash has been cleared and all lanes have now been reopened. The incident took...
BROWN COUNTY, WI

