Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
813 Day Celebrations Are Under WayAloha MelaniTampa, FL
Fun to be found off the beaten path - part II.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Will Isiah Pacheco Be RB2?Chiefs Focus News And More.Tampa, FL
Related
businessobserverfl.com
Online home-selling platform launches in Florida
Realtors have some new competition in Florida. The real estate tech company Redfin has expanded its iBuying program RedfinNow into the state, initially focusing on the Tampa and Orlando metro areas. The program, now in 34 markets across 16 states, allows homeowners to sell their house directly to the company...
WMNF
With full legalization looming, Florida cannabis business booms
John Lynch, CEO of Kush.com, a digital business-to-business marketplace for the cannabis industry, joined WaveMakers on August 16. His company hosted the first-ever Kushcon earlier in the month, bringing together business owners from every sector of the cannabis industry. Kush.com is moving its headquarters from Seattle to Tampa, largely due...
businessobserverfl.com
Tampa health tech company named to Inc. 5000 list
Tampa-based Gale Healthcare Solutions has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing U.S. companies, coming in at No. 931 in the rankings. Led by serial entrepreneur Tony Braswell, who in June was named Ernst & Young LLP’s Florida Entrepreneur of the Year, Gale Healthcare Solutions has developed a mobile app aimed at ending the nationwide nursing shortage. Qualified users can find and accept open shifts at health care facilities in just seconds, allowing nursing professionals to earn extra income while helping medical facilities provide better patient care.
businessobserverfl.com
Denver commercial real estate firm expands to Sarasota
After announcing a luxury condo development in March, Denver-based ERES Cos. decided to make its mark in Sarasota a little more permanent. The full-service commercial real estate firm announced the opening of its new downtown Sarasota office Tuesday, Aug. 16. The new office is located in the Sarasota City Center building at 1819 Main St., Suite 1000. It will house ERES Capital, the company’s private equity investment and development division.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox13news.com
Developers look to Seminole, Tampa Heights for multi-family housing
TAMPA, Fla. - Big changes could be on the way for two of Tampa's most historic neighborhoods. In the grips of a housing shortage, developers are eying areas of Seminole Heights and Tampa Heights as prime locations for multi-family housing. "We definitely have some investors, some developers that are coming...
businessobserverfl.com
Coke Florida promotes leaders for Southwest Florida market
Coca-Cola Beverages Florida, undertaking some big expansion projects in the region, recently announced some leadership changes, including naming new territory directors and territory general managers. Known as Coke Florida, the Tampa-based company operates a 47-county footprint across the state through a territory-operating model. This operating model includes 18 territories that...
businessobserverfl.com
California restaurant chain debuts in state with Clearwater location
Epic Wings, a San Diego-based chicken wing restaurant concept that was founded in 1982 and now has 30 franchises nationwide, is set to open its first restaurant in Florida. Located in the Tri-City Shopping Center in Clearwater, the eatery is owned and operated by franchisee T.J. Leaf, a former NBA player who grew up in San Diego and, according to a news release, has fond memories of the original Epic Wings restaurant, formerly known as Wings-N-Things.
Truck carrying cell phones worth $11.5 million stolen in South Florida
A semi-truck containing 54,000 cells phones valued at $11.5 million dollars was stolen while en route to South Florida on Sunday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
995qyk.com
Alligator Attack On Tampa Bay Firefighter Captured On Video
This is just crazy! An alligator attack on a Tampa Bay firefighter was captured on drone video!. Juan Carlos LaVerde, a United States Air Force veteran and firefighter/paramedic for Oldsmar Fire Rescue, was preparing for an athletic event by swimming in Lake Thonotosassa. A drone pilot, Matt Ross, was there to record La Verde for the event’s promotional video. While swimming close to the shore, a 12 foot alligator came upon LaVerde and bit him on the head and chest! The gator attack was captured by the drone.
