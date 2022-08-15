Read full article on original website
Steelers Have Reportedly Already Decided On Starting Quarterback
Mike Tomlin may have not officially announced it yet, but it sounds like the Pittsburgh Steelers know who their starting quarterback is. According to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, there's no quarterback battle going on in Pittsburgh. He says Mitch Trubisky is going to be the starter this season even though the team really likes Kenny Pickett.
Christian McCaffrey sparks another Panthers-Patriots melee by throwing ball at Deatrich Wise after big hit
The New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers’ joint practices have gotten off to a fiery start. A large brawl broke out yesterday afternoon that resulted in Kendrick Bourne, Kristian Wilkerson, and Kenny Robinson getting ejected. Day two of joint practices has been more of the same, with Christian McCaffrey igniting another full-team brawl between both […] The post Christian McCaffrey sparks another Panthers-Patriots melee by throwing ball at Deatrich Wise after big hit appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tom Brady, Gisele Rumor Not True: NFL World Reacts
With Tom Brady taking an extended leave from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, many in the NFL world were naturally left to wonder if his absence had something to do with his marriage. Is everything OK with Brady and his family? Is something going on in Brady's marriage to supermodel Gisele?...
Browns reportedly make decision on Jimmy Garoppolo
Now that the NFL has announced they will suspend Deshaun Watson for 11 games this upcoming season, it was assumed by many that the Cleveland Browns would trade for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. However, according to reports, the Browns aren’t interested in making a deal. Jonathan Jones...
Bengals Sign Offensive Lineman, Waive Linebacker Carson Wells
Cincinnati added a guard on Friday morning
National Analyst Makes Bold Prediction For Joe Burrow and the Bengals
Cincinnati is hoping to win the AFC for a second-straight season
Robert Griffin III: NFL 'failed' women with 'sickening' punishment for Deshaun Watson
On Thursday, the NFL and NFLPA announced an 11-game suspension and a $5 million fine for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson after more than 20 allegations of sexual misconduct stemming from dozens of visits with massage therapists. While the punishment for Watson enraged many, former quarterback Robert Griffin III didn't...
Colts Reportedly Lose Exciting Rookie for Season
Colts rookie tight end Drew Ogletree has reportedly suffered a torn ACL and is out for the season.
Bengals CB Cam Taylor-Britt undergoes surgery
Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt underwent core surgery Monday, Zac Taylor said (via ESPN.com’s Ben Baby, on Twitter). The second-rounder has been out for more than a week and will miss at least the rest of the team’s preseason practices. This essentially locks Eli Apple into a starting job, Jay...
Cincy Jungle
NFL Preseason Week 2 schedule
Week 2 of the NFL preseason kicks off Thursday and goes through Monday night. It will feature the Cincinnati Bengals and New York Giants facing off at MetLife Stadium Sunday night on the NFL Network. The week begins Thursday with Bears - Seahawks and concludes Monday with Falcons - Jets.
Four Veteran Offensive Linemen Bengals Could Sign Before Start of Regular Season
Cincinnati's dealing with multiple injuries in the offensive line room
Cincy Jungle
Season Preview
Coming into the offseason off a close loss in the Super Bowl, the Cincinnati Bengals were a team that needed to get better, and they did. The Bengals showed major issues last year that put the sustainability of their newfound success into question, namely the poor offensive line play and inconsistent secondary. Another issue they face is one of the toughest schedules in the league, and the incredible talent they must compete against at the top of the AFC (a conference that somehow managed to get tougher this year.) But this offseason the Bengals front office showed that they understood progress was needed and that they were committed to doing what needs to be done to ensure the success of their star quarterback.
UC Football Placed in Top-20 on SI's Preseason Rankings
UC wasn't the highest-ranked AAC team.
Sidney Daily News
State champions visit Cincinnati
The Russia High School state champion baseball team were the guests of the Cincinnati Reds Tuesday night. The Reds honored the team on their state championship. The Russia High School state champion baseball team were the guests of the Cincinnati Reds Tuesday night. The Reds honored the team on their state championship.
Cincy Jungle
KEN MADE IT!
Riley finally in the hall of fame! It's a damn shame he had to wait so long but it's good to see him finally recognized. The next step is effectively a rubber stamp, only one dude has ever been turned down as a senior candidate past this step. My understanding...
