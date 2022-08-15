ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titans DL coach: Teair Tart needs to be more consistent

By Mike Moraitis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Tennessee Titans defensive lineman Teair Tart entered the 2021 campaign as the starter at nose tackle, but he’s going to have stiff competition for that role in 2022.

That’s because 2021 undrafted free agent signing and fellow defensive lineman Naquan Jones emerged as a factor for Tennessee in his rookie season, which led to a timeshare at the position.

Jones began seeing regular snaps from Week 4 on, and he got a handful of starts thanks to Tart missing time with an injury.

If Tart wants to see as many snaps as possible in 2022, he’s needs to be more consistent, as defensive line coach Terrell Williams said on Monday before practice.

“That’s [Tart’s] biggest issue, is just being consistent,” Williams said. “If he can be consistent and play the way that we want him to play, then he’ll play for us. If he doesn’t, then he’s in the same situation anybody would be in. If they don’t play to our standards, they won’t play.”

As far as specifics are concerned, Williams pointed to Tart’s pad level, hands, and running to the football.

“The pad level, hands, running to the ball,” Williams said. “We consider that a fundamental here. Running to the football is part of our DNA. You’ve got to be able to do all of those and string good plays together. It’s not about tackles for that position, it’s about being disruptive and sometimes being disruptive means that two guys are blocking you. So, that’s where he is right now.”