businessobserverfl.com
Kansas City wealth investment giant chooses Naples for next expansion
Mariner Wealth Advisors has expanded to Southwest Florida, adding a Naples office to complement its long-standing Sarasota office and several other Florida locations. In addition, longtime wealth and financial planning adviser Jason Baum was named senior adviser of the office, according to a statement. Kansas City-based Mariner Wealth, which entered the Sarasota market in July 2021 when it acquired Allegiant Private Advisors, has other Florida offices in Orlando, West Palm, Coral Gables/Miami and Miramar Beach. The new Naples office is at 4851 Tamiami Trail N., Suite 200.
restaurantclicks.com
Tampa Pizza Restaurants You Have to Try
Good pizza is like the ultimate love language for us, so we decided to put together the best pizza guide for all of our fellow speakers in Tampa. There are so many pizza places in Tampa Bay area that it can feel like a total gamble when you’re trying to choose just the right one.
813area.com
Best Cuban Food in Tampa | Restaurants, Cafes, and More
Few American cities do Cuban food, as well as Tampa, does. With historic roots intertwined tightly with Cuban tradition and culture, Tampa is the city to be in if you've got a strong affinity for the tastes of Cuba. When it comes to the best, this handful of Cuban restaurants in Tampa will do you solid if you're looking for some of the best Cuban food in Tampa. For more Tampa restaurants, 813area has all the best places to eat in Tampa.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
suncoastnews.com
Pasco approves proposal for restaurant at Anclote River Park
DADE CITY — Anclote River Park in Holiday may soon be a venue for more than just sunning on the beach, bird watching and boat launching. A themed restaurant could be in the future for the 31-acre waterfront park, as could paddle board and wave runner rentals and boat tours. The Pasco County Commission this past week accepted the sole bid submitted in response to a request for proposals.
Planned 180-home development in Brandon causes pushback from neighbors
The project will receive a rezoning public hearing at 6 p.m. on September 19 at the Robert W. Saunders, Sr. Public Library in Tampa.
destinationtampabay.com
Domestic Migration to the Sunshine State and Its Effects on Tampa Bay
Florida has been the number one relocation destination for many Americans for the past few years. Besides being a popular tourist destination, many are packing up and heading to the Sunshine State in droves. This is especially true for the Tampa Bay area, one of the hottest housing markets in Florida.
stpetersburgfoodies.com
Best Italian Restaurants in St. Petersburg FL 2022
I moved to St. Petersburg a little over 13 years ago, and it seems like we’ve had an average of two Italian restaurants open each year since then, if not more. Lately, it seems like two every few months. There’s definitely no shortage of Italian eateries to choose from here. We’re always interested in checking out the newest places, and you’ll find some of them in this round-up. We also give respect to those establishments that have been knocking out great food day in and day out for years and stay on top of their game even with all of the new arrivals.
businessobserverfl.com
20-year legal executive joins Empath Health
A 20-year executive recently joined Empath Health to oversee the legal, compliance, public policy and legislative affairs teams. Christy Hendricks is the new general counsel and chief mission legal officer for the nonprofit hospice organization. The Clearwater-based entity, which is also the parent of Suncoast Hospice and Tidewell Hospice, has over 22,000 people enrolled in its full-life care services throughout Florida, including locations in Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch, Bradenton, Venice and Fort Myers.
stpetecatalyst.com
Tampa adtech firm lands six-figure investment
Tampa-based Nickelytics, the advertising tech firm initially known as The Nickel Ride, a ride-share company, has received a six-figure investment from venture capital group BDev Ventures. A member of Tampa Bay Wave, Nickelytics leverages out-of-home advertisements through vehicles including autonomous delivery robots, e-scooters and electric vehicle charging networks to help...
fox13news.com
Clearwater asks residents if aerial gondolas should be considered to reduce traffic
CLEARWATER BEACH, Fla. - "Hey Tampa Bay! Want a fast and fun way to get to Clearwater Beach?" It’s the question posed in a colorful video from people looking to bring more mass transit to the Tampa Bay Region. "We want people to tell us what they think about...
neighborhoodnewsonline.net
Is The Grove On Target With New Grocery Store?
The mystery about what grocery store might be coming to The Grove at Wesley Chapel has brewed for more than a year, since it was first teased on social media, but the answer finally may be close to being unveiled. According to records filed with Pasco County, potential unnamed developers...
Comments / 0