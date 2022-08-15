Cardalonia Debuts Metaverse Map Demo, Prepares For Exchange Listing As 70% Of Lonia Token Presale Allocation Gets Filled

Read full article on original website
Cardano Reaches Bullish Milestone In Positive Sentiments — Where Is ADA Price Headed Next?
Cardano’s sentiments are steadily building up. In the absence of perturbing events, the Cardano community appears to be the most optimistic of the bunch. The Crypto Winter dealt a blow to ADA’s outlook in the past months, but the bullishness is growing again. As a testament to the community’s positivism, ADA’s weighted sentiments have reached a 4-month peak.
Bitcoin And Ether Making A Major Bullish Turnaround, Trader Tells What To Expect
With Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) leading the crypto markets out of the ditch, many analysts have expressed their opinions and concerns about the direction of the markets from here. In particular, a renowned yet anonymous crypto trader and educationist with a decade of experience have disclosed his thoughts regarding BTC and ETH.
Coinbase Will Freeze ETH Deposits And Withdrawals Temporarily During Ethereum’s Merge — And Here’s Why
Major U.S. crypto exchange Coinbase has announced it will briefly disable ETH and ERC-20 withdrawals and deposits when the Ethereum blockchain moves to proof-of-stake (PoS) from proof-of-work (PoW). A Precautionary Step. Ethereum’s Merge is one of the most anticipated events in crypto right now. Developers have formalized a timeline...
Key Market Pundit Believes Shiba Inu Price Party Only Getting Started After Whooping Weekly Gains
According to the founder of Gokhshtein Media and CEO of PAC Protocol, David Gokhshtein, meme-cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) is on track to erupt higher in the near term. The price of SHIB is up an incredible 32.4% over the past seven days as the broader cryptocurrency market struggles for momentum.
New Crypto and Blockchain Gaming Projects To Observe – Axie Infinity and MetaCryp
Over the past few years, numerous industries have increased their interest in blockchain technology. All who have heard of this technology have seen firsthand how successful and distinctive it is, and as a result, many industries have decided to research it. What precisely about blockchain technology is so unique, though?
Possible Exit Strategies from the Bear Market: Revolutux, BNB, and Cosmos
Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have been on a rollercoaster ride this year, with prices fluctuating wildly. Amidst this crypto crash, one altcoin that has been attracting attention is Revolutux. With its innovative features and strong development team, Revolutux is one altcoin worth keeping an eye on in the coming months.
Crypto Market Remains Threat to Global Industries As Users Are Expected To Hit 1 Billion by 2030
The cryptocurrency industry is growing rapidly, and there seem to be no signs of a halt, especially with the introduction of Web3 and recent innovation in DeFi. As digital asset adoption increases and use cases surge, traditional finance appears threatened by this rapid expansion; and rightly so – a recent research has revealed that the number of crypto users is expected to grow to over 1 billion in the next 8 years.
bitcastle Announces Launch Of Its Mobile Apps
Bitcastle will go live with mobile apps and cryptocurrency exchange on August 17. Up until now, the platform has been in beta. As for mobile apps, they will be available on iOS and Android, so users can access them from anywhere. bitcastle: What is it all about?. With bitcastle, you...
Manilla Finance: Bringing Blockchain Technology to Your Fingertips
In recent times, the world has witnessed an untold technological revolution that has reshaped how we do things. This technological revolution brought about the birth of Distributed Ledger Technology, the technology that gave birth to blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Since the beginning of time, the medium of exchange has evolved from the barter trade through the use of traditional barter instruments such as copper down to what we now know as paper money or fiat currency. With the constant evolution of man and his medium of exchange, it is only fair that fiat currencies take their leave to give space for blockchain and its offering (cryptocurrencies) in a bid to disrupt how payments can be made for goods and services. In the light of the above, the Manilla ecosystem has provided a platform that allows its users to perform their daily transactions using cryptocurrencies as a medium of exchange.
Google Is Putting Big Money Into Crypto Companies And Startups
Alphabet Inc., one of the world’s largest conglomerate companies, appears to be investing more in blockchain than the crypto community realizes. Retail and institutional adoption of digital assets have surged in recent times, and understandably so. The crypto gospel has spread, and entities have brought to public light more use cases of blockchain.
Shock Flippening: Ethereum Finally Overtakes Bitcoin — Just Not The Way You Think
As Ethereum’s much-anticipated upgrade — known as the Merge — draws nearer, the cryptocurrency’s trading activity is booming. The second-largest cryptocurrency has overtaken industry leader bitcoin in the options market for the first time in crypto history. Observers see this as the latest sign that ethereum...
