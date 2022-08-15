Read full article on original website
Microsoft confirms what we always suspected about the PS4
Microsoft has finally revealed the enormous sales gap between Xbox One and PS4 consoles. While you may have had an inkling that the PS4 outsold the Xbox One, Microsoft had always kept quiet on its console’s sales figures. Now, though, the company has finally revealed the disparity, and it isn’t pretty.
Office users are really going to hate this annoying new Microsoft 365 intrusion
Microsoft Office users have reported seeing a raft of sneaky adverts for Microsoft 365 appearing in their work. Several users contacted BleepingComputer (opens in new tab) with shots of a new pop-up advertising Microsoft 365 Family subscriptions within Microsoft Word documents. The "Limited Time Offer" promotes three months of Microsoft...
Box vs iDrive: Which is best?
Struggling to make the decision between Box and its key rivals? Compare it with cloud backup and storage solution iDrive here. Previously, large organizations have relied on large, in-house servers (opens in new tab) to store masses of data, which are costly to acquire and can be complex to maintain. Individuals have had to invest with similar precaution when it comes to buying a computer, ensuring that there’s sufficient on-board storage, before turning to external drives like USB sticks.
Canva vs Fotor: which free photo editor is best for you?
Free software can be a little bit of a minefield. Generally, you have to sacrifice some features and privacy privileges in order to benefit from the low price point. Luckily, when it comes to the best free photo editors, there are plenty of good choices – perhaps even too many to choose between.
Windows 11 makes now the perfect time to buy a new laptop at Currys
Fed up with your laptop? Maybe it’s getting a bit long in the tooth, and starting to run more slowly? Perhaps the cooling vents are caked with dust? Maybe the screen has seen better days? And if so, there’s a good chance you might have been thinking of getting a new machine for a while now.
Google Chrome update squashes bug used to attack users
Google has patched a high-severity vulnerability for the desktop version of its Chrome browser. The flaw, tracked as CVE-2022-2856, is being actively exploited in the wild, the company says, which is why it’s paramount that users patch their endpoints (opens in new tab) immediately. As is common, Google doesn’t...
Microsoft OneDrive update should stop your private files falling into the wrong hands
Getting more complete control over your files should soon be a lot easier for Microsoft OneDrive users thanks to a new update. The company has announced plans to introduce granular controls for request files, links and Anyone Links to its cloud storage platform. This should mean that sharing files with...
One of the most premium Microsoft Teams features is getting a welcome price cut
Microsoft has announced that revised Teams Rooms subscriptions will be available from September 1, 2022, with prices set to drop significantly. Teams Rooms is a specific membership for business customers using specific hardware with native support for the video conferencing software, including soundbars, displays, and webcams. Users currently need to...
Google Cloud is closing IoT Core, leaving user devices stranded
Google has warned its IoT Core service is shutting down, giving users one year to find an alternative service. In a move that the company hopes will provide its customers with a better experience, Google is passing the buck to other third-party companies. “Since launching IoT Core, it has become...
Samsung Q80B vs Samsung QN85B: which mid-range QLED 4K TV is best?
If you're looking at the best Samsung TVs available in 2022, the question of the Samsung Q80B vs the Samsung QN85B will probably come up if you're looking for something with premium picture quality but still mid-range pricing. Samsung’s 2022 range of TVs are almost all 4K, but after that...
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 review
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a do-everything device that presents few compromises. It is good for photography, multi-tasking your work and watching Netflix, however the high price might put off some buyers. Two-minute review. Is it possible that we've reached the age of refinement in the foldable phone...
The cloud computing market may finally be set to cool off
Wider economic pessimism may finally be impacting the cloud computing market after revenue growth at all the major cloud providers slowed down in Q2 2022. Amazon Web Services (AWS) posted sales of $19.7 billion for its second quarter, up 33% year-over-year, but with a 37% growth rate that was lower than the previous quarter.
Vivo and iQoo begin Android 13 Preview Program: Here's how to register for the beta testing
Vivo has begun accepting applications for the open beta testing of its Funtouch OS 13. The company announced that users will be able to try out the latest version of its mobile operating system from August 23. In a recent tweet, Vivo and its sub-brand iQoo have both confirmed that...
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 could be about to get a serious rival from Oppo
Samsung is leading the way with foldable phones right now, with the brand new Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 setting the standard for other phone makers to follow – and the next in line to launch a foldable handset or two could well be Oppo.
Corsair Voyager a1600 review
While it might be a bit expensive, Corsair’s very first laptop is a solid proposition; good performance, robust build quality, and a truly excellent keyboard all serve to make this a great choice of gaming laptop. The 16:10 screen and large trackpad make it great for productivity too, even if it could use a few more ports.
Amazon Kindle update is removing a key feature for loads of users
If you cast your mind back to May of this year, it was announced that older Amazon Kindle ereaders will be losing a key feature in the future; we’re sorry to say that this ‘future’ date has finally come to pass. This key feature is the ability...
The new Apple iPhone 14 will come early this year according to the best leaker
This year's Apple iPhone 14 will hit earlier than last year, according to Mark Gurman, the most accurate Apple information leaker on the planet, and picked up by friends at The Verge (opens in new tab). While the iPhone 13 made a late-September appearance, the new Apple iPhone 14 will show up just after the U.S. Labor Day holiday at a September 7th event. The phone will go on sale a week from the following Friday, on September 16th.
Epson reveals why your printer doesn't want to print any more
Some Epson printers have been displaying a mysterious “service required” warning message, leaving users scratching their heads. But the company has now come out with an explanation. As reported by The Register, the error message is a result of the ink sponges built into the printer, which absorb...
PSA: iPhone users still can't use the newest Samsung Galaxy smartwatch
If you have been interested in buying the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 yet own an iPhone, we've got some bad news for you – the new smartwatch from Samsung, and its Watch 5 Pro sibling, aren't compatible with iOS. This isn't just speculation, as Samsung has confirmed as much...
Free Chinese VPN exposed millions of users' data
A free VPN service aimed at Chinese users has been found guilty of exposing over 5.7 billion data entries. An investigation by Cybernews (opens in new tab) revealed Airplane Accelerates apps - whose Chinese version counts over 3,000 reviews on the App Store only - leaked a staggering amount of users' personal information, including user IDs, IP addresses, domain names and timestamps.
