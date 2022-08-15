Tony Iommi explains why Geezer Butler didn’t join him and Ozzy at Commonwealth Games closing ceremony

Read full article on original website
Related
Guitar World Magazine
Mark Hoppus weighs in on Tom Delonge's rumored Blink-182 return: “I keep writing music, and I’m open to whatever the next phase of Blink is”
The bassist had only just dispelled rumors of a reunion and is now talking about reconnecting with DeLonge as speculation around a return for the classic lineup gains momentum. Mark Hoppus has once again discussed Tom DeLonge’s rumored return to Blink-182, with the bass guitar hero refusing to rule out the possibility that Blink’s founding guitarist may reunite with his former bandmates in the future.
Guitar World Magazine
Eric Clapton drops previously unreleased cover of Albert King's Born Under a Bad Sign
Originally recorded during his 1994 From the Cradle sessions , the release comes ahead of Slowhand's forthcoming box set, The Complete Reprise Studio Albums Vol. 1. Eric Clapton has dropped a previously unreleased cover of Albert King’s Born Under a Bad Sign ahead of the release of his forthcoming remaster vinyl box set.
Guitar World Magazine
Steve Miller says T-Bone Walker taught him how to play guitar behind his head when he was nine years old
The Rock and Roll Hall Of Famer recalls early encounters with Les Paul, Chuck Berry and T-Bone Walker. Rock journeyman Steve Miller has been discussing his early years as a player, revealing an enviable musical education from guitar A-listers, including Les Paul and T-Bone Walker. Speaking to our friends over...
Guitar World Magazine
What would Master of Puppets sound like if it was written by Slipknot? This TikTok user has the answer
Behold, the 1986 thrash metal classic but with highly distorted drop-tuned guitars and chaotic double-kick drumming. Metallica’s Master of Puppets has received a spike in interest lately after its feature in the finale of the latest season of Stranger Things. And sure, in our timeline, it was written by James Hetfield, Kirk Hammett, Cliff Burton and Lars Ulrich, but what if the creative spark never occurred during those 1985 songwriting sessions?
RELATED PEOPLE
Guitar World Magazine
Gene Simmons says Kiss will “continue in ways even I haven't thought of” following conclusion of their End of the Road world tour
The legendary hard rock bassist says he has no problem with four 20 year olds donning the makeup of the Starchild, Demon, the Spaceman and Catman and taking to the stage after they hang up their boots. Gene Simmons has suggested Kiss could continue as an entity even after he,...
Guitar World Magazine
Behemoth summon the darkness on face-ripping new single, Thy Becoming Eternal
The Polish extreme metal stalwarts' new album, Opvs Contra Natvram, is out September 16, and it promises to be an über-dark manifesto for rebellion. Polish extreme metal institution Behemoth have shared the latest single from their forthcoming album, Opvs Contra Natvram. Accompanied by a video animated by award-winning VFX artist Ruben Fro, Thy Becoming Eternal is latter-day Behemoth at their best.
Guitar World Magazine
Todd Rundgren recruits Steve Vai, Rick Nielsen, Rivers Cuomo and more for star-studded new album, Space Force
Todd Rundgren has announced his new album, the follow-up to 2017’s White Knight, will be entitled Space Force and draw upon a series of collaborations with other musicians. Among the names involved are several guitar heroes, including Steve Vai, Cheap Trick’s Rick Nielsen and former David Bowie/King Crimson guitarist Adrian Belew.
Guitar World Magazine
Megadeth’s Kiko Loureiro names the best bass players he’s ever played with
The shredder draws from a long list of collaborators new and old and reveals the six low-end legends who he considers to be the best bassists he's collaborated with. When Kiko Loureiro isn’t melting faces while shredding alongside his Megadeth bandmates, he can often be found with a camera in his hand, documenting and vlogging the trials and tribulations of being one of today’s foremost metal guitar players.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Guitar World Magazine
Electro-Harmonix and J. Mascis team up for limited edition signature Ram’s Head Big Muff Pi – available exclusively via Reverb
“That’s my sound,” says the Dinosaur Jr. guitarist/frontman. “The Muff is always on”. When you think J. Mascis and the warm, organic, textured electric guitar tones of Dinosaur Jr., there’s inevitably one effects pedal that springs to mind – the Big Muff. Sure, Mascis has...
