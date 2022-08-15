Read full article on original website
Department of Education Cancels Nearly $4 Billion in Student LoansTechnology Journal
Illinois guaranteed income program is giving $6,000 to some residents in this cityBeth TorresEvanston, IL
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Popular discount grocery store set to host re-grand opening in Illinois next monthKristen WaltersCalumet Park, IL
University of Chicago and Northwestern Among Elite Schools Facing Antitrust Litigation Over Admissions CollusionNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Jerry Reinsdorf-backed firm buys lot near United Center
A firm backed by Chicago Bulls and White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf is setting its sights on the Near West Side. An LLC with ties to Michigan Avenue Real Estate Group’s leaders bought a vacant parcel for $5.5 million at the southeast corner of West Warren Boulevard and North Paulina Street, a person with knowledge of the deal said.
Chicago suburbs face obstacles in redeveloping malls
Efforts by two Chicago suburbs to redevelop dilapidated shopping centers are confronting fiscal and municipal obstacles ranging from an owner’s delays to local qualms about meeting an affordable housing threshold. In Northbrook, officials granted a second extension to Brookfield Properties, the owner of Northbrook Court, to revise its redevelopment...
TradeLane buys 13 industrial properties around Chicago
A local industrial investor bought 13 Chicago-area buildings in its largest acquisition of the kind. Oak Brook-based TradeLane Properties bought 13 industrial buildings totaling 825,000 square feet from Oxford Properties for an undisclosed price, the Chicago Business Journal reported. All are fully occupied: One is in Waukegan, one in Carol Stream, one in Lake Bluff, two in East Dundee, three in Batavia and five in Buffalo Grove.
Lakefront Winnetka mansion to be demolished
The buyers who shelled out $12.75 million for a century-old lakefront mansion in Winnetka plan to tear it down and build a new home. The seven-bedroom home at 645 Sheridan Road, built around 1902, needs repairs and renovations, according to the buyer’s agent, @properties agent Milena Birov, Crain’s reported. “It’s not really livable unless you did a lot of renovation throughout,” she told the outlet.
Chicago players welcome new tack in development push
Two years after Chicago announced an ambitious plan to draw construction to the overlooked South and West sides, developers are welcoming a new push that aims to peel back bureaucratic obstacles from the application process. The city is soliciting architect and developer qualifications to redevelop city-owned properties in Woodlawn and...
Woodlawn apartment building will be 70% affordable
A team of developers planning a 58-unit apartment building in Woodlawn near the Obama Presidential Center will market 70 percent of the units as affordable housing. The Michaels Organization and DL3 Realty said 41 of the units in Park Station Lofts will be set aside for households earning between 30 and 60 percent of the area’s median income, the Chicago Business Journal reported. The remaining 17 will be offered at market rate and all will range from one-bedroom units to three-bedrooms.
Naperville medical center sells for $15M
A fully leased suburban medical building that got a full renovation two years ago has sold for $15 million. The physician group that owned the 19,000-square-foot medical building at 1243 Rickert Drive in Naperville sold the property to Montecito Medical Real Estate, the Chicago Business Journal reported. Leases for tenants Suburban Gastroenterology and Midwest Endoscopy Center expire in 2030.
Shipping container homes proposed for South Side
Chicago may get its first multiple-home development made from shipping containers. Darryl Burton and Anthony Casbini have proposed building Vincennes Village on the South Side in Greater Grand Crossing, Crain’s reported. The first of two phases would include a dozen houses and potentially add eight more in a second phase.
