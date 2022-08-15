Tony Iommi explains why Geezer Butler didn’t join him and Ozzy at Commonwealth Games closing ceremony

On September 26, 2021, while onstage with Judas Priest, Faulkner came incredibly close to dying. Miraculously, he’s here to tell the tale – and what a tale it is... For Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner, September 26, 2021, started out like any other gig day. The band was scheduled to play support to Metallica on the fourth and final night of the Louder Than Life Festival in Louisville, Kentucky. Faulkner was a little tired, but after two and a half weeks on tour, that was hardly unusual.

