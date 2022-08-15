Read full article on original website
Related
dallasexpress.com
Dallas Man to be Executed on Wednesday Despite Appeals
A Dallas man set to be executed on Wednesday for the murder of Dallas-area realtor Sarah Walker, 40, inside a McKinney model home in 2006 is again asking to be spared. Kosoul Chanthakoummane, 41, has already successfully halted his execution twice, citing questionable forensic practices that helped send him to death row.
News Channel 25
Man robs several banks in Northeast Texas in a month
DALLAS — A Dallas man was arrested and charged for several bank robberies throughout Northeast Texas, officials said. The Department of Justice reported 53-year-old Mark Robert Disch was charged with two counts of bank robbery and arrested on July 21 after allegedly robbing five banks in the Northern and Eastern districts of Texas. Officials named Disch robbed banks in Lewisville, Arlington, DeSoto, Sulphur Springs and University Park.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
School Accountability Scores Released Monday In Texas; See Your School's Score
North Texas schools received their annual report cards from the state on Monday. Students at Back Elementary in Garland got their report card hand-delivered Monday by the state's education commissioner. Back received a solid A grade after coming in barely a C a few years ago. "It is amazing what...
What A Magnificent Home – Who Owns The Biggest House In Texas?
Everything is BIG in TEXAS, heck we know that already, the question is when you live in the Lone Star State where everything is big, who owns the biggest residential house in Texas? The answer is, we don't know who owns this one now, but we know who used to own it, and when you read it, it will make a lot of sense.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
inforney.com
Answers to 6 of the most common HOA questions in Texas
Do you understand how Homeowners Associations work in Texas?. Before you move into a new community it's important to understand how your HOA operates within that community. We caught up with Check Out DFW Expert Judge M Bugbee, who serves as the co chair of the Frisco Chamber of Commerce HOA committee to learn how HOAs function and the major things homeowners should know about them.
Utah-based soda shop introduces Texas to “Dirty Soda”
What is a "Dirty Soda"? According to the founder of Swig, Nicole Tanner, it's a creation of your own!
dallasexpress.com
Texas Woman Returns Home After Year in Hospital
A North Texas mother of three has been released from the hospital after battling COVID-related issues for over a year. Jazmin Kirkland spent 370 days in medical institutions undergoing a series of treatments to combat the illness she contracted while on a family vacation in August 2021. When Jazmin Kirkland...
KXII.com
30-foot prehistoric marine lizard uncovered in Fannin County
LEONARD, Texas (KXII) - Stephen Kruse said he stumbled upon the find of a lifetime in May when he decided to take a shortcut back to his vehicle after a long day hunting along the North Sulphur River. “That was the best decision I ever made because about one hundred...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mycurlyadventures.com
Where to Stay Near Dallas TX This Weekend: A Review of Wildflower Yurts
There’s nothing quite like spending time in nature and enjoying all the creature comforts of home – the essence of glamping. If you’re looking for where to stay near Dallas TX for your next quiet getaway this weekend, look no further than Wildflower Yurts! It’s far enough away that you can truly escape and decompress without the extended hours of driving. Located in the small town of Emory, and with plenty to do nearby in Canton, Sulphur Springs, and Tyler, this Airbnb offers a comfortable glamping experience nestled among the trees. Enjoy peaceful and private amenities, fun activities, and maybe spot llamas during your stay at Wildflower Yurts this weekend!
Texoma Gospel Music Association Annual Gathering at The Roc
The Texoma Gospel Music Association is holding its annual Gathering at The Roc in Sulphur Springs on October 7th and 8th, 2022. We are very excited to have this 2 day event in our beautiful town and are hoping for a great turn out of locals to enjoy the music of some great award winning and charting artists from several states.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Frisco, TX
Texas hosts many savory restaurants amidst a vibrant cultural scene. The best restaurants in Frisco, Texas combine passion and soul to deliver a meal you can enjoy with the ones you love. Here are some local favorites that you should visit, from home cooking to steakhouses and everything in between.
Tickets for PGA Frisco’s first-ever major championship are on sale
North Texas golf fanatics rejoice! The PGA has announced tickets for the first-ever major championship at PGA Frisco are on sale now.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2 Dallas steakhouses ranked among report’s top 10 in Lone Star State
There's nothing more Texan than loading up the family and heading out to your favorite steakhouse to get a slab of meat tossed on your plate with some delicious sides.
2 North Texas cities ranked amongst the top cities in South for remote work
Working from home may not be as robust as it was during the heat of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it is still here to stay.
Click2Houston.com
OSHA launches investigation into Fiesta Mart after 2 butchers suffer from amputation injuries
HOUSTON – The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration has launched an investigation into Fiesta Mart LLC after two butchers suffered from amputation injuries due to unguarded machinery, according to a release. The Houston-based supermarket operator has a history of violations and worker injuries that...
Oaklea Mansion an East Texas Treasure
Morning at Oaklea Mansion Bed and BreakfastTiffany Tillema /4T Studios. Nestled in the Piney Woods of East Texas is a Mansion that will capture your attention and imagination. Oakley Mansion is a Bed and Breakfast that is a must-see in your travels. It is located on South Main Street in Winnsboro. Winnsboro is a unique town known for its strong community and connection to arts, music, and history. Oaklea brings all of that together in a stately neoclassical home with amazingly manicured grounds and wonderfully decorated rooms that will take you back in time. The house still sits on its original pier and beam foundation set on brick piers. It has an exciting history: two balconies, four covered porches, and 56 windows.
KXII.com
Plans for old Denison Kroger store announced
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -An anticipated decision was made at Denison City Council Monday night. The old Kroger which has been vacant since 2019 will be the new home of an Ace Hardware and a convenience store. Tony Kaai, President of the Denison Development Alliance said this has been ten years...
KLTV
Edgewood police release details on Friday murder, chase
EDGEWOOD, Texas (KLTV) - Edgewood police say Friday’s shooting and chase has resulted in a warrant for murder for a Forney man and the death of a Wills Point woman. Braylon Diamente Hicks of Forney is charged with murder. He was transported to a Dallas hospital for treatment after a shooting incident, highway chase and self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Edgewood police.
inforney.com
Two juveniles arrested in connection with Forney-area shooting, deadly conduct incidents
FORNEY, Texas — Two juveniles have been arrested in connection with two Forney-area shooting and deadly conduct incidents reported earlier today, according to Kaufman County Precinct 2 Constable Jason Johnson. Earlier this afternoon, the Kaufman County Precinct 2 Constable's Office responded to a 911 call in reference to shots...
Dozen Individuals Jailed On Felony Warrants
At least a dozen individuals were jailed felony warrants over the last week, including a woman reported to have been in possession of heroin when she showed up in court. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Alvin Jordan and Corrections Officer Courtney Steward took Jazmyn Nikolia Smallwood into custody at 4:18 p.m. Aug. 11, 2022, in the District Courtroom on a warrant for bond revocation on an unauthorized use of a vehicle charge.
Comments / 0