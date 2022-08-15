A team of developers planning a 58-unit apartment building in Woodlawn near the Obama Presidential Center will market 70 percent of the units as affordable housing. The Michaels Organization and DL3 Realty said 41 of the units in Park Station Lofts will be set aside for households earning between 30 and 60 percent of the area’s median income, the Chicago Business Journal reported. The remaining 17 will be offered at market rate and all will range from one-bedroom units to three-bedrooms.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO