Is Millie Bobby Brown Going to University? Find Out the ‘Stranger Things’ Stars’ Plans

Life and Style Weekly
 4 days ago

Back to school! Is Millie Bobby Brown taking a break from acting in order to pursue a college degree? Here’s everything we know about her plans to further her education by attending university.

Is Millie Bobby Brown Going to College?

Millie revealed that she has decided to enroll as an online student at Purdue University during an interview with Allure , published on August 10. While the college is located in West Lafayette, Indiana, she will be able to pursue her degree from anywhere through virtual classes.

Millie Bobby Brown and Boyfriend Jake Bongiovi’s Relationship Timeline: From ‘BFFs’ to Serious Romance

What Will Millie Bobby Brown Be Studying in College?

The Stranger Things actress will be part of the university's human services program. According to the program’s website , the program will have "you learn about the system and how to help young people."

The website goes on to explain that the program is "designed to provide students with basic knowledge in human development and family studies, skills for working with people in service agencies, and program evaluation skills."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vtwxd_0hHpSFGv00

What Does Millie Bobby Do For Work Outside of Acting?

While she’s best known for her role as Eleven on the hit Netflix show, Millie has also acted in films including Enola Holmes, Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Godzilla vs. Kong.

In addition to acting, the Spain native has also pursued a career in the beauty industry. She spoke about her skincare line, Florence by Mills, during the Allure interview.

'Stranger Things' Star Millie Bobby Brown's Dating History Includes Jake Bongiovi, Jacob Sartorius and More

"I don’t know anything about beauty and skincare," she admitted to the outlet. “That’s why I created this. I’m going to take you on this journey with me, so we can learn more about botanicals, serums, fruit and vegetable extracts, enzymes. Things that are so important for your skin, but we don’t know about because we’re young. Everything’s antiaging, everything is depuffing. We don’t know what that means.”

The Enola Holmes 2 actress added, "I need to know more. And I know our generation needs to know more."

Another one of Millie’s career ventures has been as a Goodwill Ambassador for UNICEF. Through the role, she focuses on menstrual health and education for young women.

"Of course, people can look at it as pressure or scary, but I think that’s the most exciting part of my job," she said. "People are all looking at me, 'What are you going to say, Millie?' I’m going to say, 'Young girls deserve an education. Young people everywhere deserve equal rights. [You] deserve to love the people that you want to love. Be the people that you want to be and achieve the dreams that you want to achieve.' That’s my message."

Life and Style Weekly