Guitar World Magazine
Dave Weiner: “For a long time I had no desire to pick up a guitar. The guitar has always been my coping mechanism and now it seemed silly”
The much-loved guitar educator and Steve Vai’s touring guitarist on confronting grief, and knowing when to seek help and mental health support when you need it most. This article is part of Guitar World's series of interviews and features with artists addressing and raising awareness around themes of mental health (opens in new tab)(opens in new tab), particularly as they relate to musicians.
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Dave Grohl, Tenacious D, Beck, Greg Kurstin and John C. Reilly cover Seals and Crofts’ Summer Breeze
The group jammed the soft-rock classic at Judd Apatow's recent benefit concert at LA's Largo club in aid of Victims First. Beck recruited Dave Grohl, Greg Kurstin, Jack Black and Kyle Gass of Tenacious D and actor John C. Reilly during his set at filmmaker Judd Apatow’s Victims First LA benefit show for a performance of Seals and Crofts’ 1972 hit Summer Breeze.
Guitar World Magazine
Richie Faulkner: “Getting the guitar back in my hands was what I needed to do to get back on track – to give me the strength to keep going”
On September 26, 2021, while onstage with Judas Priest, Faulkner came incredibly close to dying. Miraculously, he’s here to tell the tale – and what a tale it is... For Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner, September 26, 2021, started out like any other gig day. The band was scheduled to play support to Metallica on the fourth and final night of the Louder Than Life Festival in Louisville, Kentucky. Faulkner was a little tired, but after two and a half weeks on tour, that was hardly unusual.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Guitar World Magazine
Holly Montgomery: “Playing John Paul Jones’s basslines and singing Robert Plant’s lyrics is no joke”
Raised in Louisville, Kentucky, Holly Montgomery first picked up the bass guitar at the age of 14 and later moved to Los Angeles, where she blossomed as a songwriter and versatile hired gun, playing bass for country band The Mustangs, the folk singer Dan Bern and rapper Ice Cube. “Music...
Guitar World Magazine
How to watch the all-star Taylor Hawkins tribute concert at Wembley Stadium
Streaming and broadcast details of the September 3 tribute show – which will feature members of AC/DC, Rush, Queen, Metallica and Led Zeppelin – have been announced. In June, the Foo Fighters announced two star-studded, blockbuster concerts celebrating the life of their former drummer, Taylor Hawkins, who died suddenly in March at the age of 50.
Guitar World Magazine
Watch Sarah Lipstate show off her insane pedal and guitar collection – complete with a wild Gizmotron-equipped Ed O’Brien Stratocaster
The Iggy Pop collaborator and solo artist is custodian of a veritable trove of awesome gear, including a custom BilT Relevator, a Chinese EDS-1275 knock-off, and so many pedals... Session star and prolific solo artist Sarah Lipstate has teamed up with EarthQuaker Devices for a new 40-minute YouTube video that...
Guitar World Magazine
Rage Against the Machine perform Fistful of Steel for the first time since 1997 as New York residency raises $1 million for charity
The funds were generated from charity pricing tickets, and will be distributed between a handful of non-profit organizations. Last week, Rage Against the Machine concluded the North American leg of their Public Service Announcement reunion tour with a five-day New York residency, during which the band performed deep cut Fistful of Steel for the first time since 1997.
Guitar World Magazine
Charlie Parr: “If I get to touch the strings and play a little lick and make some sounds, everything else is gravy”
It’s before soundcheck in a cool (in both senses) cellar at Bristol’s Exchange venue and prolific blues stalwart Charlie Parr is part way through a UK tour, his first since the pandemic. We immediately get to talking about tour exhaustion and finding the time to play guitar, something...
Guitar World Magazine
Learn the blues-rock, acoustic fingerstyle and slide guitar approaches of the legendary Rory Gallagher
This month we are taking a look at the various styles of Irish guitar legend Rory Gallagher. Rory successfully fused together blues and rock guitar vocabulary with home-grown folk and Celtic influences, and his albums have sold over 30 million copies worldwide. The various key ingredients of Rory’s influences can be clearly heard, but they are beautifully blended together with his own nuances.
Guitar World Magazine
New Found Glory guitarist Chad Gilbert diagnosed with tumor in his spine
Gilbert suffered intense back pain during the band's latest US tour and flew home early for an MRI scan, when the tumor was revealed. Chad Gilbert – guitarist of Florida pop-punk stalwarts New Found Glory – has been diagnosed with a tumor in his spine. The news comes...
Comments / 0