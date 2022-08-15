Cardalonia Debuts Metaverse Map Demo, Prepares For Exchange Listing As 70% Of Lonia Token Presale Allocation Gets Filled

In recent times, the world has witnessed an untold technological revolution that has reshaped how we do things. This technological revolution brought about the birth of Distributed Ledger Technology, the technology that gave birth to blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Since the beginning of time, the medium of exchange has evolved from the barter trade through the use of traditional barter instruments such as copper down to what we now know as paper money or fiat currency. With the constant evolution of man and his medium of exchange, it is only fair that fiat currencies take their leave to give space for blockchain and its offering (cryptocurrencies) in a bid to disrupt how payments can be made for goods and services. In the light of the above, the Manilla ecosystem has provided a platform that allows its users to perform their daily transactions using cryptocurrencies as a medium of exchange.

