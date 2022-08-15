ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Comments / 0

Related
KPEL 96.5

Lafayette Police: Female Sent to Hospital With Multiple Gunshot Wounds

An overnight shooting sends a female to the hospital and Lafayette Police are working a lead to catch the alleged shooter. According to a press release, Lafayette Police responded to the 800 block of Martin Luther King Drive around 1:30 Thursday morning to find the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Fortunately, her injuries are non-life-threatening and was treated at a local hospital for her injuries.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Car Drives Through Family Dollar Store in Baton Rouge

A car drove through a Family Dollar in Baton Rouge on Thursday morning (August 18). A spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department says that authorities responded to the 2300 block of Plank Road in response to a report of a business alarm around 4:00 am. While police aren't saying...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Detectives Searching for Answers Following Fatal Hit and Run Crash in Breaux Bridge

A 42-year-old woman is dead from what Breaux Bridge Police say appears to be a hit and run crash. Breaux Bridge Assistant Police Chief Terry Latiolais says detectives have located the suspect vehicle, which was believed to be a new model Lincoln Navigator. He says several vehicle parts were found near the scene and the body and that the vehicle was suspected to have damage to the right side and to be now without the right side mirror.
BREAUX BRIDGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lafayette, LA
Crime & Safety
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Lake Charles, LA
Lake Charles, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Lafayette, LA
KPEL 96.5

Roof Blows Off New Iberia Business

(New Iberia) KLFY is reporting a roof has blown off a business in downtown New Iberia. As severe storms rolled through Acadiana, the roof was torn off at approximately 4:30 p.m. Thursday. According to KLFY, the business is located at the 100 block of Main Street in New Iberia. The...
NEW IBERIA, LA
KPEL 96.5

UPDATE – At Least One Person Injured after Reports of Shots Fired at Cajun Field

Reports say that shots were fired at Cajun Field on Tuesday afternoon. According to the latest developments, at least one person has been injured. Witnesses say that there is a police presence near the soccer and track complex at Cajun field as reports of shots fired have come in. The Lafayette Police department says that University Police are handling the investigation.
KPEL 96.5

Picking Up Kids From School Blocking Traffic—People Aren’t Happy

Does Lafayette have a problem with extremely long lines of cars waiting to pick up kids from schools in Lafayette Parish? The majority of motorists in Lafayette believe we do. The lines of cars waiting at schools all around Lafayette have gotten dangerously long, many blocking major roadways for blocks upon blocks and for hours at a time. Many motorists who are affected by this are asking why.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Lafayette Police
KPEL 96.5

Baton Rouge Police Officers Escort Fallen Colleague’s Children to School

This story will get you in the feels. Monday, August 15th was not the first day of school for two Ascension Parish students, but it was memorable. Officer Matthew Gerald was a member of the Baton Rouge Police Department and on July 17, 2016, he was killed in the line of duty. He and his wife Dechia had a toddler at the time. And after Matthew died, Dechia would find out she was pregnant.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPEL 96.5

GoFundMe Set Up for Lafayette Police Officer Who Was Seriously Injured After Being Dragged by Vehicle

A GoFundMe has been set up for a Lafayette Police Officer who was seriously injured after being dragged nearly 100 feet during a recent traffic stop. According to Lafayette Police Department, 24-year-old Jaylin Chavis of Lake Charles, LA was arrested and booked on charges of attempted first-degree murder, reckless operation of a vehicle, resisting an officer with force/violence, and OWI (first offense).
LAFAYETTE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
KPEL 96.5

Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory Sits Down With KPEL Following Release From Rehab (EXCLUSIVE)

Josh Guillory was back on the job Monday following a 21-day rehab stint for alcoholism and untreated PTSD. In the first "Lafayette Live" interview since his release from rehab, the Lafayette Mayor-President joined Acadiana's Morning News and took questions from Bernadette Lee, Brandon Comeaux, and the KPEL listeners. Guillory took questions on staying in his role as mayor-president while seeking help, on his "side hustles," and on whether he will run for re-election.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Flooring Store to Move Into Former Burlington in Lafayette, Spending $6.6 Million to Renovate

In today's episode of "As the Businesses Turn," we have news of a flooring store planning to move into the former Burlington on Ambassador Caffery Parkway in Lafayette. The Daily Advertiser reported that Floor & Decor, a flooring retailer based out of Atlanta, is planning to spend around $6.6 million to renovate the building located at 3300 Ambassador Caffery.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Love Fest Lafayette 2022 Coming to Moncus Park

Love Fest will be a free community-based festival to be held at Moncus Park in Lafayette on Saturday, October 1, 2022. Love Fest will be unique, for the entire family and focus on the good things that make living in Acadiana very special. Love Fest will take place at Moncus...
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPEL 96.5

KPEL 96.5

Lafayette, LA
18K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

96.5 KPEL has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy