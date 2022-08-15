ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chicago.gov

Notice and agenda for the August 18 Police Board meeting

The next regular meeting of the Police Board is scheduled for Thursday, August 18, 2022, at 7:30pm. To protect the public’s health in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting will take place remotely. There will not be an in-person meeting. The public will have access to the meeting via audio conference. To attend the meeting via audio conference, dial 312-626-6799 and enter the meeting ID 872 2357 9823 (only the meeting ID is needed; if prompted for a participant ID or passcode, press #).
CHICAGO, IL
chicago.gov

Air and Water Show Accessibility Planning

Chicago Air and Water Show — Plan Your Visit & Accessibility. There are no public seating areas provided or overseen by staff at the event. People are welcome to sit or stand on the sand or grass areas in the park. Please keep all entry, exit and restroom ramps in the park clear.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy