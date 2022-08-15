ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

The Spun

Steelers Have Reportedly Already Decided On Starting Quarterback

Mike Tomlin may have not officially announced it yet, but it sounds like the Pittsburgh Steelers know who their starting quarterback is. According to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, there's no quarterback battle going on in Pittsburgh. He says Mitch Trubisky is going to be the starter this season even though the team really likes Kenny Pickett.
ClutchPoints

Christian McCaffrey sparks another Panthers-Patriots melee by throwing ball at Deatrich Wise after big hit

The New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers’ joint practices have gotten off to a fiery start. A large brawl broke out yesterday afternoon that resulted in Kendrick Bourne, Kristian Wilkerson, and Kenny Robinson getting ejected. Day two of joint practices has been more of the same, with Christian McCaffrey igniting another full-team brawl between both […] The post Christian McCaffrey sparks another Panthers-Patriots melee by throwing ball at Deatrich Wise after big hit appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Spun

Tom Brady, Gisele Rumor Not True: NFL World Reacts

With Tom Brady taking an extended leave from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, many in the NFL world were naturally left to wonder if his absence had something to do with his marriage. Is everything OK with Brady and his family? Is something going on in Brady's marriage to supermodel Gisele?...
thecomeback.com

Browns reportedly make decision on Jimmy Garoppolo

Now that the NFL has announced they will suspend Deshaun Watson for 11 games this upcoming season, it was assumed by many that the Cleveland Browns would trade for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. However, according to reports, the Browns aren’t interested in making a deal. Jonathan Jones...
Pro Football Rumors

Bengals CB Cam Taylor-Britt undergoes surgery

Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt underwent core surgery Monday, Zac Taylor said (via ESPN.com’s Ben Baby, on Twitter). The second-rounder has been out for more than a week and will miss at least the rest of the team’s preseason practices. This essentially locks Eli Apple into a starting job, Jay...
Cincy Jungle

NFL Preseason Week 2 schedule

Week 2 of the NFL preseason kicks off Thursday and goes through Monday night. It will feature the Cincinnati Bengals and New York Giants facing off at MetLife Stadium Sunday night on the NFL Network. The week begins Thursday with Bears - Seahawks and concludes Monday with Falcons - Jets.
Cincy Jungle

Season Preview

Coming into the offseason off a close loss in the Super Bowl, the Cincinnati Bengals were a team that needed to get better, and they did. The Bengals showed major issues last year that put the sustainability of their newfound success into question, namely the poor offensive line play and inconsistent secondary. Another issue they face is one of the toughest schedules in the league, and the incredible talent they must compete against at the top of the AFC (a conference that somehow managed to get tougher this year.) But this offseason the Bengals front office showed that they understood progress was needed and that they were committed to doing what needs to be done to ensure the success of their star quarterback.
Sidney Daily News

State champions visit Cincinnati

The Russia High School state champion baseball team were the guests of the Cincinnati Reds Tuesday night. The Reds honored the team on their state championship. The Russia High School state champion baseball team were the guests of the Cincinnati Reds Tuesday night. The Reds honored the team on their state championship.
Cincy Jungle

KEN MADE IT!

Riley finally in the hall of fame! It's a damn shame he had to wait so long but it's good to see him finally recognized. The next step is effectively a rubber stamp, only one dude has ever been turned down as a senior candidate past this step. My understanding...
