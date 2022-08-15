A 42-year-old woman is dead from what Breaux Bridge Police say appears to be a hit and run crash. Breaux Bridge Assistant Police Chief Terry Latiolais says detectives have located the suspect vehicle, which was believed to be a new model Lincoln Navigator. He says several vehicle parts were found near the scene and the body and that the vehicle was suspected to have damage to the right side and to be now without the right side mirror.

BREAUX BRIDGE, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO