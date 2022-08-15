The next regular meeting of the Police Board is scheduled for Thursday, August 18, 2022, at 7:30pm. To protect the public’s health in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting will take place remotely. There will not be an in-person meeting. The public will have access to the meeting via audio conference. To attend the meeting via audio conference, dial 312-626-6799 and enter the meeting ID 872 2357 9823 (only the meeting ID is needed; if prompted for a participant ID or passcode, press #).

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO