Coming into the offseason off a close loss in the Super Bowl, the Cincinnati Bengals were a team that needed to get better, and they did. The Bengals showed major issues last year that put the sustainability of their newfound success into question, namely the poor offensive line play and inconsistent secondary. Another issue they face is one of the toughest schedules in the league, and the incredible talent they must compete against at the top of the AFC (a conference that somehow managed to get tougher this year.) But this offseason the Bengals front office showed that they understood progress was needed and that they were committed to doing what needs to be done to ensure the success of their star quarterback.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 15 HOURS AGO