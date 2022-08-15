Read full article on original website
nwi.life
Crown Point Mayor Pete Land Announces New Chief of Staff
Crown Point Mayor Pete Land announced his new appointment for chief of staff during the Wednesday, Aug. 17, Board of Public Works and Safety meeting. Planning Administrator Anthony Schlueter will be the new chief of staff for the city of Crown Point following the departure of current Chief of Staff Greg Falkowski.
Inside Indiana Business
Riverfront district approved for St. John
The St. John Town Council has given the green light to create a new riverfront district. Our partners at The Times of Northwest Indiana report the move will allow the Lake County town to obtain additional liquor licenses. Councilor Mike Aurelio says the town is currently out of liquor licenses,...
buildingindiana.com
Two-County Merger Creates The Salvation Army NWI
The Salvation Army announced the merging of operations in Northwest Indiana that will link services in Lake and Porter Counties. The Salvation Army Northwest Indiana Area Command will continue to serve residents of both counties through existing facilities in East Chicago, Gary, Munster, and Valparaiso while pooling talent and resources. Headquarters for The Salvation Army’s Northwest Indiana Area Command will be based in its Munster facility.
Body discovered near shore of northwest Indiana park, authorities say
A body was pulled from Lake Michigan after someone discovered it near the shore of a northwest Indiana park, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
nwi.life
American Rescue Plan helps Lake Station take on the COVID-19 pandemic
Working through the challenges stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic has not been an easy task for anyone. However, the City of Lake Station was able and still continues to do so, tackling these obstacles with fewer complications thanks to the financial help received courtesy of the American Rescue Plan (ARP).
WNDU
Redevelopment commission set to buy farmland by New Carlisle
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s hoped that a huge land purchase will pay economic development dividends for St. Joe County in the near future. The county redevelopment commission is poised to buy 70-acres of farmland east of New Carlisle. The purchase price comes at $2.4 million dollars....
Body of missing East Chicago boater found, 2nd boater remains missing
The Lake County, Indiana coroner said the body of one of two missing East Chicago boaters has been found and identified.
valpo.life
CyberKnife System at St. Catherine Hospital upgrades to more advanced version, cancer patients continue to have latest treatment technology close to home
Known for high quality cancer care, the hospitals of Community Healthcare System have provided patients with some of the newest and most advanced non-surgical treatment options available in the country. To continue to provide the latest treatment technology in a setting that is convenient and close to home, the CyberKnife® system at St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago is undergoing a major upgrade. The CyberKnife S7® version combines speed and precision to plan and deliver treatments faster than before and provide care for a wider range of patients.
valpo.life
Two LaPorte County students are first recipients of Franciscan Health Michigan City Medical Staff Memorial Scholarship
Two recent high school graduates are the first recipients of the Franciscan Health Michigan City Medical Staff Memorial Scholarship for students interested in pursuing healthcare careers. Zayda Messer, a LaPorte High School graduate attending Indiana University in Bloomington, and Emma Heffron, a La Lumiere graduate attending St. Mary’s College in...
hometownnewsnow.com
Alcohol Related Wood Pile Collision
(La Porte County, IN) - La Porte County Police say a man had too much to drink when he drove into a wood pile. Ethan Mikowski, 22, of Michigan City, is charged with operating while intoxicated. La Porte County Police said Mikowski was northbound Friday night in the 4600 block...
hometownnewsnow.com
House Fire in La Porte
(La Porte, IN) - Firefighters responded to a smoky haze in La Porte’s downtown area this morning from a house fire in the 600 block of East Maple Avenue. Ron Ayres said he woke up to his power out upstairs. Then after going outside to smoke a cigarette, a passerby stopped and told him his house was on fire.
valpo.life
Centier Bank Promotes Chuck Dayton to Vice President of the Bank
Michael E. Schrage, President and CEO of Centier Bank, is pleased to announce the promotion of Chuck Dayton to the role of Vice President, Mortgage Loan Officer. Dayton joined Centier in 2001 working as a branch associate before following his passion for lending in the bank’s mortgage department. He works primarily in the Portage, Valparaiso, and Hobart communities where he enjoys volunteering for local organizations such as The Dunes Learning Center, Hobart Family YMCA, Humane Society of NWI, Food Bank of NWI, and JDRF.
spotonillinois.com
Illinois Kankakee County Sheriff: "This warrant has been quashed by the courts. We are no longer looking for this individual. #WarrantWednesday"..."
Kankakee County Sheriff tweeted the following: "This warrant has been quashed by the courts. We are no longer looking for this individual. #WarrantWednesday"Read on Twitter Here are other recent tweets from Kankakee County Sheriff: "Congrats to the 3 most recently hired deputies who graduated... Posted in:. Places:. Tags:. 23:07. 23:07.
hometownnewsnow.com
OWI on Railroad Tracks
(Porter County, IN) - A woman is charged with Operating While Intoxicated after driving on railroad tracks. According to Porter County Police, the woman told investigators she was driving home after having a few glasses of wine Friday at a Michigan City restaurant when three of her tires became flat.
hoosieragtoday.com
4-H Supreme Drive Winners Selected at the Indiana State Fair
The supreme champions were selected Sunday night at the 2022 Indiana State Fair 4-H Supreme Drive – and for one young lady from the small town of Argos, Indiana, it was a wonderful ending for her ten years in 4-H. “It was an incredible and really indescribable feeling. It...
valpo.life
NorthShore Health Centers celebrates longtime employees: Maysha Carlson and Bea Mitchell
NorthShore Health Centers started as a small clinic in Portage High School over 20 years ago and has grown into a pillar of healthcare in the Region with over 20 locations serving thousands of people every day, regardless of the patient’s ability to pay. That level of growth was...
United Airlines hiring hundreds of new employees as airlines struggle with delays, cancelations
Chicago-based United Airlines is looking to hire hundreds of new employees as part of a plan to decrease delays and cancelations.
valpo.life
Crown Point Police Announce Fall 2022 Citizens Police Academy
The Crown Point Police Department is pleased to announce the return of its Citizens Police Academy. Applications for the academy opened today, Monday, Aug. 15. This is the sixth year the police department has held the academy, which receives dozens of interested applicants annually. This year, the academy will be...
valpo.life
Bartholomew Funeral Home Supports Community’s Shifting Needs
Death is a topic that many people, understandably, don’t spend much time discussing. Many shy away from the subject, not wanting to talk about what will happen after they or their loved ones die. It’s too frightening, too sad, too uncomfortable. It is natural to want to ignore death and push it from our minds for as long as we possibly can, but the reality is that one day we will all die, and one of the best ways to help our families and friends through the grieving process is to have conversations about what will happen to us after we die, especially when it comes to arrangements.
valpo.life
Thomas KIA of Highland provides insight on the rise of Electric Vehicles
Electric vehicles are slowly but surely beginning to take over the automotive industry due to the significantly reduced carbon footprint. Gavin Gescheidler, a car salesperson at Thomas KIA of Highland, was able to provide some insight and answer some frequently asked questions about this new world of automobiles. “I know...
