Baton Rouge Police Arrest 16-Year-Old – Seize a Dozen Guns, Heroin, and Meth
According to reports, a teenager was arrested by Baton Rouge police officers after receiving a tip about someone selling drugs at a gas station along College Drive. Officers reportedly ended up seizing a dozen guns and a plethora of drugs following the arrest. Reports say that officers initially received a...
Lafayette Police: Female Sent to Hospital With Multiple Gunshot Wounds
An overnight shooting sends a female to the hospital and Lafayette Police are working a lead to catch the alleged shooter. According to a press release, Lafayette Police responded to the 800 block of Martin Luther King Drive around 1:30 Thursday morning to find the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Fortunately, her injuries are non-life-threatening and was treated at a local hospital for her injuries.
Car Drives Through Family Dollar Store in Baton Rouge
A car drove through a Family Dollar in Baton Rouge on Thursday morning (August 18). A spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department says that authorities responded to the 2300 block of Plank Road in response to a report of a business alarm around 4:00 am. While police aren't saying...
Detectives Searching for Answers Following Fatal Hit and Run Crash in Breaux Bridge
A 42-year-old woman is dead from what Breaux Bridge Police say appears to be a hit and run crash. Breaux Bridge Assistant Police Chief Terry Latiolais says detectives have located the suspect vehicle, which was believed to be a new model Lincoln Navigator. He says several vehicle parts were found near the scene and the body and that the vehicle was suspected to have damage to the right side and to be now without the right side mirror.
Roof Blows Off New Iberia Business
(New Iberia) KLFY is reporting a roof has blown off a business in downtown New Iberia. As severe storms rolled through Acadiana, the roof was torn off at approximately 4:30 p.m. Thursday. According to KLFY, the business is located at the 100 block of Main Street in New Iberia. The...
UPDATE – At Least One Person Injured after Reports of Shots Fired at Cajun Field
Reports say that shots were fired at Cajun Field on Tuesday afternoon. According to the latest developments, at least one person has been injured. Witnesses say that there is a police presence near the soccer and track complex at Cajun field as reports of shots fired have come in. The Lafayette Police department says that University Police are handling the investigation.
Lafayette Police Officer Hit and Dragged by Vehicle in Downtown Area
A Lafayette Police officer was struck by a vehicle in the early hours of Sunday morning. At around 1:20 am, officers attempted to stop a vehicle operating recklessly in the 400 block of Jefferson Street. The driver of the vehicle was attempting to evade officers by speeding away then fled into a roadblock.
Picking Up Kids From School Blocking Traffic—People Aren’t Happy
Does Lafayette have a problem with extremely long lines of cars waiting to pick up kids from schools in Lafayette Parish? The majority of motorists in Lafayette believe we do. The lines of cars waiting at schools all around Lafayette have gotten dangerously long, many blocking major roadways for blocks upon blocks and for hours at a time. Many motorists who are affected by this are asking why.
Family of Injured Officer Asking for Prayers as Latest Update on His Condition Provided via GoFundMe Page
The officer who sustained significant injuries after being run over and dragged by a vehicle this past weekend has been identified. Officer Brian Rozas has been with the Lafayette Police Department for the last two years and has spent much of his career in law enforcement, serving the public through different agencies and municipalities.
Baton Rouge Police Officers Escort Fallen Colleague’s Children to School
This story will get you in the feels. Monday, August 15th was not the first day of school for two Ascension Parish students, but it was memorable. Officer Matthew Gerald was a member of the Baton Rouge Police Department and on July 17, 2016, he was killed in the line of duty. He and his wife Dechia had a toddler at the time. And after Matthew died, Dechia would find out she was pregnant.
GoFundMe Set Up for Lafayette Police Officer Who Was Seriously Injured After Being Dragged by Vehicle
A GoFundMe has been set up for a Lafayette Police Officer who was seriously injured after being dragged nearly 100 feet during a recent traffic stop. According to Lafayette Police Department, 24-year-old Jaylin Chavis of Lake Charles, LA was arrested and booked on charges of attempted first-degree murder, reckless operation of a vehicle, resisting an officer with force/violence, and OWI (first offense).
Reckless Driver Arrested After Running Over, Dragging Police Officer in Downtown Lafayette
A Lafayette Police Officer is recovering after being run over and dragged by a reckless driver in Downtown Lafayette. A press release from the Lafayette Police Department says that the suspect responsible for this early morning incident has been identified as 24-year-old Jaylin Chavis of Lake Charles, LA. Mr. Chavis...
Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory Sits Down With KPEL Following Release From Rehab (EXCLUSIVE)
Josh Guillory was back on the job Monday following a 21-day rehab stint for alcoholism and untreated PTSD. In the first "Lafayette Live" interview since his release from rehab, the Lafayette Mayor-President joined Acadiana's Morning News and took questions from Bernadette Lee, Brandon Comeaux, and the KPEL listeners. Guillory took questions on staying in his role as mayor-president while seeking help, on his "side hustles," and on whether he will run for re-election.
Flooring Store to Move Into Former Burlington in Lafayette, Spending $6.6 Million to Renovate
In today's episode of "As the Businesses Turn," we have news of a flooring store planning to move into the former Burlington on Ambassador Caffery Parkway in Lafayette. The Daily Advertiser reported that Floor & Decor, a flooring retailer based out of Atlanta, is planning to spend around $6.6 million to renovate the building located at 3300 Ambassador Caffery.
First Louisiana University to Allow Pets in Dorms Has Dogs, Cats
How different would your college experience have been had you been able to have your pet live with you in the dorm?. I am guessing that, with the responsibility that comes with a pet, either students would be partying just a little less or animals would be slightly neglected. Nicholls...
EAT LAFAYETTE: Deano’s is a Local Tradition With a Taste for Everyone
It's the motto that Deano's in Lafayette has become known for as the award-winning restaurant is a local favorite across Acadiana. From pizzas that feature Cajun, Italian, Asian, and Greek ingredients, Deano's is not afraid to try new combinations that other pizza restaurants won't touch. Our next stop on the...
How to Watch and Listen to Saints/Packers Game in Lafayette
The New Orleans Saints and Green Bay Packers will square off in a preseason game tonight in Wisconsin. Both teams come into the game 0-1 in the preseason. The Saints fell 17-13 to the Texans in Houston for their preseason opener last week while the Packers lost 28-21 to the 49ers on the road.
Baton Rouge Elementary School Shuts Down Due to ‘Several COVID-19 Cases’
Wedgewood Elementary in Baton Rouge closed Friday (08/12/22) due to what administrators describe as "several COVID cases." The school year has gotten off to a rough start for Wedgewood Elementary in Baton Rouge. According to WBRZ.com, the school shut down today, less than a week after the start of the...
Love Fest Lafayette 2022 Coming to Moncus Park
Love Fest will be a free community-based festival to be held at Moncus Park in Lafayette on Saturday, October 1, 2022. Love Fest will be unique, for the entire family and focus on the good things that make living in Acadiana very special. Love Fest will take place at Moncus...
Paid Parking at Moncus Park Begins Tuesday, August 16th
We knew it was coming for a while now and it's almost here -- having to pay to park at Moncus Park in Lafayette. The paid parking model will begin on Tuesday, August 16 to support the Park's ongoing operations and maintenance. General admission to the Park will remain free...
