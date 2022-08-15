Litigants’ file restraining order against the City of Menominee siting violation of city charter ordinance

Read full article on original website
thebaycities.com
Marijuana resolution stalls in the City of Menominee; council at odds
The resolution expressing the City of Menominee’s City Council’s desire to enact an ordinance amending the Marijuana Establishments Ordinance to authorize three marijuana retailer licenses appeared on the agenda for the second time at last evenings city council meeting. City Manager Brett Botbyl says, “what we have before us is the recommendation of our legal counsel to proceed. If we don’t do this, there is a chance that we could lose our legal defense fund. So that is part of the resolution.”
doorcountydailynews.com
City's patience wearing thin on Granary project
Several Sturgeon Bay Council members shared concerns over delays In the Granary project on the City’s westside waterfront. Project Manager Nicole Matson gave a status update on the Tewels & Brandeis Grain Elevator before Tuesday night’s meeting. Worried that the project was not progressing as promised, council members Dan Williams, Spencer Gustafson, and Kirsten Reeths shared their concerns.
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
$25 million methane plant at Outagamie County landfill nearing completion
APPLETON — A $25 million methane recovery plant being built at the Outagamie County Landfill in Appleton is nearing completion. In a social media post Tuesday, the county said the $25 million investment that will collect harmful green house gasses, put more renewable energy on the grid and generate roughly $700,000 to $1.5 million for Outagamie County.
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - August 15, 2022
Brown County Arrest Records - Monday - August 15, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
Fox11online.com
Wisconsin DOT holds public meetings on I-41 expansion
(WLUK) -- The Interstate-41 expansion project in Northeast Wisconsin continues. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is holding community meetings, Tuesday through Thursday, to update residents about the project. The billion dollar expansion is a 23-mile project that runs from Wisconsin Avenue in Grand Chute to Scheuring Road in De Pere.
WBAY Green Bay
Two near-misses with a squad car result in drug arrest in Shawano County
MENOMINEE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Menominee Tribal Police say a driver nearly hit an officer’s squad car twice Tuesday afternoon, ultimately leading deputies in neighboring Shawano County to fentanyl and a lot of cash. At about 2:20 P.M., a tribal officer was passing a suspected drug house and a...
WLUC
Upper Michigan Today hits the UP State Fair
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... it’s day two of the U.P. State Fair. Tia Trudgeon and Elizabeth Peterson hit the midway for a look at Tuesday’s setup. But first, elephant ears. The fair has 28 rides this year. Tia and Elizabeth try to find what’s...
wearegreenbay.com
Over one gram of fentanyl, $1.7K seized in Shawano County
SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is in custody following deputies from Shawano County seizing over one gram of fentanyl on Tuesday. According to a Facebook Post, at around 2:20 p.m., Menominee Tribal Police was patrolling the area of Onanekwat Resort near a residence that was suspected of selling illegal drugs.
wearegreenbay.com
Start of school year delayed due to construction in Oconto
OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oconto Unified School District has delayed the start of the 2022-23 school year by a few days due to ongoing construction. According to a Facebook Post, the construction is coming along nicely, but the district has experienced some issues with labor shortages and supply chains.
Door County Pulse
YMCA CEO Heidi Erickson Resigns
Heidi Erickson, Door County YMCA CEO, has resigned her position with the organization effective September 16, 2022. Erickson will continue her dedication to the Y organization with the YMCA of the Fox Cities as the Branch Executive for the Fox West Y in Greenville, WI. “It was a difficult decision...
gbnewsnetwork.com
City of Green Bay Announces Temporary Closure of Dousman Street
(GREEN BAY, WI 08-17-2022) – The Green Bay Public Works Department is announcing, on behalf of Canadian National Railway, the temporary closure of Dousman Street for railroad crossing repair between North Broadway and Washington Street. Traffic Impact. Dousman Street and Main Street between North Broadway and Washington Street, and...
Door County Pulse
Wild Things: Fish Dismissed: Jury’s Still Out on Whether New Record Will Stand
Wisconsin pinook mark topped for second time in 10 days. The verdict is in: Wisconsin’s newest state-record salmon was a case so unusual it needed a lawyer present. Without objection, Minneapolis attorney Mark Sondreal found himself answering questions Monday night after the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) certified his 29.5-inch, 12.46-pound pinook salmon – a wild pink x Chinook cross – as a new state record.
themanchestermirror.com
Rural Michigan fears airline route changes will be ‘disastrous’
Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Some of Michigan’s small airports will lose nonstop service from Delta in September. New routes mean travelers may pay more, compete for seats and face overnight stays in Detroit or Minneapolis to make their connections.
U.P. man found guilty of poaching multiple 8-point deer ordered to pay $18K in restitution
An Upper Peninsula suspect was recently found guilty of poaching three eight-point bucks and ordered to pay $18,000 in restitution, officials said. Conservation officers with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources recently testified at a jury trial related to the 2020 case, according to a news release from the DNR.
wearegreenbay.com
‘Community Speed Watch’: Green Bay police teaming with trained volunteers to report speed violations
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department will be gathering data to address speeding concerns in the City of Green Bay through the use of trained volunteers. The GBPD is partnering with Green Bay Neighborhood Associations to use trained volunteers to observe and report speed violations.
wtaq.com
Fincantieri Marinette Marine to Receive Additional $39 Million from U.S. Navy
MARINETTE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The U.S. Navy is awarding a $39 million contract modification to Fincantieri Marinette Marine. FMM received the award in 2020 to build a warship, the initial Constellation-class Frigate, and options for nine additional ships as well as various design and training services. The contract modification...
WLUC
2022 UP State Fair begins
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. State Fair has returned to Escanaba. Monday evening was the opening of the fair. The week-long fair includes food vendors, rides, midway games and plenty of 4-H activities and animals. You can also find live, free entertainment every day on the midway. Grandstand entertainment...
Packerland Drive homicide victim identified
The victim of a homicide that was discovered on August 2 has been identified as 65-year-old Patrick L. Ernst.
WLUC
Bird scooters to leave Iron Mountain
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Bird scooters won’t be in Iron Mountain much longer. Iron Mountain’s city manager was notified by Bird Rides that the company is terminating its agreement at the end of this month. Bird Rides says it does not see an immediate path to building an enduring business in Iron Mountain.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Crash on WIS 57 in Brown County has been cleared
FRIDAY 8/12/2022 – 5:22 p.m. ROCKLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that closed down all lanes of traffic on WIS 57 in Brown County. Officials say that the crash has been cleared and all lanes have now been reopened. The incident took...
